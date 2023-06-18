The Courtyard by Marriott reaped the benefits this week of a longer than usual balloon race week, thanks to the U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championship returning to the city this week.
Instead of balloonists arriving in town for the usual three-day Great Texas Balloon Race over the weekend, the National Championship started on Monday.
"We've had quite a few guests and overall the balloon race people that were checking in Sunday and Monday instead of waiting for the weekend," said Kayla Smith, the hotel's general manager. The 104-room hotel was maxed out.
"It's brought quite a bit of travel. We've had to turn guests away because we don't have availability," Smith said.
The annual race and the addition of the National Hot Air Balloon Championship is a "big help" to the local economy.
"They're (balloon pilots and helpers) also going to eat at the restaurants," Smith said. "Our hotel has a list of locally owned restaurants we provide to each guest. That's way it's not just chains. They're eating at our restaurants, maybe going and watching a movie, going to our parks. It does give us exposure that we're not just a town between Shreveport and Dallas, but we have things going on in the city other than the balloon race."
Her hotel also offers information about entertainment options in town — Nip It Golf and Lumberjacks Ax Throwing, for instance.
Dan Droege, chairman of this year's Great Texas Balloon Race, said there are 89 pilots in town this week between the national competition, Great Texas Balloon Race, special shapes pilots, Young Guns pilots, and remote control balloon pilots. The balloon race organization secures sponsors for the balloons, which covers the cost of hotels and propane for the pilots. It does not cover additional crew members or family members who are traveling with them. They pay for their own hotel rooms.
The balloon race reserved 140 rooms total for pilots, some crew members and balloon race entertainers, he said, spread out among about a half dozen hotels.
"Being here all week, it's put more heads in beds versus just a weekend deal," Droege said.
Terry Gebhardt, owner of Nip It Golf in Longview, said that in 2022 his business saw a "little bit of an impact" from the balloon race.
"Unfortunately, this year we have not seen an uptick that we can relate to the balloon race," he said, and he wasn't sure why.
Connor Walters, one of the owners of Silver Grizzly Espresso in downtown Longview, said his restaurant had electricity on Friday after strong overnight storms.
"We had a massive influx (Friday), and some of that is balloonists," he said, but "90 percent of it is people without power."