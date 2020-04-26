Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from April 16 to 22:

Permits issued

Tuel Sheet Metal, 3000 H.G. Mosley Parkway, tear off and reroof commercial building, $17,537

Landin Concrete, 1103 13rh St., driveway permit

Chance Electric, 701 E. Methvin St., commercial electrical permit

Integrated Service Solutions, 3313 Fourth St., commercial electrical permit

Kenny Sims Electric, 414 W. Loop 281, Suite 13, commercial electrical permit

A&H Electrical services, 2402 Sago Court, commercial electrical permit

JMH Electric, 3102 Pinnacle Drive, residential electrical permit

Allan Blalock Electrician, 2516 Maggie Lane, residential electrical permit

Generator Supercenter, 4 Canyon Ridge Court, residential electrical permit

Generator Supercenter, 3356 Celebration Way, residential electrical permit

Stiles Electric, 1204 Daffodil Lane, residential electrical permit

Generator Supercenter, 3402 Celebration Way, residential electrical permit

H2 Electrical Contracting, 3409 Oak Hill Trail, residential electrical permit

H2 Electrical Contracting, 2131 Page Creek Trail, residential electrical permit

H2 Electrical Contracting, 2133 Page Creek Trail, residential electrical permit

H2 Electrical Contracting, 2127 Page Creek Trail, residential electrical permit

H2 Electrical Contracting, 2129 Page Creek Trail, residential electrical permit

Schroder Electric, 715 Owings Ave., residential electrical permit

Metcalf Electric, 1687 Wood Place, residential electrical permit

M.D. Electrical Contractors, 603 E. Lynnwood Lane, residential electrical permit

C.D. Thomas Plumbing Co., 3122 Nealy Way, commercial gas permit

C.D. Thomas Plumbing Co., 3102 Pinnacle Drive, residential gas permit

Arrow Plumbing, 2811 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential gas permit

PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 3925 Gable Crest Lane, residential gas permit

PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 2429 Clayton St., residential gas permit

Baker Bros. Plumbing, 4301 Thistlebrook Lane, residential gas permit

Today Professional Plumbing Services, 123 E. Berkley St., residential gas permit

Aire Serv of Longview, 1009 Bazzell Drive, residential mechanical permit, $6,928

Acme Air Conditioning, 101 Evergreen St., residential mechanical permit, $11,048

All Seasons Heating and Air Conditioning, 3905 Gable Crest Lane, residential mechanical permit, $7,750

East Texas Refrigeration, 2103 Sophia Lane, residential mechanical permit, $4,000

TJ’s Air Conditioning and Heating, 3409 Oak Hill Trail, residential mechanical permit, $15,000

Doran Mechanical LLC, 701 Palms Lane, residential mechanical permit, $3,800

C.D. Thomas Plumbing Co., 3122 Nealy Way, commercial plumbing permit

Alco Air Cooling, Heating & Plumbing, 3808 S. Eastman Road, commercial plumbing permit

Bird Dog Plumbing, 101 Ivy Lane, residential plumbing permit

Arrow Plumbing, 2811 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential plumbing permit

PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 3925 Gable Crest Lane, residential plumbing permit

Peter Paul’s Plumbing, 202 Remington Trail, residential plumbing permit

Pither Plumbing, 301 W. Branch St., residential plumbing permit

PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 2429 Clayton St., residential plumbing permit

Today Professional Plumbing Services, 123 E. Berkley St., residential plumbing permit

Alco Air Cooling, Heating & Plumbing, 610 Timberline Drive, residential plumbing permit

Muller Roofing, 1706 Clearwood Drive, tear off and reroof duplex, $9,900

Cook & Son Roofing, 3207 Norma Drive, tear off and reroof house, $9,080

Stonewater Roofing, 2806 Balsam St., tear off and reroof house, $11,188

Davis Property Managment, 2401 Kim St., tear off and reroof house, $7,000

Peewee Roofing, 102 W. Primrose Lane, tear off and reroof house, $7,000

East Texas Roofing Specialists, 2811 Birdwell Lane, tear off and reroof house, $8,056

Soria’s Construction, 1111 Jonquil Drive, tear off and reroof house, $7,100

Chris Langford Roofing, 1321 Carnegie Drive, tear off and reroof house, $6,500

Monarch Built Homes LLC, 1901 Laney Drive, tear off and reroof house, $6,300

AVCO Roofing, 1212 Donald Drive, tear off and reroof house, $7,877

Clint Tuel Roofing, 1210 Hummingbird Circle, tear off and reroof house, $8,654

Clint Tuel Roofing, 121 Timber Trail, tear off and reroof house, $7,100

Applications filed

A-1 National Fire, 3808 S. Eastman Road, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $17,200

RLM Enterprises Inc., 1600 Judson Road, install new steeple at Oakland Heights Baptist Church, $90,000

Riley Harris Construction LP, 1217 E. Marshall Ave., remodel at Southside Bank, $48,000

Books & Barrels, 206 N. Center St., renovation of bathroom and new plumbing for sink in commercial building, $15,000

Reich Builders Ltd., 4006 Hidden Hills Circle, development permit

Jackson Pools, 1411 Meandering Way, development permit

Caribbean Pools, 3802 Summerset Court, development permit

Cobb Electric, 300 Liberty Circle, residential electrical permit

J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 1623 Olympic Drive, residential gas permit

Triple G Plumbing, 1909 S. Green St., residential gas permit

Jack’s Air Conditioning, 3205 Chase Wood Way, residential mechanical permit, $2,715

Goettle Plumbing, 204 Christopher Drive, residential plumbing permit

Jackson Pools, 1411 Meandering Way, install swimming pool at house, $59,249

Caribbean Pools, 3802 Summerset Court, install swimming pool at house, $70,984

Flores Construction, 403 Young St., tear off and reroof house, $1,800

Reich Builders Ltd., 4006 Hidden Hills Circle, build 12 room house, $256,000

Goforth Custom Builders, 2102 Boston Drive, build 12 room house, $180,000

Rick’s Sign Co., 1300 Sixth St., sign permit, $600

Bailey Neon & Sign, 714 W. Marshall Ave., sign permit, $25,000

Long’s Irrigation and Landscaping Co., 1500 Colony Circle, commercial sprinkler permit

Pither Plumbing, 301 W. Branch St., water/sewer existing residential permit

C.D. Thomas Utilities, 2429 Clayton St., water/sewer new residential permit