Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from April 7-14:

Permits issued

Advanced Roofing Services Inc., 3103 Spring Hill Road, commercial alterations permit, $356,000

Cox Builders Inc., 918 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial alterations permit, $9,000

ADT doing business as Protection One Inc., 2812 Robert Cargill Drive, commercial alterations permit, $20,000

AKS Roofing & Construction LLC., 1306 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial alterations permit, $30,000

Wild T's Wiring, 2101 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial electric permit

Laxton Electric, 122 Gilmer Road, commercial electric permit

All Electric, 3115 S. Eastman Road, commercial electric permit

Willaby Electric Inc., 1815 Judson Road, commercial electric permit

CD Parker Electric, 1002 Bucks Way, new residential electric permit

Kim Davis, 1707 and 1709 Baxter Avenue, new residential electric permits

Pro Tech Air Conditioning & Heating, 2417 S. Eastman Road Suite B, commercial mechanical permit

Mosby Mechanical, 700 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial mechanical permit

Mosby Mechanical, 700 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial plumbing permit

Richard Holt Plumbing, 2015 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial plumbing permit

CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 1009 Wal St. Suite 106, commercial plumbing permit

K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 205 Jones St., new residential plumbing permit

PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC., 3919 Hidden Hills Circle, new residential plumbing permit

Boogie's Plumbing, 830 Hillcrest Drive, new residential plumbing permit

Today Professional Plumbing Service, 4005 Alberta St., new residential plumbing permit

Applications filed

Kodiak Fire Protection, 600 Baylor Drive, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $20,000

RLM Enterprises Inc., 2901 Fourth St., commercial alterations permit, $600,000

Black Label Services, 2002 Toler Road, commercial alterations permit, $200,000

Franks Construction LLC., 614 Gilmer Road, commercial alterations permit, $9,800

East Texas Electric of Longview, 3736 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit

Best Solutions Cooling & Heating, 2802 Tuttle Boulevard, commercial mechanical permit

Rusty Tucker Sprinkler Company, 2105 Big Oak Boulevard, commercial sprinkler permit

Ledbetter Plumbing, 3423 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial existing water/sewer permit

City of Longview, 2400 Mobberly Avenue, commercial new water/sewer permit

