Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from April 23 to 29:
Permits issued
RRWL, 3120 H.G. Mosley Parkway, replace composition roof on existing commercial building, $24,000
RCI Concrete, 3122 Nealy Way, driveway permit
Chance Electric, 721 Fisher Road, commercial electrical permit
IES Residential, 1509 Alpine Road, residential electrical permit
IES Residential, 125 Harlem Ave., residential electrical permit
IES Residential, 410 Twelfth St., Unit 100, residential electrical permit
IES Residential, 410 Twelfth St., Unit 101, residential electrical permit
IES Residential, 2109 Victory St., residential electrical permit
IES Residential, 1112 Second St., residential electrical permit
IES Residential, 408 Twelfth St., Unit 100, residential electrical permit
IES Residential, 408 Twelfth St., Unit 101, residential electrical permit
IES Residential, 112 Pinebrook Place, Unit 100, residential electrical permit
IES Residential, 112 Pinebrook Place, Unit 101, residential electrical permit
IES Residential, 1403 Booker St., residential electrical permit
IES Residential, 1401 Booker St., residential electrical permit
IES Residential, 1611 Timpson St., Unit 100, residential electrical permit
IES Residential, 1611 Timpson St., Unit 101, residential electrical permit
IES Residential, 100 W. Pliler St., Unit 100, residential electrical permit
Cornerstone Electric LLC, 602 Brynmawr Drive, residential electrical permit
IES Residential, 100 W. Pliler St., Unit 101, residential electrical permit
IES Residential, 102 W. Pliler St., Unit 100, residential electrical permit
F&S Electrical Contractor, 215 Mitchell St., residential electrical permit
IES Residential, 102 W. Pliler St., Unit 101, residential electrical permit
F&S Electrical Contractor, 217 Mitchell St., residential electrical permit
F&S Electrical Contractor, 236 Harrison St., residential electrical permit
Ware Electrical Services, 511 Baylor Drive, residential electrical permit
Metcalf Electric, 1807 Yellowstone Drive, residential electrical permit
H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 1204 Daffodil Lane, residential gas permit
Royal Plumbing, 1606 Willowview St., residential gas permit
Baker Bros. Plumbing, 1616 Clarendon St., residential gas permit
East Texas Refrigeration, 2301 Victory St., residential mechanical permit, $3,500
East Texas Refrigeration, 2115 Victory St., residential mechanical permit, $3,500
PML Air Conditioning, 236 Harrison St., residential mechanical permit, $4,800
Keith Air Conditioning, 215 Harvard St., residential mechanical permit, $5,000
C.D. Thomas Utilities, 3122 Nealy Way, commercial plumbing permit
C.D. Thomas Utilities, 2002 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit
C.D. Thomas Plumbing Co., 2516 Maggie Lane, commercial plumbing permit
Baker Bros. Plumbing, 303 Conroe St., residential plumbing permit
Muller Roofing, 1707 Clearwood Drive, tear off and reroof duplex, $7,900
Raymond Hardin Roofing, 2900 Red Gum Gap, tear off and reroof house, $5,200
AVCO Roofing, 506 Sheffield Drive, tear off and reroof house, $11,062
J.A. Kay Roofing, 203 Watkins St., tear off and reroof house, $4,132
Lone Star General Contractors, 1503 N. Judson Road, tear off and reroof house, $5,000
Cover 3 Roofing, 406 Glenhaven Drive, tear off and reroof house, $6,600
A-1 Quality Roofing, 200 Montclair St., tear off and reroof house, $15,000
A-1 Quality Roofing, 700 Leota St., install metal roof on house, $3,500
East Texas Roofing Specialists, 210 Solti Drive, tear off and reroof house, $6,221
A&A Roofing & Remodeling, 2306 Buccaneer Drive, tear off and reroof house, $11,400
BXC Roofing LLC, 902 Rose Mount Drive, tear off and reroof house, $14,427
Applications filed
American Fire Protection Group Inc., 1405 Judson Road, commercial fire alarm permit, $5,000
Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 1315 Judson Road, replace metal canopy at Vantage Car Wash, $7,000
Tech Mechanix, 1809 W. Loop 281, Unit 131, replace the floor, ceiling tiles, light fixtures and repaint walls, $5,000
Rainguard Construction, 1001 Hollybrook Drive, enclosing existing entry foyer damaged by car at church, $15,000
Muniz Contractor, 900 Glenda Drive, development permit
Jim Fisher & Assoc., 5611 Palladio Lane, development permit
Elite Construction Management, 1915 Sunshine Square, development permit
Cox Builders Inc., 402 H.G. Mosley Parkway, development permit
Victor’s Concrete, 1303 Chappell St., driveway permit
Carlos Solis, 2204 Bandera Trail, driveway permit
Chance Electric, 1507 E. Marshall Ave., commercial electrical permit
Ranger Electric Inc., 2003 Hoffman Ave., residential electrical permit
Byte Electric LLC, 722 Swancy St., residential electrical permit
Cobb Electric, 407 Rosedale St., residential electrical permit
Baker Bros. Plumbing, 1700 Clearwood Drive, residential gas permit
Pither Plumbing, 600 Ridgecrest Drive, residential plumbing permit
GHM Building Systems, 408 Woodcrest Lane, restore house after a truck collision, $50,000
Happy Alexander, 3901 Pine Tree Road, convert carport to sun room at house, $1,500
Bill Morrow, 1904 Jane St., repair roof decking and subfloor on rear of house, $1,500
Jim Fisher & Assoc., 5611 Palladio Lane, build 22 room house, $445,000
Rusty Tucker Sprinkler Co., 2610 Park Place, residential sprinkler permit
C.D. Thomas Utilities, 2725 Lafamo Road, water/sewer existing residential permit
PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 4208 Savannah Hills Lane, water/sewer new residential permit