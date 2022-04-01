While the release of oil from the strategic petroleum reserve could offer some relief to drivers at the gas pump, it likely won’t have a “huge impact on prices,” according to an AAA spokesman.
On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced the release of approximately 1 million barrels of oil a day for around six months from the reserves, totaling about 180 million barrels.
The first barrels are expected to come on the market in May.
“As far as benefits go, it can increase supply, which in theory, can bring down the price some,” said AAA Senior Public Affairs Specialist Daniel Armbruster. “It might be minimal, but I think at this point every little bit helps for many drivers.”
GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick DeHaan agreed, adding that Biden's move "certainly could help prices in the short term.”
The national average for gas prices is about $4.22 a gallon, according to AAA’s website. In Texas, the average is about $3.83.
In Longview, the average price of a gallon of unleaded Friday was about $3.83 and about $3.77 in Tyler, AAA reported.
If all things remain consistent, the national oil price could decline anywhere from 10 to 35 cents a gallon, DeHaan said.
There are a lot of factors that go into the price of oil, and pulling from the reserves is only one of them, he said. He added that an escalation between Russia and Ukraine or other events could offset the possible decline in prices.
“There could be a turn of events that shoot oil prices right back up even after the announcement, and that could offset the relief that we’re talking about here,” DeHaan said.
With the war in Ukraine and sanctions put in place by the United States, gas prices increased significantly between February and March, DeHaan said.
“The response from the U.S. in terms of issuing sanctions on Russia's energy sector and financial sector has made it more difficult for that oil to flow out of Russia,” he said. “For that reason, the price of oil has climbed significantly in a very brief period of time, and that has pushed gas prices up significantly.”
DeHaan said there is a whole list of pros and cons when it comes to pulling oil from the reserves — a pro being the potential reduction in gas costs and a con being decreased reserves for any future crisis, he said.
Biden's move will leave the reserve with about 388 million barrels.
“It would be the least oil in the reserves since the 80s and certainly could make us more susceptible to price shocks down the road if there’s another event that would alter the flow of oil globally,” he said.
Jonathan Merryman of Longview was pumping gas Friday at Murphy Express on East Loop 281.
“It’s been crazy these past couple months. Gas prices have been going up, but now it seems like they’re finally going down, and actually this is the cheapest gas I’ve seen anywhere within like 40 to 50 miles cause I travel back and forth to Arkansas," he said.
Merryman said he wasn't sure the release of the oil from the nation's reserve was a good idea.
"I’m actually in the military, so I pay attention to a lot of the stuff the president says. We keep those (barrels) as reserves for when we actually need ‘em," he said. "I know gas prices are a little bit higher than normal right now, but I really don’t think we need those barrels yet. I think we should save them for when we do need them, which is not right now.”
Adriunna Hawkins, also of Longview, said she was surprised how much it cost to fill up her tank after getting her car in December.
"When I finally had to put gas in my car, I was like, 'Wow, it takes $50 to fill up gas?' she said.
Hawkins added that she believes lowering prices through releasing oil from the reserve "would work."