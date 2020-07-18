The unemployment rate in the three-county Longview Metropolitan Statistical Area dropped in June to 9.1% from 12.2% in May, the Texas Workforce Commission reported Friday.
The June rate marked the second month in a row of decline as the the MSA consisting of Gregg, Rusk and Upshur counties slowly recovered from an economic slump triggered by the global COVID-19 pandemic. Statewide, the unemployment rate fell to 8.6% in June with the addition of 243,000 private-sector jobs, the commission reported.
The number of unemployed people in the Longview MSA totaled 8,700 in June, down from 11,200 in May but up from 3,800 when the unemployment rate was 3.8% in June 2019.
“Anytime the unemployment rate goes down is a good thing,” said Jill McCartney, president and CEO of the Kilgore Chamber of Commerce. “It means our people are being employed. I think part of the reason is your restaurants and places like that have been able to open back up.
“There are a couple of new restaurants in town,” McCartney said. “We are getting additional businesses in the Kilgore area.”
Gov. Greg Abbott made a decision in May to reopen the Texas economy that included increasing the capacity of patrons permitted inside restaurants and other businesses after he imposed shutdowns in the third week of March to combat the pandemic. However, Abbott rolled back some of the measures June 26 as cases of infected people increased.
June was a month spared from pandemic-induced major layoffs in the three-county region. But in late June, the Bradshaw State Jail outside Henderson said it would lay off 229 employees starting July 3 because the Texas Department of Criminal Justice planned to idle the correctional facility.
Henderson Mayor John W. “Buzz” Fullen said he was unaware the unemployment rate had dropped and had no explanation.
“Go ahead and post that as a positive (story),” he said. “We are very lucky to maintain what we’ve got.”
In June, the leisure and hospitality industry added 142,700 jobs, followed by 44,200 positions in trade, transportation and utilities, and 21,500 in other services. The largest drop at 18,700 jobs occurred in the government sector.
The Amarillo MSA recorded the lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs with a not-seasonally adjusted rate of 6%, followed by the Abilene MSA at 6.4%. The Odessa MSA in the Permian Basin posted the highest rate at 13%.
Meanwhile, the East Texas Council of Governments advised area residents who are unemployed to make appointments to visit workforce centers. To do so, call (844) 389-6757 or go to easttexasworkforce.org .
“Our team has been working diligently to reset and reemploy East Texans through these difficult times,” Workforce Center Director Mary Ann Rojas said in a statement.