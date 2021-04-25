Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from April 14 to 21:

Permits issued

Universal Time Equipment Company, 900 Northwest Drive, commercial fire alarm permit, $5,653

American Fire Protection Group Inc., 2828 Fourth St., commercial fire sprinkler permit, $8,190

Clean Cut General Contractors LLC., 1315 W. Loop 281, commercial alteration permit, $20,000

Boyce Electric, 1429 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit

Southwest Construction, 1101 Pine Tree Road, commercial electric permit

Dynamic Sign Solutions LLC., 707 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial electric permit

Powerhouse Electric, 3500 McCann Road Suite G05B, commercial electric permit

Laxton Electric, 3180 Nealy Way, commercial electric permit

Ledbetter Plumbing, 1429 W. Loop 281, commercial gas permit

K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 3180 Nealy Way, commercial gas permit

H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 1306 Inverness Street, residential gas permit

Mascot Building Services Inc., 1207 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial mechanical permit

Jack’s Air Conditioning, 309 Magnolia Lane, commercial mechanical permit

Air Cybernetics, 2321 W. Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit

Hays Heating and Air, 1429 W. Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit

Ledbetter Plumbing, 411 E. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit

Ledbetter Plumbing, 1429 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit

League Plumbing, 105 Spur 63, commercial plumbing permit

K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 3180 Nealy Way, commercial plumbing permit

H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 1306 Inverness St., residential plumbing permit

Franks Construction LLC., 3208 Crenshaw St., residential single-family alteration permit

New Vintage Custom Homes, 508 Lost Creek Circle, residential new construction permit

Blue Canyon Poolscape, 1622 George Richey Road, residential swimming pool construction permit

Blue Canyon Poolscape, 410 Ithaca Drive, residential swimming pool construction permit

Applications filed

Bergman KPRS LLC., 116 E. Loop 281 Suite 101, commercial alteration permit, $125,000

Advanced Roofing Services Inc., 3705 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial alteration permit, $22,402.52

Transet Construction Company, 2002 E. Cotton St., commercial alteration permit, $387,000

Hugman Construction Inc., 602 E. Methvin St., commercial new construction permit, $700,000

Blue Canyon Poolscape, 1622 George Richey Road, development permit

Blue Canyon Poolscape, 410 Ithaca Drive, development permit

Zack Myers, 1700 McCord St., development permit

Conaway and Sons LTD., 1142 Mission Creek Drive, development permit

Conaway & Sons, 1144 Mission Creek Drive, development permit

Lone Star General Contractors, 122 Woodbrook Court, development permit

New Vintage Custom Homes, 508 Lost Creek Circle, development permit

Texwin Carports, 1905 Franklin Drive, development permit

Ben Salter Construction, 3346 Celebration Way, development permit

Blue Canyon Poolscape, 124 Blaine Trail, development permit

JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC., 2110 Horseshoe Lane, commercial electric permit

Napps Heating and Air Conditioning, 3545 Gilmer Road, commercial mechanical permit

Taylor Mechanical, 3111 McCann Road, commercial mechanical permit

Taylor Mechanical, 401 Mobberly Avenue, commercial mechanical permit

Taylor Mechanical, 904 Sixth St., commercial mechanical permit

Baker Bros. Plumbing, 320 E. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit

NEM Plumbing, 209 Young St., residential plumbing permit

Mink Plumbing Co., 1519 Edna Lane Unit 100, residential plumbing permit

Mink Plumbing Co., 1521 Edna Lane Unit 100, residential plumbing permit

Jeff Berry Plumbing, 2102 Bandera Trail, residential plumbing permit

DJ’s Express Trucking Inc., 1809 S. Green St., residential single-family demolition permit

Conaway & Sons, 1144 Mission Creek Drive, residential new construction permit

Conaway & Sons LTD., 1142 Mission Creek Drive, residential new construction permit

Real Estate Alternatives, 1313 Frankie St., residential new construction permit

Real Estate Alternatives, 1315 Frankie St., residential new construction permit

Ben Salter Construction, 3346 Celebration Way, residential new construction permit

Blue Canyon Poolscape, 124 Blaine Trail, residential swimming pool construction permit

Pither Plumbing, 721 Fisher Road, commercial existing water/sewer permit

Recommended for You