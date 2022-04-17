Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from April 1-8:
Permits issued
Mercury Communications Contractors LLC., 1229 S. High St., commercial alteration permit, $4,100
Mercury Communications Contractors LLC., 336 W. Cotton St., commercial alteration permit, $4,100
Mercury Communications Contractors LLC., 1130 E. Hawkins Parkway, commercial alteration permit, $4,100
Mercury Communications Contractors LLC., 1401 Judson Road, commercial alteration permit, $4,100
Mercury Communications Contractors LLC., 323 E. Hawkins Parkway, commercial alteration permit, $4,100
Mercury Communications Contractors LLC., 407 E. Methvin St., commercial alteration permit, $4,100
Mercury Communications Contractors LLC., 908 E. Hawkins Parkway, commercial alteration permit, $4,100
Victor Bedale, 3520 McCann Road, commercial electric permit
EZZI Signs, 2105 Gilmer Road, commercial electric permit
Cobb Electric, 313 W. Tyler St., commercial electric permit
IES Residential, 801 Roosevelt St., new residential electric permit
Circle S Electric, 1139, 1141 and 1143 Mission Creek Drive, new residential electric permits
Cooltron, 300 E. Tyler St., commercial mechanical permit
All Seasons Heating and Air Conditioning, 53 FRJ Drive, commercial mechanical permit
Air Cybernetics, 200 N. Fredonia St., commercial mechanical permit
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 4406 Judson Road, commercial mechanical permit
Ferrara’s Heating & Air Conditioning, 2901 Fourth St., commercial mechanical permit
H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 200 N. Fredonia St., commercial plumbing permit
CD Thomas Utilities, 203 Gum Springs Road, commercial plumbing permit
CD Thomas Utlities, 2105 Big Oak Boulevard, commercial plumbing permit
H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 313 W. Tyler St., commercial plumbing permit
Mink Plumbing Co., 801 Walnut St., new residential plumbing permit
Baker Bros. Plumbing, 200 E. Pirate Avenue, new residential plumbing permit
J. Rowe Plumbing LLC., 909 Sandefur St., new residential plumbing permit
Conaway & Sons, 401 and 403 Serenada Trail, new residential permits
Conaway & Sons, 1149 Mission Creek Drive, new residential permit
Applications filed
T-Mobile, 903 Quadrangle Drive, commercial addition permit, $85,000
Berryman Fire Equipment, 1504 Centenary Drive, commercial fire alarm permit, $5,000
Berryman Fire Equipment, 3008 Marlboro St., commercial fire alarm permit, $5,000
Transet Company, 222 N. Fredonia St., commercial alteration permit, $129,785
Douglas Cook Enterprises LLC., 3118 Estes Parkway, commercial alteration permit, $49,410
Williams Erection & Welding Inc., 2709 Pine Tree Road, commercial alteration permit, $15,000
AR Elite Holdings LLC., 4008 Wesley St., development permit
Conaway & Sons, 1149 Mission Creek Drive, development permit
Conaway & Sons, 401 and 403 Serenada Trail, development permits
Arman Solutions LLC., 1521 and 1523 Mahlow Drive, development permits
Alliance Electrical Inc., 1400 HG Mosley Parkway, commercial electric permit
AR Elite Holdings LLC., 4008 Wesley St., residential new permit
Arman Solutions LLC., 1521 and 1523 Mahlow Drive, residential new permits
PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC., 4406 Judson Road, commercial new water/sewer permit
CD Thomas Utilities, 203 Gum Springs Road No. 3, commercial new water/sewer permit