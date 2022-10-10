It isn't yet clear what, if anything, the demolition of a building on Spur 63 in Longview could mean regarding a future location of Braum's.
Work to tear down the former Casa Ole building next to Kroger began this month. The property is owned by Retail Buildings Inc., a company under which Braum's acquires land.
The Oklahoma-based company operates more than 300 of its popular ice cream and dairy stores in Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, Missouri, and Arkansas. The restaurant also sells breakfast, hamburgers and other fare and a variety of grocery items.
The closest location is in Tyler, and Longview residents have long wondered why this city didn't have one, clamoring for the company to locate here. Braum's first revealed it was planning to locate here about five years ago, but hadn't moved forward with concrete plans.
The company actually owns land at three locations in Longview, but a company representative previously said Braum's was targeting a site at U.S. 259 and Wal St. Retail Buildings now owns 1.28 acres at the site.
The representative previously said the company was no longer targeting a site it purchased in 2017 on Loop 281, where the former Liberty Baptist Church once was located.
Retail Buildings purchased the 1.24-acre former Casa Ole property in June 2021. The company purchased the property on Wal Street in February 2021.
While building demolition has started on Spur 63, the city of Longview reported nothing had been filed indicating plans for the property's future.
A Braum's representative did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.