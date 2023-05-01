Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from April 14-21:

Permits issued

Republic Roof, 802 W. Cotton St., commercial alterations permit, $100,000

Alert 360 Security, 2400 McCann Road, commercial alterations permit, $3,500

Willaby Electric Inc., 101 Gum Springs Road, commercial electric permit

Willaby Electric Inc., 5914 Old Highway 80, commercial electric permit

Kenny Sims Electric, 1426 A-B McCann Road, commercial electric permits

HMR Electrical Contracting, 5010 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit

Chance Electric, 3302 Carrie Lane, new residential electric permit

Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 5400 W. Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit

Air Cybernetics, 22 Bermuda Lane, commercial mechanical permit

Air Cybernetics, 2044 Oak Forest Country Club Drive, commercial mechanical permit

Airworx AC Inc., 710 Estes Drive, commercial mechanical permit

Smith Plumbing, 2006 Toler Road, commercial plumbing permit

MedPlumb LLC., 1500 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit

PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC., 416, 418 and 420 Myra Lynn Lane, new residential plumbing permits

Turfscapes, 1118 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial sprinkler permit

Applications filed

Leland & Bradlee Construction Inc., 440 N. Eastman Road, commercial alterations permit, $45,000

RLM Enterprises Inc., 120 E. Loop 281, commercial alterations permit, $750,000

Krystal Falls, 3400 Fourth St., commercial alterations permit, $6,000

Ericsson Inc., 2029 Alpine Road, commercial alterations permit, $25,000

Ericsson Inc., 5914 Old Highway 80, commercial alterations permit, $25,000

K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 602 E. Methvin St., commercial gas permit

Jack's Air Conditioning, 815 Fourth St., commercial mechanical permit

Strickland Plumbing & HVAC Inc., 309 E. Loop 281, commercial new water/sewer permit

