The Central Station Brick & Brew in downtown Gladewater closed Saturday and will reopen as Booshay's Central Station Cafe by mid-October.
Brett Edmonds said he and his wife, Debbie, will lease the building at 103 N. Main St. from Central Station partners Tim Barnett and Dale Rhodes and serve Cajun and other dishes from the menu at Booshay's Bayou Cafe, which closed in July. Brett Edmonds and his former business partner, Chad Armstrong, opened Booshay's in February 2018 at 1217 McCann Road in the former Bootlegger Grill building.
"We're family owned, family operated," Edmonds said. "And the venue is just exactly what we wanted from the beginning."
Edmonds said Barnett and Rhodes, who opened Central Station in June 2017, had other business interests "that have just gotten them so busy."
Central Station Brick & Brew served brick-oven pizzas and craft beers and provided live entertainment on Friday and Saturday nights in a building that contains 3,600 square feet on the first floor and 900 square feet upstairs.
Barnett and Rhodes were unavailable for comment Thursday.
Meanwhile, Edmonds said he and his wife are getting the building ready to open.
"We are having to redesign the kitchen for the Booshay's menu," Edmonds said. "We've redesigned the kitchen, layout and everything."
The menu will have Cajun dishes from the former restaurant, such as jambalaya, etouffee and gumbo, according to Edmonds.
"We have a lot of dishes that are not spicy, that are not Cajun," he said.
Edmonds said Booshay's Central Station Cafe will offer karaoke Thursday evenings and live entertainment Friday night, Saturday night or both.
He said he plans to hire 15 people as wait staff and to work in the kitchen.
Marissa Greentree, manager at The Happy Cabbage Shop next door, said she looks forward to Booshay's opening.
"We love Central Station," she said. "We eat there a lot. We look forward to a new business coming next door. We walk down there a lot and we get food."
Booshay's will be open 11 a.m. to about 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday "or until the party stops," Edmonds said.