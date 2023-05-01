Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from April 14-21:
Permits issued
Republic Roof, 802 W. Cotton St., commercial alterations permit, $100,000
Alert 360 Security, 2400 McCann Road, commercial alterations permit, $3,500
Willaby Electric Inc., 101 Gum Springs Road, commercial electric permit
Willaby Electric Inc., 5914 Old Highway 80, commercial electric permit
Kenny Sims Electric, 1426 A-B McCann Road, commercial electric permits
HMR Electrical Contracting, 5010 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit
Chance Electric, 3302 Carrie Lane, new residential electric permit
Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 5400 W. Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit
Air Cybernetics, 22 Bermuda Lane, commercial mechanical permit
Air Cybernetics, 2044 Oak Forest Country Club Drive, commercial mechanical permit
Airworx AC Inc., 710 Estes Drive, commercial mechanical permit
Smith Plumbing, 2006 Toler Road, commercial plumbing permit
MedPlumb LLC., 1500 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit
PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC., 416, 418 and 420 Myra Lynn Lane, new residential plumbing permits
Turfscapes, 1118 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial sprinkler permit
Applications filed
Leland & Bradlee Construction Inc., 440 N. Eastman Road, commercial alterations permit, $45,000
RLM Enterprises Inc., 120 E. Loop 281, commercial alterations permit, $750,000
Krystal Falls, 3400 Fourth St., commercial alterations permit, $6,000
Ericsson Inc., 2029 Alpine Road, commercial alterations permit, $25,000
Ericsson Inc., 5914 Old Highway 80, commercial alterations permit, $25,000
K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 602 E. Methvin St., commercial gas permit
Jack's Air Conditioning, 815 Fourth St., commercial mechanical permit
Strickland Plumbing & HVAC Inc., 309 E. Loop 281, commercial new water/sewer permit