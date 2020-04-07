From staff reports
The Better Business Bureau Serving Central East Texas has set up a community relief fund to help area businesses hit financially by the COVID-19 pandemic.
BBB is collaborating with Austin Bank and Your Philanthropy to provide an efficient funding stream and application evaluation process to get needed funds to local businesses, the BBB said in a statement.
BBB-accredited businesses that have experienced a 50% or greater reduction in revenue for March and are within the 19 counties served by the BBB are eligible to apply.
“Our business community is a huge part of what makes East Texas great ... and we want to do what we can to keep it that way,” Mechele Agbayani Mills, president and CEO of BBB Serving Central East Texas, said in a statement. “This is a chance for us to pitch in to help our neighbors in need.”
To donate, text bbb2020 to 243725 before April 30 or go online at bbbhelps.us . Donations also may be made to the community relief dund at any Austin Bank location.
“Our business community needs us now more than ever,” Mills said. “No amount is too small. A $5, $10, $20, or $100 contribution can make a positive impact.”
Businesses may apply for the grant via email to relief@easttexas.bbb.org .
All applications must be received by April 30.