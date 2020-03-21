Today marks the first day of a statewide in-restaurant dining ban set in place Thursday by Gov. Greg Abbott to help battle the growing spread of COVID-19, but three local police departments say they don't anticipate traffic problems from hungry drivers lining up to buy takeout meals.
Police departments in Longview, White Oak and Hallsville said they have no plans in place in case of traffic backups because of shuttered front doors at restaurants. Abbott's executive order, which took effect at midnight Friday and will remain through midnight April 3, prohibits eating and drinking at restaurants and bars, while still allowing takeout.
An official with the Texas Restaurant Association in Austin said restaurants play a big role in how Americans get their food.
Restaurants account for 52% of all meals nationwide, said Anna Tauzin, chief revenue and innovation officer with the restaurant association.
Brandon Thornton, interim spokesman for the Longview Police Department, said Longview police will respond to any traffic problems on a case-by-case basis.
"If something comes up, we will figure it out," he said.
He said he does not know whether police have reached out to restaurants in response to the Abbott's order.
White Oak Police Chief Terry Roach echoed Thornton's thoughts.
"I don't think we are going to have much of a problem here," Roach said. "All the parking lots (at restaurants) here are pretty well maintained."
Roach said a number of White Oak restaurants closed sit-down service earlier this week in advance of Abbott's decision.
Hallsville restaurants have been handling more takeout orders since earlier this week, Hallsville Police Chief Wesley Freeman said.
"I'm not really worried about it," Freeman said. He said some restaurants are located on side streets, which would reduce traffic problems on U.S. 80, the major thoroughfare connecting Longview, Hallsville and White Oak.
Many restaurants that don't have drive-through windows are planning to offer service curbside or at the door. Some offer deliveries.
Tauzin said the restaurant association put together resources to help restaurants switch to curbside service. The association conducted a webinar Wednesday that drew more than 700 participants.
"We are able to get the restaurants that have questions in touch with other restaurants that are doing curbside, and we are also just taking questions," Tauzin said.
Tauzin said restaurants can help customers by displaying signs telling them where to go to pick up orders and offering clear communication on their websites and other social media.
"I hope people are going to be patient enough to sit in line," Tauzin said.
Texas has more than 50,000 restaurants that employ 1.4 million people, according to the association.
Additional directives in Abbott's order included a 10-person limit on social gatherings, closed gyms, a visitor ban at nursing homes except for critical care and temporarily closed schools.