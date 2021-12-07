The second major industrial project that announced plans to locate in Longview this year is moving forward.
Earlier this year, the Longview Economic Development Corp. sealed a deal with poultry breeding company Aviagen North America to build a new facility on 15.7 acres in the Longview Business Park, off Eastman Road near Interstate 20. It was the first project to choose to locate in the business park in about five years.
Wayne Mansfield, LEDCO's CEO and president, previously described the planned facility as a "high-tech" genetics lab that incubates and hatches breeder chicks that are shipped all over the world when they are a day old. The baby chicks are not meant for consumption, and there is no odor associated with the facility, city officials have said.
"We're very excited about it," Mansfield said this week.
The agreement with LEDCO calls for the company to build a 50,000- to 60,000-square foot facility. A site plan the company filed with the city earlier this month describes the building as an 88,000-square-foot steel framed hatcher facility with a construction value of $20 million.
Aviagen also must invest more than $24 million to get the new facility open and create at least 69 jobs during the next couple of years. LEDCO is providing the 15.7 acres to Aviagen in the business park on Big Oak Boulevard to build the facility. Mansfield said this week he hopes the property transaction closes soon. The land is valued at $549,000.
LEDCO also will pay up to $150,000 for the necessary water and sewer connections and pay the company $125,000 once it receives its certificate of occupancy.
Aviagen had originally anticipated construction starting in September and wrapping up by July 2022. A company representative said this week that construction now is expected to be done in February 2023. A rendering shows the building will look similar to other buildings in the business park, a design choice the company made, Mansfield said. The facility also will be "extremely clean," he said, because of the regulatory requirements Aviagen must follow.
Mansfield previously said Aviagen is a "unique" project to come to Longview because it's in the agricultural sector.
The facility is a response to “strong demand for boiler breeding stock” in North America and around the world, Aviagen previously reported.
“With the ability to set 1.1 million eggs per week, the parent stock hatchery will supply customers both domestically in North America and internationally,” the company reported.
The Longview hatchery will be Aviagen's ninth in North America and first in Texas.
The company cited Longview’s “strategic” location in its site selection, considering the city's location in close proximity to regional and international airports. The city also was described as a “biosecure location away from other bird populations." A strong labor pool also helped attract the company.
Aviagen made the decision to locate to Longview in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mansfield said.
"It's a great project," he said, and it's in South Longview. He noted, though, that a number of economic development projects LEDCO has worked on are in South Longview.
Aviagen's announcement to locate in Longview followed a previous announcement by Gap Inc. to locate an e-commerce fulfillment distribution center in the North Longview Business Park. Construction is underway on the 850,000-square-foot center that will sit on 142 acres. The distribution center is an investment of at least $140 million and will ultimately create more than 1,200 jobs.