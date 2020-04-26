Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from April 16 to 22:
Permits issued
Tuel Sheet Metal, 3000 H.G. Mosley Parkway, tear off and reroof commercial building, $17,537
Landin Concrete, 1103 13rh St., driveway permit
Chance Electric, 701 E. Methvin St., commercial electrical permit
Integrated Service Solutions, 3313 Fourth St., commercial electrical permit
Kenny Sims Electric, 414 W. Loop 281, Suite 13, commercial electrical permit
A&H Electrical services, 2402 Sago Court, commercial electrical permit
JMH Electric, 3102 Pinnacle Drive, residential electrical permit
Allan Blalock Electrician, 2516 Maggie Lane, residential electrical permit
Generator Supercenter, 4 Canyon Ridge Court, residential electrical permit
Generator Supercenter, 3356 Celebration Way, residential electrical permit
Stiles Electric, 1204 Daffodil Lane, residential electrical permit
Generator Supercenter, 3402 Celebration Way, residential electrical permit
H2 Electrical Contracting, 3409 Oak Hill Trail, residential electrical permit
H2 Electrical Contracting, 2131 Page Creek Trail, residential electrical permit
H2 Electrical Contracting, 2133 Page Creek Trail, residential electrical permit
H2 Electrical Contracting, 2127 Page Creek Trail, residential electrical permit
H2 Electrical Contracting, 2129 Page Creek Trail, residential electrical permit
Schroder Electric, 715 Owings Ave., residential electrical permit
Metcalf Electric, 1687 Wood Place, residential electrical permit
M.D. Electrical Contractors, 603 E. Lynnwood Lane, residential electrical permit
C.D. Thomas Plumbing Co., 3122 Nealy Way, commercial gas permit
C.D. Thomas Plumbing Co., 3102 Pinnacle Drive, residential gas permit
Arrow Plumbing, 2811 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential gas permit
PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 3925 Gable Crest Lane, residential gas permit
PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 2429 Clayton St., residential gas permit
Baker Bros. Plumbing, 4301 Thistlebrook Lane, residential gas permit
Today Professional Plumbing Services, 123 E. Berkley St., residential gas permit
Aire Serv of Longview, 1009 Bazzell Drive, residential mechanical permit, $6,928
Acme Air Conditioning, 101 Evergreen St., residential mechanical permit, $11,048
All Seasons Heating and Air Conditioning, 3905 Gable Crest Lane, residential mechanical permit, $7,750
East Texas Refrigeration, 2103 Sophia Lane, residential mechanical permit, $4,000
TJ’s Air Conditioning and Heating, 3409 Oak Hill Trail, residential mechanical permit, $15,000
Doran Mechanical LLC, 701 Palms Lane, residential mechanical permit, $3,800
C.D. Thomas Plumbing Co., 3122 Nealy Way, commercial plumbing permit
Alco Air Cooling, Heating & Plumbing, 3808 S. Eastman Road, commercial plumbing permit
Bird Dog Plumbing, 101 Ivy Lane, residential plumbing permit
Arrow Plumbing, 2811 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential plumbing permit
PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 3925 Gable Crest Lane, residential plumbing permit
Peter Paul’s Plumbing, 202 Remington Trail, residential plumbing permit
Pither Plumbing, 301 W. Branch St., residential plumbing permit
PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 2429 Clayton St., residential plumbing permit
Today Professional Plumbing Services, 123 E. Berkley St., residential plumbing permit
Alco Air Cooling, Heating & Plumbing, 610 Timberline Drive, residential plumbing permit
Muller Roofing, 1706 Clearwood Drive, tear off and reroof duplex, $9,900
Cook & Son Roofing, 3207 Norma Drive, tear off and reroof house, $9,080
Stonewater Roofing, 2806 Balsam St., tear off and reroof house, $11,188
Davis Property Managment, 2401 Kim St., tear off and reroof house, $7,000
Peewee Roofing, 102 W. Primrose Lane, tear off and reroof house, $7,000
East Texas Roofing Specialists, 2811 Birdwell Lane, tear off and reroof house, $8,056
Soria’s Construction, 1111 Jonquil Drive, tear off and reroof house, $7,100
Chris Langford Roofing, 1321 Carnegie Drive, tear off and reroof house, $6,500
Monarch Built Homes LLC, 1901 Laney Drive, tear off and reroof house, $6,300
AVCO Roofing, 1212 Donald Drive, tear off and reroof house, $7,877
Clint Tuel Roofing, 1210 Hummingbird Circle, tear off and reroof house, $8,654
Clint Tuel Roofing, 121 Timber Trail, tear off and reroof house, $7,100
Applications filed
A-1 National Fire, 3808 S. Eastman Road, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $17,200
RLM Enterprises Inc., 1600 Judson Road, install new steeple at Oakland Heights Baptist Church, $90,000
Riley Harris Construction LP, 1217 E. Marshall Ave., remodel at Southside Bank, $48,000
Books & Barrels, 206 N. Center St., renovation of bathroom and new plumbing for sink in commercial building, $15,000
Reich Builders Ltd., 4006 Hidden Hills Circle, development permit
Jackson Pools, 1411 Meandering Way, development permit
Caribbean Pools, 3802 Summerset Court, development permit
Cobb Electric, 300 Liberty Circle, residential electrical permit
J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 1623 Olympic Drive, residential gas permit
Triple G Plumbing, 1909 S. Green St., residential gas permit
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 3205 Chase Wood Way, residential mechanical permit, $2,715
Goettle Plumbing, 204 Christopher Drive, residential plumbing permit
Jackson Pools, 1411 Meandering Way, install swimming pool at house, $59,249
Caribbean Pools, 3802 Summerset Court, install swimming pool at house, $70,984
Flores Construction, 403 Young St., tear off and reroof house, $1,800
Reich Builders Ltd., 4006 Hidden Hills Circle, build 12 room house, $256,000
Goforth Custom Builders, 2102 Boston Drive, build 12 room house, $180,000
Rick’s Sign Co., 1300 Sixth St., sign permit, $600
Bailey Neon & Sign, 714 W. Marshall Ave., sign permit, $25,000
Long’s Irrigation and Landscaping Co., 1500 Colony Circle, commercial sprinkler permit
Pither Plumbing, 301 W. Branch St., water/sewer existing residential permit
C.D. Thomas Utilities, 2429 Clayton St., water/sewer new residential permit