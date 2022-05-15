For veteran-owned business Operation Unbroken, Thursday could have been described as one of those days of living in the best of times and the worst of times.
On Thursday, the Longview Chamber of Commerce recognized Operation Unbroken with the Veteran Owned Business of the Year Award during the Small Business Solutions Luncheon. Patterson Nissan also was recognized as the Small Business of the Year; and The Cace Kitchen was named Family Owned Business of the Year.
Operation Unbroken owners Lucero and Matthew Harris didn’t know whether they should accept the award when they first learned they’d been selected as the winner. It wasn’t because they didn’t appreciate the honor, Lucero Harris said, but because they had shut their doors about six weeks ago. Their business was struggling, she said, and they couldn’t pay the rent. Lucero and her husband had opened the store at 1747 W. Loop 281, in the Northwest Village shopping Center, in May 2020.
“Retail is a roller coaster,” Lucero said, and they decided to accept the award, hoping in part that it would promote their business and help them reopen their store through an effort on their Facebook page, at facebook.com/operationunbroken, to raise money by selling Strongview T-shirts. (The T-shirts emerged when the pandemic struck as a way to support local businesses.)
As Lucero said, for the Harrises, both good things are happening, and bad things are happening.
“You’ve got to kind of breathe and keep on going,” she said.
Lucero and her husband both have served in military. They met in high school — he attended Leverette’s Chapel and she grew up in Kilgore. They got married in 2008 after they graduated fro high school. He enlisted in the Army and was stationed in Alaska. Matthew was injured in Afghanistan and medically discharged in 2011, Lucero said. She enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2017, mostly to help her family.
She and her two siblings are citizens, she said, but she wanted to help her parents secure their residency here after their Visa had expired after they moved here from Mexico when she and her brother were children.
“That’s just our story and who we are,” Lucero said. “That says a lot more about them than me, I think. As a parent I think it says more about them and who they are.”
Operation Unbroken is their tribute to their military careers and marriage, and a mindset of “having to keep on going regardless of what’s put in front of you,” Lucero said.
“We had to push through what war does to somebody. Matthew had to push through his own challenges of how to push through war and how to be a functioning husband and father and member of the community in the civilian world,” Lucero said.
For her, she keeps pushing on as a wife and mother.
And she said they know it’s the same for other soldiers and veterans. They have a mindset every day to not take anything for granted and to keep moving forward every day.
Their retail stores feature a variety of products produced by veterans or that support veterans and veteran organizations, from coffee beans, to apparel, soaps, spices, hot sauces, a nutrition line, wood décor and other products.
“Our products that we carry, if there’s a veteran behind a product we want to have it,” Lucero said, adding that supporting veterans is their purpose in life.
“We feel like we are where we are because of the military,” she said. “We’re able to give our two kids a good life. A large part of that is because of the military. We’re both very thankful.”
The T-shirt sale continues through May 25, and the couple is hoping to reopen on Memorial Day, which would be Operation Unbroken’s second anniversary.
The award encouraged Operation Unbroken, Lucero, and made her and her husband more open about their struggles. The T-shirt sale is doing well, she said.
"I feel like people want to help and people want us here," Lucero said. "That's the only thing I want to know is that our community wants us here."
At Patterson Nissan, General Manager Matt Schillings said he believes the business' Small Business of the Year award is a reflection of the dealership’s involvement in the community and an environment that Trey Patterson, managing partner, established of treating employees well.
“If you treat your people right, in turn they’re going to treat your customers well," Schillings said.
The dealership, which has locations on Eastman Road and McCann Road, supports nonprofit organizations that include Martin House Children’s Advocacy Center, Bucker Children and Family Services and Neal McCoy’s East Texas Angel Network.
Mother-daughter team Cathy and Chelsea Cace opened The Cace Kitchen in late 2016 at 415 N. High St. The takeout and take-and-bake restaurant features some of the famous dishes served at their family’s original restaurant, Johnny Cace’s Seafood and Steak House, along with other fare.
Johnny Cace’s opened in 1949 at Green and Tyler streets in downtown Longview before later moving to Marshall Avenue. It closed in 2015 after the death of Gerard Cace, who had operated the family restaurant with his wife, Cathy. Cathy and Chelsea plan to move their restaurant to what will be a newly renovated space in the restaurant’s original location downtown.