Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from April 8-15:
Permits issued
Titus Pump Service LLC., 2000 S. High St., commercial accessory structure demolition permit
Titus Pump Service LLC., 207 Mobberly Avenue, commercial accessory structure demolition permit
Summit Fire and Security LLC., 3632 Estes Parkway, commercial fire alarm permit, $13,513
Advantex Fire Systems LLC., 3008 Marlboro St., commercial fire sprinkler permit, $7,500
Advantex Fire Systems LLC., 1504 Centenary Drive, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $7,500
Jesus Benitez LLC., 2124 Alpine Road, commercial alteration permit, $14,000
Texas Coast Interests Inc., 2900 McCann Road Bldgs. 12, 13, 14, 20 and 22 commercial alteration permits, $6,500 each
Roofmasters LLC., 909 Walnut Hill Drive, commercial alteration permit, $18,973
Weekes Construction Inc., 3090 N. Eastman Road Suite 100, commercial alteration permit, $136,611
Schaffer Construction, 1401 Judson Road, commercial alteration permit, $205,000
Mike Watts Electric, 100 S. Spur 63, commercial electric permit
Victor Bedair, 3520 McCann Road, commercial electric permit
East Texas Electric of Longview, 4208 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit
Metcalf Electric, 3052 N. Eastman Road Suite 104, commercial electric permit
Walker Electric Service, 1507 N. Eastman Road, commercial electric permit
Michael McCrea, 313 Eden Drive, commercial electric permit
Wilcoxen Air Inc., 701 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial mechanical permit
JD’s AC LLC., 313 W. Tyler St., commercial mechanical permit
Air Conditioner Services, 1405 W. Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit
Porter Heating and Air Conditioning, 2215 H.G. Mosley Parkway, commercial mechanical permit
R&W Plumbing, 325 W. Whaley St. Building 2, commercial plumbing permit
Heritage Plumbing, 106 E. Tyler St., commercial plumbing permit
CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 3110 Nealy Way, commercial plumbing permit
Kim Maynard, 2623 Spring Hill Road, commercial plumbing permit
Ledbetter Plumbing, 1201 Park Lane, commercial plumbing permit
Alejandro Compian RMP, 1507 N. Eastman Road, commercial plumbing permit
Mink Plumbing Co., 211 Serenada Trail, new residential plumbing permit
Mink Plumbing Co., 301 Serenada Trail, new residential plumbing permit
Reich Builders LTD., 3905 Hidden Hills Circle, new residential permit
Applications filed
Tyler Fire Alarm, 300 E. Tyler St., commercial fire alarm permit, $10,000
Advantex Fire Systems LLC., 3008 Marlboro St., commercial fire sprinkler permit, $7,500
Titus Pump Service LLC., 2000 S. High St. commercial accessory structure permit
Reich Builders LTD., 3550 Fourth St., commercial new permit, $1,050,000
Reich Builders LTD., 3905 Hidden Hills Circle, development permit
Blue Canyon Pools, 4625 Brent Road, development permit
Reich Builders LTD., 3550 Fourth St., development permit
Atlas Building Systems Inc., 1101 Stone Trail, development permit
Certified Roofing Contractors & Consultants LLC., 344 W. Cotton St., commercial electric permit
PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC., 3550 Fourth St., commercial new water/sewer permit