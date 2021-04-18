Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from April 7 to 14:
Permits issued
Quality Works Remodeling, 2039 S. High St., commercial alteration permit, $650
Longview Roofing LLC., 5028 W. Loop 281, commercial alteration permit, $11,500
A&A Construction, 2210 Fourth St., driveway permit
Garrett & Associates, 700 E. Marshall Avenue, driveway permit
WRL General Contractors LTD., 2000 E. Loop 281, driveway permit
James D. White Electric Inc., 5211 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit
B&A Electric, 506 W. Harrison Road, commercial electric permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC., 2304 Gilmer Road, commercial electric permit
H2 Electrical Contracting, 309 Magnolia Lane, commercial electric permit
JLR Electric, 402 Seventh St., commercial electric permit
Circle S Electric, 413 Caprock Drive, commercial electric permit
Southwest Construction, 1101 Pine Tree Road, commercial electric permit
Sign Man, 216 W. Tyler St., commercial electric permit
H2 Electrical Contracting, 1111 Sixth St., commercial electric permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC., 3620 Dumas Road, residential electric permit
Cobb Electric, 1200 Lesley Lane, residential electric permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC., 10 Stonegate Drive, residential electric permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC., 1406 Brassie Way, residential electric permit
H2 Electrical Contracting, 2153 Page Creek Trail, residential electric permit
H2 Electrical Contracting, 2155 Page Creek Trail, residential electric permit
Generator SuperCenter, 604 Ruthlynn Drive, residential electric permit
Ben Salter Construction, 3328 Celebration Way, residential electric permit
Sunpro Solar, 505 Cynthia St., residential electric permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC., 1512 Noble Drive, residential electric permit
K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 2404 Lilly St., residential gas permit
H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 115 Foutainebleau Avenue, residential gas permit
Smith Plumbing, 10 Stonegate Drive, residential gas permit
Smith Plumbing, 1406 Brassie Way, residential gas permit
Raiden’s Plumbing, 1214 Lovers Lane, residential gas permit
J. Rowe Plumbing LLC., 1201 Stone Trail, residential gas permit
East Texas Refrigeration, 411 Caprock Drive, commercial mechanical permit
Goode Brothers Air Conditioning, 506 W. Harrison Road, commercial mechanical permit
Goode Brothers Air Conditioning, 1207 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial mechanical permit
Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 1217 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial mechanical permit
Mosby Mechanical Co., 705 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial mechanical permit
Ben Maines Air Conditioning Inc., 711 Cove Place, residential mechanical permit
Iliff Heating & Air, 406 E. Lynnwood Lane, residential mechanical permit
Goode Brothers Air Conditioning, 3107 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential mechanical permit
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 3328 Celebration Way, residential mechanical permit
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 1211 John St., residential mechanical permit
Veteran Pride A/C and Heat LLC., 4017 Vintage Trail, residential mechanical permit
Heritage Plumbing, 1232 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial plumbing permit
C D Thomas Plumbing Co., 309 Magnolia Lane, commercial plumbing permit
Mosby Mechanical, 705 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial plumbing permit
PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC., 1111 Sixth St., commercial plumbing permit
Royal Plumbing, 622 Sabine St., residential plumbing permit
Lewis McElroy, 104 Ruby Lane, residential plumbing permit
U Graves Plumbing, 128 E. Melton St., residential plumbing permit
U Graves Plumbing, 604 W. South St., residential plumbing permit
Sunpro Solar, 505 Cynthia St., residential single-family alteration permit
Hartmann Construction, 3211 Oakleigh St., residential single-family alteration permit
Hank’s Siding, 1323 Stanford St., residential single-family alteration permit
Harris Trucking SVC., 128 E. Melton St., residential single-family demolition permit
Harris Trucking SVC., 800 Walnut St., residential single-family demolition permit
Harris Trucking SVC., 911 Walnut St., residential single-family demolition permit
Marco Homes LLC., 3359 Celebration Way, residential new construction permit
Henson Builders, 400 Myra Lynn Lane, residential new construction permit
Henson Builders, 413 Myra Lynn Lane, residential new construction permit
Henson Builders, 414 Myra Lynn Lane, residential new construction permit
Henson Builders, 402 Myra Lynn Lane, residential new construction permit
Henson Builders, 416 Myra Lynn Lane, residential new construction permit
Henson Builders, 401 Myra Lynn Lane, residential new construction permit
SW57 Construction LLC., 502 Lost Creek Circle, residential new construction permit
Stone Water Roofing, 1009 Sequoyah Lane, residential re-roof permit
Roofmasters LLC., 304 Lancer St., residential re-roof permit
Roofmasters LLC., 3212 Charron Avenue, residential re-roof permit
Roofmasters LLC., 31 Rambling Road, residential re-roof permit
