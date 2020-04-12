Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from April 2 to 8:
Permits issued
Stonewater Roofing, 2111 Gilmer Road, tear off and reroof commercial building, $228,782
Stonewater Roofing, 1501 W. Cotton ST., roof coating application on commercial building, $52,058
Antonio’s Concrete Co., 3523 Thompson Road, driveway permit
Quality Concrete Construction, 2610 Park Place, driveway permit
Feliciano J. Concrete, 215 Mitchell St., driveway permit
Feliciano J. Concrete, 217 Mitchell St., driveway permit
Feliciano J. Concrete, 236 Harrison St., driveway permit
Willaby Electric Inc., 1229 S. High St., commercial electrical permit
Willaby Electric Inc., 1130 E. Hawkins Parkway, commercial electrical permit
Willaby Electric Inc., 125 E. Bank Alley, commercial electrical permit
Willaby Electric Inc., 1709 Eden Drive, commercial electrical permit
Willaby Electric Inc., 1929 E. Marshall Ave., commercial electrical permit
Willaby Electric Inc., 100 Tall Pines Ave., commercial electrical permit
Chance Electric, 3003 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential electrical permit
Chance Electric, 3001 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential electrical permit
A&H Electrical Services, 2500 Windmill Lane, residential electrical permit
A&H Electrical Services, 533 Palms Lane, residential electrical permit
Blazer Electric & Satellite Inc., residential electrical permit
Collie Enterprise, 3905 Gable Crest Lane, residential electrical permit
Alcorn’s Power House Electric, 1501 Dixon St., residential electrical permit
JLB Plumbing, 1702 Riviera Drive, residential gas permit
A-US Air Conditioning of Texas Ltd., 2305 Neal St., residential mechanical permit, $145
A-US Air Conditioning of Texas Ltd., 106 W. Culver St., residential mechanical permit, $1,675
East Texas Climate Control, 4220 Savannah Hills Lane, residential mechanical permit, $7,000
East Texas Climate Control, 3001 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential mechanical permit, $9,000
East Texas Refrigeration, 2127 Page Creek Trail, residential mechanical permit, $4,000
East Texas Refrigeration, 2129 Page Creek Trail, residential mechanical permit, $4,000
East Texas Refrigeration, 1217 Mission Creek Drive, residential mechanical permit, $4,000
East Texas Refrigeration, 1215 Mission Creek Drive, residential mechanical permit, $4,000
Alco Air, 3606 Bill Owens Parkway, residential mechanical permit, $6,000
JLB Plumbing, 1702 Riviera Drive, residential plumbing permit
J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 41 Rambling Road, residential plumbing permit
Boring Plumbing & Heating, 2100 Boston Drive, residential plumbing permit
Baker Bros. Plumbing, 2005 Azalea Circle, residential plumbing permit
J.A. Kay Roofing, 213 Pruitt St., tear off and reroof house, $5,549
AVCO Roofing, 104 Colt St., tear off and reroof house, $14,938
AVCO Roofing, 700 Linda Lane, tear off and reroof house, $13,000
Lampin & Son’s, 105 Christal Drive, remove and replace 7 windows in house, $3,661
Lampin & Son’s, 429 Johnson St., remove and replace 52 windows in house, $12,078
J.A. Kay Roofing, 1505 Scenic Drive, tear off and reroof house, $2,958
Stonewater Roofing, 4 Estates Court, tear off and reroof house, $15,157
Flores Construction, 105 La Vista Drive, tear off and reroof house, $2,800
Sprinkler Express, 1223 Mission Creek Drive, residential sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 1225 Mission Creek Drive, residential sprinkler permit
Applications filed
Universal Time Equipment Co., 2100 W. Loop 281, commercial fire alarm permit, $9,200
Stonewater Roofing, 101 W. Hawkins Parkway, tear off and reroof commercial building, $310,524
JCJ & Assoc., 3221 Dundee Road, build multipurpose/worship building at Pine Tree Church of Christ, $288,493
McGaughey Enterpises LLC, 3118 H.G. Mosley Parkway, build 61 room two story building for Kranz Psychological Services PLLC, $950,000
Martin Construction, 330 N. Spur 63, build 6,133-square-foot tunnel car wash for Scrubbies Car Wash, $1,500,000
Gill Electric, 149 Delmar St., residential electrical permit
Cobb Electric, 500 Hillside Lane, residential electrical permit
McGaughey Enterprises LLC, 3118 H.G. Mosley Parkway, development permit
Richard Parker Plumbing, 712 Duncan St., residential gas permit
H.R. Bowers Plumbing and Mechanical LLC, 400 American Legion Blvd., commercial plumbing permit
AVCO Roofing, 509 Amber St., tear off and reroof house, $6,380
Martin Construction, 330 N. Spur 63, site plan review permit, $1,500,000
McGaughey Enterprises LLC, 3118 H.G. Mosley Parkway, site plan review permit, $975,000
CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 627 Fisher Road, water/sewer new commercial permit
CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 701 Fisher Road, water/sewer new commercial permit
Hugman Construction, 3544 N. Fourth St., water/sewer new commercial permit
Marblewood Construction, 2905 Arrow Lane, water/sewer new commercial permit
East Texas Homes, 309 Alta St., water/sewer new residential permit