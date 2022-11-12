A couple that already is teaching East Texas about Asian and Filipino food is now operating a restaurant in Longview Mall.
Romel Igaya and his wife, Esusana, own Pacific Asian market at 2305 Gilmer Road in Longview and operate a similar store in Tyler. (They previously had a store on McCann Road, too, but closed it after the larger Gilmer Road store opened in 2021.)
Now, they are serving up Boba tea and Asian and Filipino food at Bubbly's, in the food court at Longview Mall.
"We know that Longview likes the bubble tea," Romel Igaya said. "It's very popular right now."
Longview also didn't have a Filipino restaurant, he said.
"(Longview residents) love to try stuff. They love to try anything here in Longview," Igaya said. He said his wife is from the Phillipines. She's a nurse who works at the restaurant when she's not working at her other job.
"It's a lot of preparation. It's authentic," Igaya said of the restaurant's fare.
Menu items include pork and chicken barbecue on a stick, along with eggrolls, and Filipino noodles. They also serve sisig, which is made with pork belly, chicken and pork potstickers and Korean corn dogs.