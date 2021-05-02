Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from April 21 to 28:
Permits issued
Electra Plus, 1625 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit
Alliance Electrical Inc., 910 Mobberly Avenue, commercial electric permit
Kenny Sims Electric, 4800 Gilmer Road, commercial electric permit
B&A Electric, 420 N. Center St., commercial electric permit
Circle S Electric, 1423 Santa Cruz Drive, residential electric permit
Allan Blalock Electrician, 3359 Celebration Way, residential electric permit
F&S Electrical Contractor, 102 Hudson St., residential electric permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC., 504 Lost Creek Circle, residential electric permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC., 506 Lost Creek Circle, residential electric permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC., 508 Lost Creek Circle, residential electric permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC., 3339 Celebration Way, residential electric permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC., 2102 Bandera Trail, residential electric permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC., 1117 Insignia Way, residential electric permit
K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 504 Lost Creek Circle, residential gas permit
K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 508 Lost Creek Circle, residential gas permit
Lone Star Plumbing, 2105 Sophia Lane, residential gas permit
Right Temp, 415 Myra Lynn Lane, residential mechanical permit
East Texas Refrigeration, 1427 Santa Cruz Drive, residential mechanical permit
East Texas Refrigeration, 1425 Santa Cruz Drive, residential mechanical permit
All Seismic Solutions LLC., 100 Hudson Avenue, residential mechanical permit
East Texas Refrigeration, 1104 Oden St. Unit 100, residential mechanical permit
East Texas Refrigeration, 1611 Timpson St. Unit 100, residential mechanical permit
East Texas Refrigeration, 706 S. Green St. Unit 100, residential mechanical permit
East Texas Refrigeration, 102 W. Pliler St. Unit 100, residential mechanical permit
C D Thomas Utilities, 3180 Nealy Way, commercial plumbing permit
Daniel’s Plumbing Service, 1625 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit
RGB Plumbing, 306 E. Tyler St., commercial plumbing permit
Ledbetter Plumbing, 1627 S. Green St., commercial plumbing permit
Reich Builders LTD., 3339 Celebration Way, residential plumbing permit
K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 504 and 508 Lost Creek Circle, residential plumbing permits
Lone Star Plumbing, 2105 Sophia Lane, residential plumbing permit
Black Bear Forestry Mulching, 1627 S. Green St., residential demolition permit
James A. Williams, 1500 Comanche St., residential new construction permit, $265,000
Caribbean Pools, 3801 Summerset Court, residential swimming pool construction
Applications filed
Bergman KPRS LLC., 116 E. Loop 281 Suite 101, commercial alteration permit, $125,000
Advanced Roofing Services Inc., 3705 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial alteration permit, $22,402.52
Ericsson Inc., 2704-A E. Marshall Avenue, commercial alteration permit, $15,000
E Dee’s, 401 W. Sabine St., commercial alteration permit, $1,500
Mastec Network Solutions LLC., 1700 Pine Tree Road, commercial alteration permit, $40,000
Trademark Construction, 203 Gum Springs Road, commercial alteration permit, $300,000
Flag Systems, 1411 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial new construction accessory permit, $8,500
Wild T’s Wiring, 900 Northwest Drive, commercial new construction accessory permit
Tri-Point Construction Services, 5028 W. Loop 281, commercial new construction accessory permit
Real Estate Alternatives, 1313 Frankie Lane, development permit
Real Estate Alternatives, 1315 Frankie Lane, development permit
James A. Williams, 1500 Comanche St., development permit
Arman Solutions LLC., 1911 Lakeshore Drive Units 100 and 101, development permits
C D Thomas Utilities, 3470 Gilmer Road, commercial plumbing permit
Arman Solutions LLC., 1911 Lakeshore Drive Units 100 and 101, residential new construction permits
J.A. Kay Roofing, 901 Oakwood Drive, residential single-family addition permit
Comet Signs LLC., 2301 W. Loop 281, sign permit for three illuminated signs at Super 1 Foods
PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC., 1500 Comanche St., residential new water/sewer permit