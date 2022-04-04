AT&T is expanding high-speed fiber internet service into Longview and Tyler.
The company reported Monday that it provides high-speed fiber internet service to 16 million customers and plans to expand the service to parts of Tyler and Longview by later this year. Speeds of up to 5 gigabits will be available. The company expects to about double the total number of customers with access to high-speed fiber service to about 30 million customers by the end of 2025.
AT&T said customers can sign up for alerts about when fiber is available to their addresses by visiting att.com/notifyme.
“Being able to bring AT&T Fiber to the residents of Tyler and Longview is an incredible feat, and we’re excited to be able to power more homes and businesses with fast, reliable and secure internet,” said Lynette Aguilar, AT&T's vice president and general manager for North Texas.
AT&T said it's also participating in the federal Affordable Connectivity Program, which provides eligible households with a benefit of up to $30 a month and up to $75 on qualifying tribal lands to reduce the cost of broadband service.
"Additionally, we recently introduced a new plan to our Access from AT&T program, providing eligible households with internet speeds of up to 100 Mbps of symmetrical speed, where available, for $0 when ACP benefit is applied," the company reported. "We’re also addressing the digital divide in education through our AT&T Connected Learning initiative, which focuses on investing in connectivity, technology, digital literacy and education solutions to help today’s learners succeed inside and outside of the classroom. This includes opening more than 20 AT&T Connected Learning Centers across the country, all fitted with free access to high-speed AT&T Fiber internet and Wi-Fi."
The parent company of Longview-Kilgore Cable said in November 2020 it planned to spend $5.5 million to bring 1-gigabit internet service to the region by the end of 2021.
Walter E. Hussman Jr., CEO of WEHCO Media, made the announcement during a press conference at the Longview Chamber of Commerce office.
About a year ago, Sparklight said it provides an "all-fiber network ranging from 100 Mbps up to 1 Gig for residential customers and 100 Mbps up to 5 Gigs for business customers."
In April 2021, the company said it connected its first Longview customers in February that year.