Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from April 7 to 14:

Permits issued

Quality Works Remodeling, 2039 S. High St., commercial alteration permit, $650

Longview Roofing LLC., 5028 W. Loop 281, commercial alteration permit, $11,500

A&A Construction, 2210 Fourth St., driveway permit

Garrett & Associates, 700 E. Marshall Avenue, driveway permit

WRL General Contractors LTD., 2000 E. Loop 281, driveway permit

James D. White Electric Inc., 5211 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit

B&A Electric, 506 W. Harrison Road, commercial electric permit

JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC., 2304 Gilmer Road, commercial electric permit

H2 Electrical Contracting, 309 Magnolia Lane, commercial electric permit

JLR Electric, 402 Seventh St., commercial electric permit

Circle S Electric, 413 Caprock Drive, commercial electric permit

Southwest Construction, 1101 Pine Tree Road, commercial electric permit

Sign Man, 216 W. Tyler St., commercial electric permit

H2 Electrical Contracting, 1111 Sixth St., commercial electric permit

JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC., 3620 Dumas Road, residential electric permit

Cobb Electric, 1200 Lesley Lane, residential electric permit

JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC., 10 Stonegate Drive, residential electric permit

JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC., 1406 Brassie Way, residential electric permit

H2 Electrical Contracting, 2153 Page Creek Trail, residential electric permit

H2 Electrical Contracting, 2155 Page Creek Trail, residential electric permit

Generator SuperCenter, 604 Ruthlynn Drive, residential electric permit

Ben Salter Construction, 3328 Celebration Way, residential electric permit

Sunpro Solar, 505 Cynthia St., residential electric permit

JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC., 1512 Noble Drive, residential electric permit

K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 2404 Lilly St., residential gas permit

H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 115 Foutainebleau Avenue, residential gas permit

Smith Plumbing, 10 Stonegate Drive, residential gas permit

Smith Plumbing, 1406 Brassie Way, residential gas permit

Raiden’s Plumbing, 1214 Lovers Lane, residential gas permit

J. Rowe Plumbing LLC., 1201 Stone Trail, residential gas permit

East Texas Refrigeration, 411 Caprock Drive, commercial mechanical permit

Goode Brothers Air Conditioning, 506 W. Harrison Road, commercial mechanical permit

Goode Brothers Air Conditioning, 1207 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial mechanical permit

Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 1217 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial mechanical permit

Mosby Mechanical Co., 705 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial mechanical permit

Ben Maines Air Conditioning Inc., 711 Cove Place, residential mechanical permit

Iliff Heating & Air, 406 E. Lynnwood Lane, residential mechanical permit

Goode Brothers Air Conditioning, 3107 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential mechanical permit

Jack’s Air Conditioning, 3328 Celebration Way, residential mechanical permit

Jack’s Air Conditioning, 1211 John St., residential mechanical permit

Veteran Pride A/C and Heat LLC., 4017 Vintage Trail, residential mechanical permit

Heritage Plumbing, 1232 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial plumbing permit

C D Thomas Plumbing Co., 309 Magnolia Lane, commercial plumbing permit

Mosby Mechanical, 705 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial plumbing permit

PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC., 1111 Sixth St., commercial plumbing permit

Royal Plumbing, 622 Sabine St., residential plumbing permit

Lewis McElroy, 104 Ruby Lane, residential plumbing permit

U Graves Plumbing, 128 E. Melton St., residential plumbing permit

U Graves Plumbing, 604 W. South St., residential plumbing permit

Sunpro Solar, 505 Cynthia St., residential single-family alteration permit

Hartmann Construction, 3211 Oakleigh St., residential single-family alteration permit

Hank’s Siding, 1323 Stanford St., residential single-family alteration permit

Harris Trucking SVC., 128 E. Melton St., residential single-family demolition permit

Harris Trucking SVC., 800 Walnut St., residential single-family demolition permit

Harris Trucking SVC., 911 Walnut St., residential single-family demolition permit

Marco Homes LLC., 3359 Celebration Way, residential new construction permit

Henson Builders, 400 Myra Lynn Lane, residential new construction permit

Henson Builders, 413 Myra Lynn Lane, residential new construction permit

Henson Builders, 414 Myra Lynn Lane, residential new construction permit

Henson Builders, 402 Myra Lynn Lane, residential new construction permit

Henson Builders, 416 Myra Lynn Lane, residential new construction permit

Henson Builders, 401 Myra Lynn Lane, residential new construction permit

SW57 Construction LLC., 502 Lost Creek Circle, residential new construction permit

Stone Water Roofing, 1009 Sequoyah Lane, residential re-roof permit

Roofmasters LLC., 304 Lancer St., residential re-roof permit

Roofmasters LLC., 3212 Charron Avenue, residential re-roof permit

Roofmasters LLC., 31 Rambling Road, residential re-roof permit

Roofmasters LLC., 408 Dawn St., residential re-roof permit

Flores Construction, 400 Graham Drive, residential re-roof permit

Advanced Roofing Services Inc., 900 Jack Court, residential re-roof permit

Stone Water Roofing, 3 Dee Court, residential re-roof permit

Stone Water Roofing, 1405 Meandering Way, residential re-roof permit

East Texas Roofing Specialists, 1207 Rex Lane, residential re-roof permit

Longhorn Lawn & Sprinkler, 1109 Victoria Drive, residential sprinkler permit

Sprinkler Express, 717 Cove Place, residential sprinkler permit

Rusty Tucker Sprinkler Company, 2702 Fleetwood Drive, residential sprinkler permit

