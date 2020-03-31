The Better Business Bureau for Central East Texas will present a webinar on creating effective virtual workforces from noon to 1 p.m. Friday in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The webinar will go beyond the technical challenges for staying connected and deal with obstacles business leaders face, according to the BBB.
It will be presented by Stanley Ward, who has a doctorate in leadership studies, is an International Coaching Federation certified coach and author of “How to Beat Burnout for Yourself, Your Family and Your Team.”
The webinar is free to all East Texas businesses. To sign up, go to bbb.org/east-texas.