Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from April 14 to 21:
Permits issued
Universal Time Equipment Company, 900 Northwest Drive, commercial fire alarm permit, $5,653
American Fire Protection Group Inc., 2828 Fourth St., commercial fire sprinkler permit, $8,190
Clean Cut General Contractors LLC., 1315 W. Loop 281, commercial alteration permit, $20,000
Boyce Electric, 1429 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit
Southwest Construction, 1101 Pine Tree Road, commercial electric permit
Dynamic Sign Solutions LLC., 707 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial electric permit
Powerhouse Electric, 3500 McCann Road Suite G05B, commercial electric permit
Laxton Electric, 3180 Nealy Way, commercial electric permit
Ledbetter Plumbing, 1429 W. Loop 281, commercial gas permit
K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 3180 Nealy Way, commercial gas permit
H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 1306 Inverness Street, residential gas permit
Mascot Building Services Inc., 1207 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial mechanical permit
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 309 Magnolia Lane, commercial mechanical permit
Air Cybernetics, 2321 W. Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit
Hays Heating and Air, 1429 W. Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit
Ledbetter Plumbing, 411 E. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit
Ledbetter Plumbing, 1429 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit
League Plumbing, 105 Spur 63, commercial plumbing permit
K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 3180 Nealy Way, commercial plumbing permit
H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 1306 Inverness St., residential plumbing permit
Franks Construction LLC., 3208 Crenshaw St., residential single-family alteration permit
New Vintage Custom Homes, 508 Lost Creek Circle, residential new construction permit
Blue Canyon Poolscape, 1622 George Richey Road, residential swimming pool construction permit
Blue Canyon Poolscape, 410 Ithaca Drive, residential swimming pool construction permit
Applications filed
Bergman KPRS LLC., 116 E. Loop 281 Suite 101, commercial alteration permit, $125,000
Advanced Roofing Services Inc., 3705 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial alteration permit, $22,402.52
Transet Construction Company, 2002 E. Cotton St., commercial alteration permit, $387,000
Hugman Construction Inc., 602 E. Methvin St., commercial new construction permit, $700,000
Blue Canyon Poolscape, 1622 George Richey Road, development permit
Blue Canyon Poolscape, 410 Ithaca Drive, development permit
Zack Myers, 1700 McCord St., development permit
Conaway and Sons LTD., 1142 Mission Creek Drive, development permit
Conaway & Sons, 1144 Mission Creek Drive, development permit
Lone Star General Contractors, 122 Woodbrook Court, development permit
New Vintage Custom Homes, 508 Lost Creek Circle, development permit
Texwin Carports, 1905 Franklin Drive, development permit
Ben Salter Construction, 3346 Celebration Way, development permit
Blue Canyon Poolscape, 124 Blaine Trail, development permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC., 2110 Horseshoe Lane, commercial electric permit
Napps Heating and Air Conditioning, 3545 Gilmer Road, commercial mechanical permit
Taylor Mechanical, 3111 McCann Road, commercial mechanical permit
Taylor Mechanical, 401 Mobberly Avenue, commercial mechanical permit
Taylor Mechanical, 904 Sixth St., commercial mechanical permit
Baker Bros. Plumbing, 320 E. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit
NEM Plumbing, 209 Young St., residential plumbing permit
Mink Plumbing Co., 1519 Edna Lane Unit 100, residential plumbing permit
Mink Plumbing Co., 1521 Edna Lane Unit 100, residential plumbing permit
Jeff Berry Plumbing, 2102 Bandera Trail, residential plumbing permit
DJ’s Express Trucking Inc., 1809 S. Green St., residential single-family demolition permit
Conaway & Sons, 1144 Mission Creek Drive, residential new construction permit
Conaway & Sons LTD., 1142 Mission Creek Drive, residential new construction permit
Real Estate Alternatives, 1313 Frankie St., residential new construction permit
Real Estate Alternatives, 1315 Frankie St., residential new construction permit
Ben Salter Construction, 3346 Celebration Way, residential new construction permit
Blue Canyon Poolscape, 124 Blaine Trail, residential swimming pool construction permit
Pither Plumbing, 721 Fisher Road, commercial existing water/sewer permit