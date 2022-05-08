Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from April 22-29:
Permits issued
Texas Coast Interests Inc., 2900 McCann Road Building 15, 21, 23, 24, and 26 commercial alterations permits, $6,500 each
JLR Electric, 614 Gilmer Road, commercial electric permits
Stiles Electric, 1500 W. Hawkins Parkway, commercial electric permit
Cobb Electric, 215 E. Tyler St., commercial electric permit
Gill Electric, 100 Grand Boulevard, commercial electric permit
Metcalf Electric, 4348 and 4350 McCann Road, new residential electric permits
TDP Electric, 1511, 1513, 1515 and 1517 Big Bend Drive, new residential electric permits
Richard Holt Plumbing, 907 Walnut Hill Drive, commercial plumbing permit
C. Woods Co. , 2430 S. High St., commercial plumbing permit
Mink Plumbing Co., 307 and 309 Serenada Trail, new residential plumbing permits
Applications filed
American Fire Protection Group Inc., 200 N. Fredonia St., commercial fire sprinkler permit, $55,071
O’Reilly Auto Parts, 2430 S. High St., commercial alteration permit, $656,500
Barry Lansford First General Service, 1220 Towne Lake Drive, commercial alteration permit, $2,900
Wilshire Pacific Builders LLC., 901 S. High St., commercial alteration permit, $21,000
Wilshire Pacific Builders LLC., 901 S. High St. Buildings 1,2,3, commercial alteration permit, $45,000 each
Wilshire Pacific Builders LLC., 901 S. High St., commercial alteration permits, $48,000 each
Wilshire Pacific Builders LLC., 901 S. High St., commercial alteration permits, $51,000 each
Strayhorn Trucking & Construction LLC., 4350 W. Loop 281, commercial demolition permit
HLH Hugman-Lammers-Hawkins, 400 Second St., commercial new permit, $1,500,000
Monarch Built Homes LLC., 655 E. Loop 281, commercial new construction permit, $30,000
Shelton Construction, 3811 Suren Way, development permit
Conaway & Sons, 112 and 114 Mia Lane, development permits
Do It All Electrical LLC., 1200 W. Marshall Ave., commercial electric permit
Shelton Construction, 3811 Suren Way, new residential permit
Conaway & Sons, 112, 114 and 118 Mia Lane, new residential permits
J. Rowe Plumbing LLC., 4401 Gilmer Road Suite 101, commercial new water/sewer permit