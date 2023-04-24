Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from April 7-14:
Permits issued
Advanced Roofing Services Inc., 3103 Spring Hill Road, commercial alterations permit, $356,000
Cox Builders Inc., 918 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial alterations permit, $9,000
ADT doing business as Protection One Inc., 2812 Robert Cargill Drive, commercial alterations permit, $20,000
AKS Roofing & Construction LLC., 1306 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial alterations permit, $30,000
Wild T's Wiring, 2101 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial electric permit
Laxton Electric, 122 Gilmer Road, commercial electric permit
All Electric, 3115 S. Eastman Road, commercial electric permit
Willaby Electric Inc., 1815 Judson Road, commercial electric permit
CD Parker Electric, 1002 Bucks Way, new residential electric permit
Kim Davis, 1707 and 1709 Baxter Avenue, new residential electric permits
Pro Tech Air Conditioning & Heating, 2417 S. Eastman Road Suite B, commercial mechanical permit
Mosby Mechanical, 700 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial mechanical permit
Mosby Mechanical, 700 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial plumbing permit
Richard Holt Plumbing, 2015 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial plumbing permit
CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 1009 Wal St. Suite 106, commercial plumbing permit
K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 205 Jones St., new residential plumbing permit
PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC., 3919 Hidden Hills Circle, new residential plumbing permit
Boogie's Plumbing, 830 Hillcrest Drive, new residential plumbing permit
Today Professional Plumbing Service, 4005 Alberta St., new residential plumbing permit
Applications filed
Kodiak Fire Protection, 600 Baylor Drive, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $20,000
RLM Enterprises Inc., 2901 Fourth St., commercial alterations permit, $600,000
Black Label Services, 2002 Toler Road, commercial alterations permit, $200,000
Franks Construction LLC., 614 Gilmer Road, commercial alterations permit, $9,800
East Texas Electric of Longview, 3736 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit
Best Solutions Cooling & Heating, 2802 Tuttle Boulevard, commercial mechanical permit
Rusty Tucker Sprinkler Company, 2105 Big Oak Boulevard, commercial sprinkler permit
Ledbetter Plumbing, 3423 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial existing water/sewer permit
City of Longview, 2400 Mobberly Avenue, commercial new water/sewer permit