Roofmasters LLC., 408 Dawn St., residential re-roof permit
Flores Construction, 400 Graham Drive, residential re-roof permit
Advanced Roofing Services Inc., 900 Jack Court, residential re-roof permit
Stone Water Roofing, 3 Dee Court, residential re-roof permit
Stone Water Roofing, 1405 Meandering Way, residential re-roof permit
East Texas Roofing Specialists, 1207 Rex Lane, residential re-roof permit
Longhorn Lawn & Sprinkler, 1109 Victoria Drive, residential sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 717 Cove Place, residential sprinkler permit
Rusty Tucker Sprinkler Company, 2702 Fleetwood Drive, residential sprinkler permit
Winters Landscape & Irrigation, 1810 Yosemite Way, residential sprinkler permit
Winters Landscape & Irrigation, 1814 Yosemite Way, residential sprinkler permit
Winters Landscape & Irrigation, 1808 Yosemite Way, residential sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 2146 Page Creek Trail, residential sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 2148 Page Creek Trail, residential sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 708 Cove Place, residential sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 2150 Page Creek Trail, residential sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 711 Cove Place, residential sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 2152 Page Creek Trail, residential sprinkler permit
Applications filed
Aglyn Number Four LLC., 1007A NW Loop 281, commercial alteration permit, $15,000
Texas Home Improvement, 4400 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial alteration permit
ARH Development, 3470 Gilmer Road, commercial new construction permit, $900,000
Texwin Carports, 3005 Bull Run Trail, development permit
Tessa Bradley Homes LLC., 3347 Celebration Way, development permit
Tessa Bradley Homes LLC., 336 Don Koble Lane, development permit
Marco Homes LLC., 3359 Celebration Way, development permit
Henson Builders, 413 Myra Lynn Lane, development permit
Henson Builders, 414 Myra Lynn Lane, development permit
Henson Builders, 401 Myra Lynn Lane, development permit
Henson Builders, 416 Myra Lynn Lane, development permit
Henson Builders, 402 Myra Lynn Lane, development permit
Henson Builders, 400 Myra Lynn Lane, development permit
SW57 Construction LLC., 502 Lost Creek Circle, development permit
Reich Builders LTD., 3339 Celebration Way, development permit
Tuff Shed Inc., 601 E. Lynnwood Lane, development permit
Tuff Shed Inc., 407 Ithaca Drive, development permit
Peter Paul’s Plumbing, 1207 Nancy Circle, residential gas permit
Peter Paul’s Plumbing, 122 Jester Circle, residential gas permit
Bird Dog Plumbing, 14 Alice Circle, residential gas permit
Ross Plumbing LLC., 804 Weston Court, residential gas permit
Peter Paul’s Plumbing, 717 S. Green St., residential gas permit
Pither Plumbing, 701 Viewcrest Drive, residential gas permit
A&R Services LLC., 2338 Mobberly Avenue, commercial mechanical permit
K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 410 N. Third St., commercial plumbing permit
Diversified Plumbing, 3033 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit
Jensen Plumbing doing business as Roto-Rooter, 134 Park Drive, residential plumbing permit
Francisco & Diana Pittman, Pittman Subdivision, pre-submission proposal
Jesse Kirk and Jennifer Kirk, 1711 Julienna Drive, residential accessory new construction permit
Texwin Carports, 3005 Bull Run Trail, residential single-family addition permit, $9,376
Precision Foundation & House Leveling, 1704 10th St., residential single family alteration permit
Tessa Bradley Homes LLC., 3347 Celebration Way, residential single family new construction permit, $315,000
Tessa Bradley Homes LLC., 346 Don Koble Lane, residential single family new construction permit, $320,000
Reich Builders LTD., 3339 Celebration Way, residential single family new construction permit
Roofmasters LLC., 2106 McDade Place, residential re-roof permit
Roofmasters LLC., 1818 Rodden Drive, residential re-roof permit
Roofmasters LLC., 6 Wellington Drive, residential re-roof permit
Roofmasters LLC., 1005 Camille Drive, residential re-roof permit
Roofmasters LLC., 131 Garfield Drive, residential re-roof permit
Sign Masters of Tyler, 2111 Courthouse Drive, sign permit, $7,620
Leon’s Signs Inc., 1625 W. Loop 281, sign permit, $2,000
C D Thomas Plumbing Co., 3347 Celebration Way, residential new water/sewer permit
C D Thomas Plumbing Co., 336 Don Koble Lane, residential new water/sewer permit
Foster Plumbing LLC., 502 Lost Creek Circle, residential new water/sewer permit
C D Thomas Plumbing Co., 400 Myra Lynn Lane, residential new water/sewer permit
C D Thomas Plumbing Co., 401 Myra Lynn Lane, residential new water/sewer permit
C D Thomas Plumbing Co., 402 Myra Lynn Lane, residential new water/sewer permit
C D Thomas Plumbing Co., 413 Myra Lynn Lane, residential new water/sewer permit
C D Thomas Plumbing Co., 414 Myra Lynn Lane, residential new water/sewer permit
C D Thomas Plumbing Co., 416 Myra Lynn Lane, residential new water/sewer permit
PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC., 3339 Celebration Way, residential new water/sewer permit
PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC., 2153 Page Creek Trail, residential new water/sewer permit
PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC., 2155 Page Creek Trail, residential new water/sewer permit