Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.