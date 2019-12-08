Longview-based BOSS Crane & Rigging expanded into the wind energy business in October and is working on two projects with two others in the works, the company’s director of wind energy said.
“We’re really, really busy,” Niels Winther said last week. “We are busy installing turbines.”
BOSS Crane is expected to complete a wind turbine project that started Oct. 1 in Hidalgo by the end of this month. He said BOSS Crane has hired 60 people, half of whom are subcontractors, for the project.
Another 70 people are working on a project in Olney that is due for completion in June.
BOSS Crane will send the Hidalgo workers and an additional 20 employees for a total of about 80 to work on a project in Fort Stockton that will begin in January, Winther said.
Another project will start in March near Dublin and have 50 to 60 workers on site, Winther said. He added each project site has eight cranes.
BOSS Crane currently has about 280 employees, President David Cowley said.
Cowley said in June BOSS Crane entered the wind energy field to diversify a company that already provided rigging services to a variety of industries, including oil and natural gas, paper mills and mining. In January, he hired Winther, a native of Denmark with more than 19 years of experience in the wind power industry, and created a wind energy division in April.
So far, BOSS Crane is working on wind turbines in the state that has the largest number of wind turbines, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration of the U.S. Department of Energy. The administration reported in July that Texas has more than 13,000 wind turbines, and the most installed wind capacity, at 24.2 gigawatts.
Founded in 2015, BOSS Crane, which is part of the Bennett International Group of McDonough, Georgia, outgrew its 10-acre leased site where it began in unincorporated Longview.
It acquired the former Trican pressure pumping property at 4836 W. Loop 281 two years ago that gave it room to grow at 16 acres.
BOSS Crane is accepting applications online at bosscrane.com to work at the wind turbine sites, Winther said.