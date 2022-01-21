Free is the theme Saturday when Axis Fit & Nutrition celebrates its grand opening, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3862 FM 2879.
Heather Newland opened her 24-hour, seven-day-a -week athletic club on Aug. 2. The 10,000-square-foot facility is located outside the city of Longview.
"It's a modern feel. You don't really feel like you're walking into a gym," she said.
The gym is near the Alpine Golf Course and the Timber Falls, Water's Edge and Hillcrest Trails subdivisions. Newland said there's not really a competing gym nearby, and Axis Fit serves Hallsville, Diana and other smaller towns in the area.
Axis Fit & Nutrition offers personal training; weight and cardio equipment; classes including yoga, Pilates and boot camp; personal training; smoothies and energy drinks; supplements; child care; massage therapy through Salt and Light Massage; and a retail store selling athletic-wear for men and women. Diva Dance, an adult dance program, also calls Axis Fit home.
Newland, a certified personal trainer and nutrition coach, said Saturday's grand opening will feature a free open gym, free classes — find a schedule on the gym's Facebook page, free tacos with Gino's Taco's and free Chug's Tea and Water, along with other activities.