Brian and Scott's Snowballs has reopened as a food truck, at the main entrance to Longview Mall.
The more than 30-year-old snow cone business previously was located in the Chaparral Plaza shopping center off Judson Road. It had not opened at the beginning of the summer season, as ownership transitioned. Alecia Riley-Francis bought the business from Jo Lynn Crane. Brian and Scott's is now parked in a food truck station at the mall.
The business staged its soft opening this past weekend and will remain open this week, with a grand opening from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday.
"We needed to open just to learn," Riley-Francis said, and she was busier than expected, with tax-free weekend shopping.
Normal hours are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Saturday's grand opening will feature giveaways.
"We are super excited," to get the business open, Riley-Francis said.