Winters Landscape & Irrigation, 1810 Yosemite Way, residential sprinkler permit

Winters Landscape & Irrigation, 1814 Yosemite Way, residential sprinkler permit

Winters Landscape & Irrigation, 1808 Yosemite Way, residential sprinkler permit

Sprinkler Express, 2146 Page Creek Trail, residential sprinkler permit

Sprinkler Express, 2148 Page Creek Trail, residential sprinkler permit

Sprinkler Express, 708 Cove Place, residential sprinkler permit

Sprinkler Express, 2150 Page Creek Trail, residential sprinkler permit

Sprinkler Express, 711 Cove Place, residential sprinkler permit

Sprinkler Express, 2152 Page Creek Trail, residential sprinkler permit

Applications filed

Aglyn Number Four LLC., 1007A NW Loop 281, commercial alteration permit, $15,000

Texas Home Improvement, 4400 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial alteration permit

ARH Development, 3470 Gilmer Road, commercial new construction permit, $900,000

Texwin Carports, 3005 Bull Run Trail, development permit

Tessa Bradley Homes LLC., 3347 Celebration Way, development permit

Tessa Bradley Homes LLC., 336 Don Koble Lane, development permit

Marco Homes LLC., 3359 Celebration Way, development permit

Henson Builders, 413 Myra Lynn Lane, development permit

Henson Builders, 414 Myra Lynn Lane, development permit

Henson Builders, 401 Myra Lynn Lane, development permit

Henson Builders, 416 Myra Lynn Lane, development permit

Henson Builders, 402 Myra Lynn Lane, development permit

Henson Builders, 400 Myra Lynn Lane, development permit

SW57 Construction LLC., 502 Lost Creek Circle, development permit

Reich Builders LTD., 3339 Celebration Way, development permit

Tuff Shed Inc., 601 E. Lynnwood Lane, development permit

Tuff Shed Inc., 407 Ithaca Drive, development permit

Peter Paul’s Plumbing, 1207 Nancy Circle, residential gas permit

Peter Paul’s Plumbing, 122 Jester Circle, residential gas permit

Bird Dog Plumbing, 14 Alice Circle, residential gas permit

Ross Plumbing LLC., 804 Weston Court, residential gas permit

Peter Paul’s Plumbing, 717 S. Green St., residential gas permit

Pither Plumbing, 701 Viewcrest Drive, residential gas permit

A&R Services LLC., 2338 Mobberly Avenue, commercial mechanical permit

K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 410 N. Third St., commercial plumbing permit

Diversified Plumbing, 3033 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit

Jensen Plumbing doing business as Roto-Rooter, 134 Park Drive, residential plumbing permit

Francisco & Diana Pittman, Pittman Subdivision, pre-submission proposal

Jesse Kirk and Jennifer Kirk, 1711 Julienna Drive, residential accessory new construction permit

Texwin Carports, 3005 Bull Run Trail, residential single-family addition permit, $9,376

Precision Foundation & House Leveling, 1704 10th St., residential single family alteration permit

Tessa Bradley Homes LLC., 3347 Celebration Way, residential single family new construction permit, $315,000

Tessa Bradley Homes LLC., 346 Don Koble Lane, residential single family new construction permit, $320,000

Reich Builders LTD., 3339 Celebration Way, residential single family new construction permit

Roofmasters LLC., 2106 McDade Place, residential re-roof permit

Roofmasters LLC., 1818 Rodden Drive, residential re-roof permit

Roofmasters LLC., 6 Wellington Drive, residential re-roof permit

Roofmasters LLC., 1005 Camille Drive, residential re-roof permit

Roofmasters LLC., 131 Garfield Drive, residential re-roof permit

Sign Masters of Tyler, 2111 Courthouse Drive, sign permit, $7,620

Leon’s Signs Inc., 1625 W. Loop 281, sign permit, $2,000

C D Thomas Plumbing Co., 3347 Celebration Way, residential new water/sewer permit

C D Thomas Plumbing Co., 336 Don Koble Lane, residential new water/sewer permit

Foster Plumbing LLC., 502 Lost Creek Circle, residential new water/sewer permit

C D Thomas Plumbing Co., 400 Myra Lynn Lane, residential new water/sewer permit

C D Thomas Plumbing Co., 401 Myra Lynn Lane, residential new water/sewer permit

C D Thomas Plumbing Co., 402 Myra Lynn Lane, residential new water/sewer permit

C D Thomas Plumbing Co., 413 Myra Lynn Lane, residential new water/sewer permit

C D Thomas Plumbing Co., 414 Myra Lynn Lane, residential new water/sewer permit

C D Thomas Plumbing Co., 416 Myra Lynn Lane, residential new water/sewer permit

PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC., 3339 Celebration Way, residential new water/sewer permit

PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC., 2153 Page Creek Trail, residential new water/sewer permit

PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC., 2155 Page Creek Trail, residential new water/sewer permit

Recommended for You