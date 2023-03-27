This is what a Texas treasure looks like: 55 years in operation, all in the same location, with family members and the love of the community interwoven into the business' ongoing story.
The Texas Historical Commission has awarded Bodacious Bar-B-Q on Mobberly Avenue in Longview a "Texas Treasure Business Award," which the state created in 2005 to recognize for-profit businesses that have been in continuous operation for at least 50 years.
Roland Lindsey, now deceased, started the restaurant with his wife, Nancy. It now has more than a dozen locations across East Texas, in addition to the flagship restaurant on Mobberly Avenue. He died in September 2018 from cancer, but his family has carried on the business.
"He was just the most humble man on the planet," said Madilynne Lindsey-Halling, Roland and Nancy Lindsey's oldest grandchild. "He would be equally honored and embarrassed to receive this award. He never wanted any of the glory or attention."
For his family, though, the award is special, and something they'll cherish, Lindsey-Halling said.
Roland Lindsey's first job was helping his father with a Borden's milk truck, she said. Later, in 1954, he started working at his parents' cafe in Duncanville.
"He and his sister, Mary, worked there every morning before school and every afternoon after school," Lindsey-Halling said. Roland's job was to peel 100 pounds of potatoes a day.
Later, he asked his parents if he could try something new — barbecue. He built his own fire place and used a metal sign as a damper for the fire.
"Which is very different today," Lindsey-Halling said, when the restaurants use "nice electric pits."
He was introduced to Longview when he attended Kilgore College, where he played football, his granddaughter said. He later attended Arlington State College, studying to be a teacher.
Then, he started his own barbecue restaurant in Duncanville — Little Roland's Barbecue. He would go to school all day and then open the restaurant in the afternoons and evenings, Lindsey-Halling said. (Roland's father was known as "Big Roland," even though his father was a thin man.)
Roland later opened a restaurant in Desoto, and that's where he met his wife through mutual friends. They married in 1964, with Nancy supporting her husband throughout the decades they were in business.
"He just always loved Longview," Lindsey-Halling said, describing how her grandfather had become friends with R.G. LeTourneau while he was a student at Kilgore College. The football players would sometimes practice in the iconic LeTourneau domes, she said.
The Mobberly Avenue building, which had been a hamburger restaurant, became available in 1968.
"He bought it and moved to Longview," opening after completing renovations at the building," Lindsey-Halling said, adding that the origin of the restaurant's name came from the comic strip "Snuffy Smith." The Snuffy Smith character used to say "bodacious," she said, and the restaurant started as Little Roland's Bodacious Bar-B-Q.
The first franchises went to Nancy's brothers, and Lindsey-Halling said the operators of today's franchise locations are just like family, too.
"All of our franchisees have been with us for a very long time," she, with Roland always willing to share his knowledge and experience.
"He was not the gatekeeper," Lindsey-Halling said.
His approach to granting franchises continues today, she said.
"He would say I have an eye and a heart for hard workers," she recalled.
Nancy Lindsey still works in the corporate office, and their daughters — Paige and Robin, and a niece, Shelly Butler, who is close to the family — are part of the business as well. Lindsey-Halling and her husband, Spencer, returned to East Texas in 2019. He first ran the Gladewater location and then became pitmaster at the Mobberly Avenue store in 2022.
And now, the Lindsey family is focused on the arrival of the next generation: Madilynne Lindsey-Halling and Spencer Halling are expecting their first child.
The Mobberly Avenue restaurant was first featured in Texas Monthly in 1969, and it's been featured multiple other times over the years. Lindsey-Halling said the first feature was about the top 10 barbecue restaurants in Texas.
"The barbecue culture was just starting to come up," Lindsey-Halling said. "The barbecue culture has grown so much in the last 15 to 20 years, so Roland got to be kind of a pioneer back in East Texas."
Lindsey-Halling said the hard work of the many managers and pit masters at Bodacious restaurants over the year get the credit for the businesses' endurance. That hard work, and the company's love of the community, have made it successful., she said.
"Through so many administrations, different recessions and vastly different economies, and then then we made it through COVID, and that was crazy for all small businesses," Lindsey-Halling said. So for a community to choose to still support your business is really humbling and honoring."