Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from April 30 to May 6:
Permits issued
Antonio’s Concrete Co., 3021 Keystone St., driveway permit
Gill Electric, 2026 W. Loop 281, commercial electrical permit
Schroder Electric, 117 E. Tyler St., commercial electrical permit
D&R Electric, 2705 E. Marshall Ave., commercial electrical permit
Service Electric, 101 E. Tyler St., commercial electrical permit
JMH Electric, 3122 Nealy Way, commercial electrical permit
P&P Enterprises, 5020 W. Loop 281, commercial electrical permit
Fuller Electric, 2001 S. Eastman Road, commercial electrical permit
Hunters Electric LLC, 1613 Pineridge St., residential electrical permit
Hunters Electric LLC, 108 Rice Road, residential electrical permit
Hunters Electric LLC, 1616 Clarendon St., residential electrical permit
Hunters Electric LLC, 606 Pine St., residential electrical permit
Circle S Electric, 2024 Boston Drive, residential electrical permit
D&R Electric, 3802 Summerset Court, residential electrical permit
Laxton Electric, 513 Amber St., residential electrical permit
Chance Electric, 1709 Tulip Lane, residential electrical permit
Sunpro Solar, 211 Shamrock Drive, residential electrical permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC, 812 Gemi Drive, residential electrical permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC, 3925 Gable Crest Lane, residential electrical permit
JMH Electric, 308 Reel Road, Unit 100, residential electrical permit
JMH Electric, 308 Reel Road, Unit 101, residential electrical permit
Schroder Electric, 1202 Masters Way, residential electrical permit
Schroder Electric, 3001 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential electrical permit
BNK Services, 41 Rambling Road, residential electrical permit
BNK Services, 1513 Comanche St., residential electrical permit
Schroder Electric, 2100 Boston Drive, residential electrical permit
Gill Electric, 614 Gilmer Road, Unit 173, residential electrical permit
Fuller Electric, 1212 Pine St., residential electrical permit
Boyce Electric, 3919 Gable Crest Lane, residential electrical permit
H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 1223 Jasmine Lane, residential gas permit
Triple G Plumbing, 4 Canyon Ridge Court, residential gas permit
H.R. Bowers Plumbing, 3919 Gable Crest Lane, residential gas permit
Ledbetter Plumbing, 1687 Wood Place, residential gas permit
John Worden Maintenance Plumbing, 41 Rambling Road, residential gas permit
PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 2407 Clayton St., residential gas permit
Mosby Mechanical Co. Inc., 800 Jordan Valley Road, commercial mechanical permit, $154,000
East Texas Refrigeration, 2402 Smith Drive, residential mechanical permit, $3,700
Aire Serv of Longview, 901 Regency Drive, residential mechanical permit, $7,000
Ben Maines Air Conditioning Inc., 3 Bermuda Lane, residential mechanical permit, $5,000
East Texas Refrigeration, 1105 Rex Lane, residential mechanical permit, $3,700
East Texas Refrigeration, 207 Grant St., residential mechanical permit, $3,700
PML Air Conditioning, 217 Mitchell St., residential mechanical permit, $4,800
JD’s AC LLC, 408 Wain Drive, residential mechanical permit, $5,800
A-US Air Conditioning of Texas Ltd., 1813 Blue Ridge Parkway, residential mechanical permit, $1,785
East Texas Refrigeration, 1216 Mission Creek Drive, residential mechanical permit, $3,500
Mosby Mechanical, 119 W. Marshall Ave., commercial plumbing permit
MA Williams Plumbing Inc., 160 Lucy Drive, commercial plumbing permit
Rub A Dub Plumbing, 1119 E. Birdsong St., residential plumbing permit
Enrico Plumbing, 609 Green Oak Drive, residential plumbing permit
H.R. Bowers Plumbing, 3919 Gable Crest Lane, residential plumbing permit
PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 2407 Clayton St., residential plumbing permit
Pither Plumbing, 2800 Northridge Drive, residential plumbing permit
Rogers Construction LLC, 800 Benton St., repair damage to house due to tree, $40,000
Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 1209 Regina St., tear off and reroof house, $7,000
Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 4112 Alberta St., tear off and reroof house, $6,500
Top Elite Roofing, 304 Erskine Drive, tear off and reroof house, $5,000
Top Elite Roofing, 1708 Rodden Drive, tear off and reroof house, $5,000
Peewee Roofing, 1103 Pine St., tear off and reroof house, $6,000
AVCO Roofing, 1107 Yates Drive, tear off and reroof house, $57,452
AVCO Roofing, 13 Victor Drive, tear off and reroof house, $5,579
AVCO Roofing, 2103 Livingston St., tear off and reroof house, $10,382
AVCO Roofing, 111 Kate St., tear off and reroof house, $9,748
AVCO Roofing, 3204 Pat Drive, tear off and reroof house, $12,081
AVCO Roofing, 616 Cynthia St., tear off and reroof house, $11,804
AVCO Roofing, 708 Premier Road, tear off and reroof house, $11,823
AVCO Roofing, 206 McGrede St., tear off and reroof house, $12,315
AVCO Roofing, 506 Powers Court, tear off and reroof house, $16,638
AVCO Roofing, 213 Crescent Drive, tear off and reroof house, $13,320
JennRand Diversified LLC, 503 Helane Lane, repair house due to storm damage, $83,189
Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 1213 Centenary Drive, tear off and reroof house, $8,000
Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 106 La Vista Drive, tear off and reroof house, $10,000
Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 1707 Eastwood Road, tear off and reroof house, $6,500
Red Rocks Roofing, 1603 Clearwood Drive, tear off and reroof house, $6,949
Red Rocks Roofing, 1913 Kelso Track, tear off and reroof house, $7,903
Specialty Restoration of Texas Inc., 201 E. Twilight Drive, reframe wall, install electrical outlet in house, $11,885
J.H. Anderson Enterprises, 1111 Hutchings Blvd., interior remodel in house, $10,000
Sprinkler Express, 3523 Thompson Road, residential sprinkler permit
Applications filed
Tessa Bradley Homes LLC, 1512 Garner Lane, development permit
Jariksy Otero, 3411 Bronco St., development permit
4T Enterprises, 4008 Hidden Hills Circle, development permit
Chris Schroeder Construction, 1304 Frankie Lane, development permit
Chris Schroeder Construction, 1300 Frankie Lane, development permit
Chris Schroeder Construction, 1308 Frankie Lane, development permit
Capstone Homes, 2903 Inside Passage Trail, development permit
American Fire Protection Group Inc., 5200 Judson Road, commercial mechanical permit, $1,050
Sunpro Solar, 211 Shamrock Drive, install solar panels to house, $33,758
Jariksy Otero, 3411 Bronco St., build 11 room house, $98,000
4T Enterprises, 4008 Hidden Hills Circle, build 14 room house, $260,000
Chris Schroeder Construction, 1308 Frankie Lane, build 10 room house, $160,000
Chris Schroeder Construction, 1304 Frankie Lane, build 10 room house, $185,000
Chris Schroeder Construction, 1300 Frankie Lane, build 10 room house, $180,000
Capstone Homes, 2903 Inside Passage Trail, build 13 room house, $264,344
Rusty Tucker Sprinkler Co., 404 E. Marshall Ave., commercial sprinkler permit
Pither Plumbing, 2800 Northridge Circle, water/sewer existing residential permit
Wright-Way Plumbing, 4008 Hidden Hills Circle, water/sewer new residential permit
CBS Home Builders LLC, 2407 Clayton St., water/sewer new residential permit
H.R. Bowers Plumbing, 3919 Gable Crest Lane, water/sewer new residential permit
Wright-Way Plumbing, 2102 Boston Drive, water/sewer new residential permit