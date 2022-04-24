Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from April 8-15:

Permits issued

Titus Pump Service LLC., 2000 S. High St., commercial accessory structure demolition permit

Titus Pump Service LLC., 207 Mobberly Avenue, commercial accessory structure demolition permit

Summit Fire and Security LLC., 3632 Estes Parkway, commercial fire alarm permit, $13,513

Advantex Fire Systems LLC., 3008 Marlboro St., commercial fire sprinkler permit, $7,500

Advantex Fire Systems LLC., 1504 Centenary Drive, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $7,500

Jesus Benitez LLC., 2124 Alpine Road, commercial alteration permit, $14,000

Texas Coast Interests Inc., 2900 McCann Road Bldgs. 12, 13, 14, 20 and 22 commercial alteration permits, $6,500 each

Roofmasters LLC., 909 Walnut Hill Drive, commercial alteration permit, $18,973

Weekes Construction Inc., 3090 N. Eastman Road Suite 100, commercial alteration permit, $136,611

Schaffer Construction, 1401 Judson Road, commercial alteration permit, $205,000

Mike Watts Electric, 100 S. Spur 63, commercial electric permit

Victor Bedair, 3520 McCann Road, commercial electric permit

East Texas Electric of Longview, 4208 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit

Metcalf Electric, 3052 N. Eastman Road Suite 104, commercial electric permit

Walker Electric Service, 1507 N. Eastman Road, commercial electric permit

Michael McCrea, 313 Eden Drive, commercial electric permit

Wilcoxen Air Inc., 701 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial mechanical permit

JD’s AC LLC., 313 W. Tyler St., commercial mechanical permit

Air Conditioner Services, 1405 W. Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit

Porter Heating and Air Conditioning, 2215 H.G. Mosley Parkway, commercial mechanical permit

R&W Plumbing, 325 W. Whaley St. Building 2, commercial plumbing permit

Heritage Plumbing, 106 E. Tyler St., commercial plumbing permit

CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 3110 Nealy Way, commercial plumbing permit

Kim Maynard, 2623 Spring Hill Road, commercial plumbing permit

Ledbetter Plumbing, 1201 Park Lane, commercial plumbing permit

Alejandro Compian RMP, 1507 N. Eastman Road, commercial plumbing permit

Mink Plumbing Co., 211 Serenada Trail, new residential plumbing permit

Mink Plumbing Co., 301 Serenada Trail, new residential plumbing permit

Reich Builders LTD., 3905 Hidden Hills Circle, new residential permit

Applications filed

Tyler Fire Alarm, 300 E. Tyler St., commercial fire alarm permit, $10,000

Advantex Fire Systems LLC., 3008 Marlboro St., commercial fire sprinkler permit, $7,500

Titus Pump Service LLC., 2000 S. High St. commercial accessory structure permit

Reich Builders LTD., 3550 Fourth St., commercial new permit, $1,050,000

Reich Builders LTD., 3905 Hidden Hills Circle, development permit

Blue Canyon Pools, 4625 Brent Road, development permit

Reich Builders LTD., 3550 Fourth St., development permit

Atlas Building Systems Inc., 1101 Stone Trail, development permit

Certified Roofing Contractors & Consultants LLC., 344 W. Cotton St., commercial electric permit

PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC., 3550 Fourth St., commercial new water/sewer permit

