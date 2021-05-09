Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from April 28 to May 5:
Permits issued
Tessa Bradley Homes LLC., 1217 McCann Road, commercial addition permit, $10,000
Western States, 1207 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $250,000
Hartmann Construction, 1000 Fourth St., commercial alteration permit, $1,000
Beer Wells Real Estate, 119 W. Tyler St., commercial alteration permit, $168,600
ACM Hub LLC. doing business as Titan Sign Company, 2000 Toler Road, commercial electric permit
K-D Electric, 507 E. Loop 281, commercial electric permit
K-D Electric, 3500 McCann Road, commercial electric permit
K-D Electric, 1740 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit
Beets Energy Services, 1232 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial electric permit
Hartmann Construction, 1000 Fourth St., commercial electric permit
P&P Enterprises, 401 Mobberly Avenue, commercial electric permit
Circle S Electric, 1431 Santa Cruz Drive, residential electric permit
Circle S Electric, 1435 Santa Cruz Drive, residential electric permit
Circle S Electric, 408 Claire Lane, residential electric permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC, 1688 Wood Place, residential electric permit
Circle S Electric, 1433 Santa Cruz Drive, residential electric permit
Boyce Electric, 1707 Grand Teton Way, residential electric permit
Boyce Electric, 1705 Grand Teton Way, residential electric permit
Eagle Electric, 1909 Lakeshore Drive Unit 100, residential electric permit
Eagle Electric, 1909 Lakeshore Drive Unit 101, residential electric permit
Eagle Electric, 1911 Lakeshore Drive Unit 100, residential electric permit
Eagle Electric, 1911 Lakeshore Drive Unit 101, residential electric permit
C D Thomas Plumbing Co., 3359 Celebration Way, residential gas permit
East Texas Cooling Systems, 3500 McCann Road, commercial mechanical permit
Air Cybernetics, 405 W. Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit
Mink Plumbing Co., 1521 Edna Lane Unit 101, residential plumbing permit
Mink Plumbing Co., 1519 Edna Lane Unit 101, residential plumbing permit
Garrett Plumbing, 1148 Mission Creek, residential plumbing permit
Garrett Plumbing, 1146 Mission Creek, residential plumbing permit
Jeff Berry Plumbing, 1909 Lakeshore Drive Unit 101, residential plumbing permit
Jeff Berry Plumbing, 1911 Lakeshore Drive Unit 100, residential plumbing permit
Jeff Berry Plumbing, 1911 Lakeshore Drive Unit 101, residential plumbing permit
C D Thomas Plumbing Co., 3359 Celebration Way, residential plumbing permit
East Texas Homes LLC., 4527 Lone Oak, residential new construction permit
Applications filed
Stay Lit Nutrition, 315 N. Spur 63, commercial alteration permit, $1,000
East Texas Homes LLC, 4527 Lone Oak, development permit
Conaway & Sons, 2104 Boston Drive, development permit
Tessa Bradley Homes LLC, 3347 Celebration Way, development permit
Conaway & Sons, 403 Caprock Drive, development permit
Conaway & Sons, 400 Claire Lane, development permit
Conaway & Sons, 2017 Boston Drive, development permit
Conaway & Sons, 2018 Boston Drive, development permit
Anup Patel, 727 Cove Place, development permit
Anup Patel, 725 Cove Place, development permit
Wild T’s Wiring, 3505 McCann Road, commercial electric permit
Ledbetter Plumbing, 907 Linco Road, commercial gas permit
Goode Brothers Air Conditioning, 3812 Suren Way, residential mechanical permit
Paul Mooney, 213 Houston St., residential single-family alteration permit
Conaway & Sons, 403 Caprock Drive, residential new construction permit
Conaway & Sons, 2104 Boston Drive, residential new construction permit
Conaway & Sons, 400 Claire Lane, residential new construction permit
Tessa Bradley Homes LLC, 3347 Celebration Way, residential new construction permit
Conaway & Sons, 2017 Boston Drive, residential new construction permit
Conaway & Sons, 2018 Boston Drive, residential new construction permit
Anup Patel, 727 Cove Place, residential new construction permit
Anup Patel, 725 Cove Place, residential new construction permit, $150,000
C D Thomas Plumbing Co., 518 W. South St., commercial new water/sewer permit