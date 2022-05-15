Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from April 29-May 6:

Permits issued

Johnson Controls, 211 Gum Springs Road, commercial fire alarm permit, $5,495.26

Certified Roofing Contractors & Consultants LLC., 344 W. Cotton St., commercial alterations permit, $37,000

Strange Electric & Design Conceptz LLC., 111 Industrial Drive, commercial electric permit

Michael McCrea, 315 Eden Drive, commercial electric permit

Chrietzberg Electric Inc., 2531 Judson Road, commercial electric permit

JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC., 3906 Hidden Hills Circle, new residential electric permit

Circle S Electric, 1145 Mission Creek Drive, new residential electric permit

Circle S Electric, 205 Serenada Trail, new residential electric permit

Collie Enterprise, 107 Mia, new residential electric permit

John Finney Electric, 2166 and 2168 Page Creek Trail, new residential electric permits

Goode Brothers Air Conditioning, 2905 W. Marshall Ave., commercial mechanical permit

CD Thomas Utilities, 410 N. Third St., commercial plumbing permit

CD Thomas Utilities, 323 E. Hawkins Parkway, commercial plumbing permit

PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC., 2005 Winding Run Lane, new residential plumbing permit

Boogie’s Plumbing, 4008 Wesley St., new residential plumbing permit

PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC., 2611 Mohawk St., new residential plumbing permit

Peter Paul’s Plumbing, 510 Ramo Road, new residential plumbing permit

D. Ramos Construction LLC., 1002 Rayna Drive, new residential permit

East Texas Homes LLC., 4006 Wesley St., new residential permit

Rusty Tucker Sprinkler Company, 5401 Mickey Melton Boulevard, commercial sprinkler permit

Applications filed

Transet Company, 2002 E. Cotton St., commercial addition permit, $700,000

LifeProtection Sprinkler LLC., 3080 N. Eastman Road, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $3,965

LifeProtection Sprinkler LLC., 3096 N. Eastman Road, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $9,942

Allen Loggins & Sons Inc., 201 N. Spur 63, commercial demolition permit

D. Ramos Construction LLC., 1002 Rayna Drive, development permit

Reich Builders LTD., 3920 Hidden Hills Circle, development permit

307 US 271 LLC., 2505, 2507. 2509 Maggie Lane, development permits

Reich Builders LTD., 3920 Hidden Hills Circle, new residential permit

307 U.S. 271 LLC., 2505, 2507, 2509 Maggie Lane, new residential permits

