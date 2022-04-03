Nishil and Vivek Patel are expanding their Longview business interests into housing, adding to a portfolio that includes the upscale Heritage Wine and Spirits and the Heritage the Market at Green Top.
The city's planning and zoning commission in March gave first approval to rezone about 2.3 acres on the west side of Horseshoe Lane, north of Magnolia Lane, from single-family to townhomes. Nishil Patel said the development will be next to Buckner Westminster, a retirement and assisted living facility. The townhomes also will be near an existing apartment complex. A single-family neighborhood also is nearby.
City Planner Angela Choy told planning and zoning commissioners that city staff members supported the rezone.
"It does make sense to transition from that multifamily to townhomes into single family," she said.
Patel said he and his brother, Vivek, are branching into housing through an investment branch of their business, NV Investment Management. Many of the details of the townhome project must still be finalized, pending City Council approval of the rezone.
"We're still in the planning phase," Nishil Patel said.
He said, though, that that townhomes will be "higher-end."
Look for more residential development from the Patels in the future. He said they have purchased 70 to 80 acres to develop more housing in Longview
"It's kind of a natural progression of where we want to be," Patel said. "Longview is booming. Housing is booming."