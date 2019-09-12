From staff reports
While some Longview-area governments saw double-digit percentage increases in sales tax proceeds disbursed from the state this month, many others had modest gains, according toTexas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
Hegar reported that he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $801.5 million in local sales tax allocations for September — 8.5% higher than a year ago. The allocations are based on sales made in July by businesses that report monthly.
Locally, the biggest percentage gain was in Overton, which had a 80.64% increase, with allocations increasing from $16,333 a year ago to $29,505. Increases were double-digits in other small cities in the area.
Tatum followed Overton at a 26.09% increase with proceeds increasing from $17,188 to $21,672.
Carthage saw its allocations increase by 19.66% from $376,906 to $451,036.
However, most of the area disbursements fell into the single-digit range.
Longview saw a 2.58% increase from $2.61 million to about $2.68 million.
Henderson’s allocations increased by 9.2% from $456,005 to $497,990.
Gilmer’s allocations increased by 7.53% from $139,025 to $149,497.
Ore City’s allocations went up by 6.25% from $14,930 to $15,864.
Kilgore was flat, with allocations nudging up from $780,315 to $780,361.
Lakeport had a 13.96% drop, with its allocations falling from $19,436 to $16,721.
Gregg County experienced a 1.5% increase from sales taking place in the unincorporated areas. Its revenues increased from about $1.3 million to nearly $1.32 million.