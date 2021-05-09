Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from April 28 to May 5:

Permits issued

Tessa Bradley Homes LLC., 1217 McCann Road, commercial addition permit, $10,000

Western States, 1207 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $250,000

Hartmann Construction, 1000 Fourth St., commercial alteration permit, $1,000

Beer Wells Real Estate, 119 W. Tyler St., commercial alteration permit, $168,600

ACM Hub LLC. doing business as Titan Sign Company, 2000 Toler Road, commercial electric permit

K-D Electric, 507 E. Loop 281, commercial electric permit

K-D Electric, 3500 McCann Road, commercial electric permit

K-D Electric, 1740 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit

Beets Energy Services, 1232 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial electric permit

Hartmann Construction, 1000 Fourth St., commercial electric permit

P&P Enterprises, 401 Mobberly Avenue, commercial electric permit

Circle S Electric, 1431 Santa Cruz Drive, residential electric permit

Circle S Electric, 1435 Santa Cruz Drive, residential electric permit

Circle S Electric, 408 Claire Lane, residential electric permit

JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC, 1688 Wood Place, residential electric permit

Circle S Electric, 1433 Santa Cruz Drive, residential electric permit

Boyce Electric, 1707 Grand Teton Way, residential electric permit

Boyce Electric, 1705 Grand Teton Way, residential electric permit

Eagle Electric, 1909 Lakeshore Drive Unit 100, residential electric permit

Eagle Electric, 1909 Lakeshore Drive Unit 101, residential electric permit

Eagle Electric, 1911 Lakeshore Drive Unit 100, residential electric permit

Eagle Electric, 1911 Lakeshore Drive Unit 101, residential electric permit

C D Thomas Plumbing Co., 3359 Celebration Way, residential gas permit

East Texas Cooling Systems, 3500 McCann Road, commercial mechanical permit

Air Cybernetics, 405 W. Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit

Mink Plumbing Co., 1521 Edna Lane Unit 101, residential plumbing permit

Mink Plumbing Co., 1519 Edna Lane Unit 101, residential plumbing permit

Garrett Plumbing, 1148 Mission Creek, residential plumbing permit

Garrett Plumbing, 1146 Mission Creek, residential plumbing permit

Jeff Berry Plumbing, 1909 Lakeshore Drive Unit 101, residential plumbing permit

Jeff Berry Plumbing, 1911 Lakeshore Drive Unit 100, residential plumbing permit

Jeff Berry Plumbing, 1911 Lakeshore Drive Unit 101, residential plumbing permit

C D Thomas Plumbing Co., 3359 Celebration Way, residential plumbing permit

East Texas Homes LLC., 4527 Lone Oak, residential new construction permit

Applications filed

Stay Lit Nutrition, 315 N. Spur 63, commercial alteration permit, $1,000

East Texas Homes LLC, 4527 Lone Oak, development permit

Conaway & Sons, 2104 Boston Drive, development permit

Tessa Bradley Homes LLC, 3347 Celebration Way, development permit

Conaway & Sons, 403 Caprock Drive, development permit

Conaway & Sons, 400 Claire Lane, development permit

Conaway & Sons, 2017 Boston Drive, development permit

Conaway & Sons, 2018 Boston Drive, development permit

Anup Patel, 727 Cove Place, development permit

Anup Patel, 725 Cove Place, development permit

Wild T’s Wiring, 3505 McCann Road, commercial electric permit

Ledbetter Plumbing, 907 Linco Road, commercial gas permit

Goode Brothers Air Conditioning, 3812 Suren Way, residential mechanical permit

Paul Mooney, 213 Houston St., residential single-family alteration permit

Conaway & Sons, 403 Caprock Drive, residential new construction permit

Conaway & Sons, 2104 Boston Drive, residential new construction permit

Conaway & Sons, 400 Claire Lane, residential new construction permit

Tessa Bradley Homes LLC, 3347 Celebration Way, residential new construction permit

Conaway & Sons, 2017 Boston Drive, residential new construction permit

Conaway & Sons, 2018 Boston Drive, residential new construction permit

Anup Patel, 727 Cove Place, residential new construction permit

Anup Patel, 725 Cove Place, residential new construction permit, $150,000

C D Thomas Plumbing Co., 518 W. South St., commercial new water/sewer permit

