Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from April 29-May 6:
Permits issued
Johnson Controls, 211 Gum Springs Road, commercial fire alarm permit, $5,495.26
Certified Roofing Contractors & Consultants LLC., 344 W. Cotton St., commercial alterations permit, $37,000
Strange Electric & Design Conceptz LLC., 111 Industrial Drive, commercial electric permit
Michael McCrea, 315 Eden Drive, commercial electric permit
Chrietzberg Electric Inc., 2531 Judson Road, commercial electric permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC., 3906 Hidden Hills Circle, new residential electric permit
Circle S Electric, 1145 Mission Creek Drive, new residential electric permit
Circle S Electric, 205 Serenada Trail, new residential electric permit
Collie Enterprise, 107 Mia, new residential electric permit
John Finney Electric, 2166 and 2168 Page Creek Trail, new residential electric permits
Goode Brothers Air Conditioning, 2905 W. Marshall Ave., commercial mechanical permit
CD Thomas Utilities, 410 N. Third St., commercial plumbing permit
CD Thomas Utilities, 323 E. Hawkins Parkway, commercial plumbing permit
PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC., 2005 Winding Run Lane, new residential plumbing permit
Boogie’s Plumbing, 4008 Wesley St., new residential plumbing permit
PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC., 2611 Mohawk St., new residential plumbing permit
Peter Paul’s Plumbing, 510 Ramo Road, new residential plumbing permit
D. Ramos Construction LLC., 1002 Rayna Drive, new residential permit
East Texas Homes LLC., 4006 Wesley St., new residential permit
Rusty Tucker Sprinkler Company, 5401 Mickey Melton Boulevard, commercial sprinkler permit
Applications filed
Transet Company, 2002 E. Cotton St., commercial addition permit, $700,000
LifeProtection Sprinkler LLC., 3080 N. Eastman Road, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $3,965
LifeProtection Sprinkler LLC., 3096 N. Eastman Road, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $9,942
Allen Loggins & Sons Inc., 201 N. Spur 63, commercial demolition permit
D. Ramos Construction LLC., 1002 Rayna Drive, development permit
Reich Builders LTD., 3920 Hidden Hills Circle, development permit
307 US 271 LLC., 2505, 2507. 2509 Maggie Lane, development permits
Reich Builders LTD., 3920 Hidden Hills Circle, new residential permit
307 U.S. 271 LLC., 2505, 2507, 2509 Maggie Lane, new residential permits