Owners of Longview-area fireworks stands say sales have been slow but expect them to increase as area residents make plans to ring in the new year — and decade — with a blast.
“It’s picking up,” said Debra Kirby, who owns Fireworks Express with her husband, Frank. “Everybody’s got Christmas behind them.”
In business since 2004, Fireworks Express maintains a 6,000-square-foot warehouse on East U.S. 80 between Longview and Hallsville and operates 10 fireworks stands throughout the area.
Fireworks Express, Fireworks Frenzy on Post Oak Road off Texas 31 in Kilgore and other vendors plan to be open through New Year’s Day. Fireworks Express opened Dec. 20, and Fireworks Frenzy opened Saturday.
Scott Lewis, who opened Fireworks Frenzy in 2007, said some items are new at his 5,000-square-foot warehouse. He mentioned the Two Minute Fireworks, which sets off 63 shots after one fuse is lit.
He said the Snow Cone Fountain — with 80 seconds of shots — also is new this year at his store.
Debra Kirby said Fireworks Express has a selection of more than 500 items and that the 500 Gram Cake is popular.
“You light it one time, and they do a finale-type display” that lasts 30 seconds to a minute, she said.
She said artillery shells also are popular.
“They do a finale display as well,” she said. “It’s more of hands-on item.”
She said the typical customer spends $50 to $60, while Lewis quoted a similar figure. She said customers receive a free fireworks item with each purchase.
While firework sales are legal, restrictions apply, public safety officials said.
Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May said most cities within Texas do not allow the use of fireworks within city limits.
However, the risk of getting a citation is small unless someone complains about the illegal discharge of fireworks within city limits, said Jimmy Purcell, chief of the White Oak Volunteer Fire Department.
Fireworks are allowed in unincorporated areas except during burn bans.