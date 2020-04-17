Fresh off a record year in 2019, Longview-area home sales barreled into 2020 showing no sign of slowing down after the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in March.
In April, however, sales and activity began to slow as buyers and sellers began hunkering down in response to coronavirus and government orders to slow its spread.
“We did not see a slowdown in sales for the month of March because the homes that closed that month went under contract between the middle to end of February,” Julie Woods of Julie Woods & Associates Real Estate Firm said in a statement, noting that Gregg County’s first case of COVID-19 was reported March 10. “We have been fortunate that the start of 2020 has been so strong in our market.”
Data from the Longview Area Association of Realtors showed the number of homes sold in the three months through March was up more than 8% from the same period a year ago. And permits for construction of single-family homes stayed near last year’s pace, as well.
Melanie Northcutt Crocker, owner/broker of Sugar Magnolia Properties, concurred.
“Our first quarter started out with a bang,” she said. “Interest rates were low and that was really boosting the market. We still had a shortage of inventory, but were hoping for a strong spring.”
According to association data, real estate professionals sold 736 homes in the 10-county region from January through March, up about 8.4% from 679 sold during the same three months in 2019.
The average sale price through March was $184,295, up about 5.4% from $174,849 a year ago.
In March, real estate brokers and agents sold 297 homes at an average price of $186,264. That was up 5.3% from 282 homes sold a year ago. The average price was up 6.2% the March 2019 average of $175,449.
Within Longview
Within ZIP codes in the city of Longview, Realtors closed 176 sales during the first quarter, up 3.5% from 170 a year ago. Sale prices in the city were lower than across the region, but higher than a year ago. The median sale price was $165,000, up 7.6% from $153,400 a year ago.
Lateefah Pruitt, a broker with State Realty, said she sells homes throughout East Texas, adding recent buyers include U.S. postal workers and nurses. They are deemed “essential” members of the workforce and exempt from orders at the state and local level that requires a variety of business to close during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pruitt said they buy homes in the price range of $125,000 to $175,000.
Within Longview ZIP codes, homes selling for between $100,000 and $199,999 accounted for 60.1% of all transactions, followed by 23.7% for homes in the $200,000 to $299,999 price range.
The association also reported active listings within Longview ZIP codes amounted to 318 during the first quarter, down about 12.2% from 362 a year ago.
Homes within the city spent a total of 105 days on the market during the first quarter, down from 110 a year ago. Regionally, homes spent an average of 112.3 days on the market, up from an average of 110.7 days a year ago.
Home building
Like their counterparts in real estate, home builders in the Longview area said COVID-19 had not caused much of a slowdown through March.
The city of Longview issued 13 permits in January, none in February and 16 in March, bringing the quarterly total to 29, down 12.1% from 33 a year ago.
However, the average permit value combined for the first quarter was $190,075, nearly 20% higher than $158,748 in the first quarter a year ago.
“I think people are still going to be buying (homes), and the subdivisions we are building at most of the people (who are buying) are downsizing,” said Ben Salter, owner of Ben Salter Construction. He took out a permit to build an 11-room home at 3338 Celebration Way with a permit value of $245,000.
The permit values for March ranged from $95,000 for a nine-room home at 1213 Pine St. issued to Jim Fisher & Associates to $550,000 for a 15-room house at 2811 Fairway Oaks Lane issued to MKO Custom Builders LLC.
Salter and other builders said prospective buyers are typically not people who are losing jobs because of COVID-19.
The pandemic prompted local and state governments in March to close restaurants (without takeout or delivery services), bars, gyms, movie theaters and other service-related businesses, increasing the unemployment rolls of a largely lower-paid workforce.
“You’ve got a lot of people out of work. You’ve got a lot of people still working,” said Luis Castanon, owner of Castanon Enterprises LLC. He took out a permit in March for a 11-room house at 2100 Boston Drive with a value of $165,000.
A home builder for 11 years, Castanon said he has built homes bought by health-care workers, a warehouse manager, minister and oilfield worker.
“The banks are lending money,” Castanon said. “The (interest) rates are low.”
However, some prospective buyers might become nervous about taking out loans, “not knowing where their job is going to take them,” said Corey Shaw, owner of Shaw Construction.
Shaw took out a permit for an 11-room home at 2105 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. with a value of $159,000 that falls within the South Longview Incentive Program. The city waives fees under the program to encourage the building of affordable homes.
The prospective owner is a “real strong supporter of the south side of Longview,” Shaw said.
While Shaw does not think COVID-19 will have a major effect on new home construction, he said, “I think it is going to kill the remodel industry.”
Shaw said that’s because people staying at home might not want to be elsewhere while the remodeling contractor is working, possibly exposing them to the virus. So projects will go on hold.
Shaw and the two other builders said they expect their homes to take four months to build.
Salter said he could face delays in completion if subcontractors get sick or become ill from COVID-19.
Castanon looked to the future, saying, “I don’t think this is going to last forever.”
He said he expects the home he is building to sell for about $240,000.
As with all building permit values, the listed value is the construction cost and does not take into account other factors that go into the sale price of a home, including land, the builder’s profit and real estate professional’s commission.
The real estate association’s data is based on its Multiple Listing Service, which represents about 85 percent of total sales in the market. It does not capture sales by owners or some sales of new construction by builders.