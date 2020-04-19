Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from April 9 to 15:
Permits issued
City of Longview Transit, 908 Pacific Ave., installation of 10,000-gallon double-walled fuel tank on existing pad, $20,000
H5 General Contractors, 515 N. Court St., commercial demolition permit
Fancy Concrete Construction, 607 Texas St., driveway permit
Fancy Concrete Construction, 122 Sidney St., Unit 100, driveway permit
Fancy Concrete Construction, 1105 Rex Lane, driveway permit
Fancy Concrete Construction, 2402 Smith Drive, driveway permit
Fancy Concrete Construction, 207 Grant St., driveway permit
Fancy Concrete Construction, 1213 Douglas St., driveway permit
Fancy Concrete Construction, 2115 Victory St., driveway permit
Fancy Concrete Construction, 2301 Victory St., driveway permit
C&J Concrete Co., 2103 Sophia Lane, driveway permit
C&J Concrete Co., 2024 Boston Drive, driveway permit
IES Residential, 201 E. Culver St., residential electrical permit
IES Residential, 203 E. Culver St., residential electrical permit
IES Residential, 702 Molton St., residential electrical permit
IES Residential, 1011 Chappell St., residential electrical permit
IES Residential, 1104 Oden St., Unit 100, residential electrical permit
IES Residential, 1104 Oden St., Unit 101, residential electrical permit
IES Residential, 1109 E. Birdsong St., residential electrical permit
IES Residential, 1110 Level St., residential electrical permit
IES Residential, 1111 E. Birdsong St., residential electrical permit
IES Residential, 1113 E. Birdsong St., residential electrical permit
IES Residential, 1115 E. Birdsong St., residential electrical permit
IES Residential, 1117 E. Birdsong St., residential electrical permit
IES Residential, 1119 E. Birdsong St., residential electrical permit
IES Residential, 1212 Beaumont St., residential electrical permit
IES Residential, 1214 Beaumont St., residential electrical permit
IES Residential, 1315 N. Ninth St., residential electrical permit
IES Residential, 1500 Jordan St., residential electrical permit
IES Residential, 3307 Johnson St., residential electrical permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC, 513 Texas St., residential electrical permit
Cobb Electric, 27 Rockwall Drive, residential electrical permit
Robertson Mechanical Contractors, 2400 MacArthur St., commercial gas permit
Ledbetter Plumbing, 301 E. Twilight Drive, residential gas permit
Springhill Plumbing, 3338 Celebration Way, residential gas permit
Robertson Mechanical Contractors, 2400 MacArthur St., commercial mechanical permit
Blazer Mechanical Inc., 1405 Judson Road, commercial mechanical permit, $49,170
East Texas Refrigeration, 607 Texas St., residential mechanical permit, $4,000
Aire Serv of Longview, 919 Regency Drive, residential mechanical permit, $5,582
JD’s AC LLC, 1101 Apache Court, residential mechanical permit, $12,362
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 4208 Savannah Hills Lane, residential mechanical permit, $8,300
Iliff Heating & Air, 509 Castlemaine Circle, residential mechanical permit, $1,500
All Seasons Heating and Air Conditioning, 2131 Page Creek Trail, residential mechanical permit, $6,000
All Seasons Heating and Air Conditioning, 2133 Page Creek Trail, residential mechanical permit, $6,000
Robertson Mechanical Contractors, 2400 MacArthur St., commercial plumbing permit
W.M. Miller Construction, 2011 W. Marshall Ave., commercial plumbing permit
Blazer Mechanical Inc., 1405 Judson Road, commercial plumbing permit
H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 804 E. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit
Springhill Plumbing, 3338 Celebration Way, residential plumbing permit
U Graves Plumbing, 2105 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., residential plumbing permit
Rub A Dub Plumbing, 100 W. Pliler St., Unit 100, residential plumbing permit
Rub A Dub Plumbing, 100 W. Pliler St., Unit 101, residential plumbing permit
Rub A Dub Plumbing, 201 E. Culver St., residential plumbing permit
Rub A Dub Plumbing, 1113 E. Birdsong St., residential plumbing permit
Rub A Dub Plumbing, 1115 E. Birdsong St., residential plumbing permit
Rub A Dub Plumbing, 1117 E. Birdsong St., residential plumbing permit
Rub A Dub Plumbing, 1401 Booker St., residential plumbing permit
Rub A Dub Plumbing, 1403 Booker St., residential plumbing permit
Rub A Dub Plumbing, 1104 Oden St., Unit 100, residential plumbing permit
Rub A Dub Plumbing, 1104 Oden St., Unit 101, residential plumbing permit
Rub A Dub Plumbing, 102 W. Pliler St., Unit 100, residential plumbing permit
Rub A Dub Plumbing, 102 W. Pliler St., Unit 101, residential plumbing permit
Rub A Dub Plumbing, 112 Pinebrook Place, Unit 100, residential plumbing permit
Rub A Dub Plumbing, 112 Pinebrook Place, Unit 101, residential plumbing permit
Red Rocks Roofing, 7 Lindsey Lane, tear off and reroof house, $9,500
Soria’s Construction, 1508 Stonewall Drive, tear off and reroof house, $8,000
Silver Line Roofing, 5 Iris Circle, tear off and reroof house, $11,965
Sprinkler Express, 1219 Mission Creek Drive, residential sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 1221 Mission Creek Drive, residential sprinkler permit
Marsh Irrigation Services, 217 Longleaf Drive, residential sprinkler permit
Berry Irrigation, 128 Brookway Lane, residential sprinkler permit
Rub A Dub Plumbing, 1110 Level St., water/sewer new residential permit
Rub A Dub Plumbing, 1112 Second St., water/sewer new residential permit
Rub A Dub Plumbing, 1113 E. Birdsong St., water/sewer new residential permit
Rub A Dub Plumbing, 1117 E. Birdsong St., water/sewer new residential permit
Rub A Dub Plumbing, 1401 Booker St., water/sewer new residential permit
Rub A Dub Plumbing, 1403 Booker St., water/sewer new residential permit
Rub A Dub Plumbing, 3307 Johnson St., water/sewer new residential permit
Rub A Dub Plumbing, 201 E. Culver St., water/sewer new residential permit
Applications filed
AT&T, 1612 E. Fairmont St., upgrading existing equipment on existing telecommunication tower, $15,000
Robert Quinn, 505 Greenridge St., development permit
Waggoner Custom Homes, 1221 Jasmine Lane, development permit
Alliance Electrical Inc., 300 N. Spur 63, commercial electrical permit
Palmer Services LLC, 2108 Tryon Road, Building 1, commercial electrical permit
Palmer Services LLC, 2108 Tryon Road, Building 2, commercial electrical permit
Palmer Services LLC, 2108 Tryon Road, Building 3, commercial electrical permit
JP Electric, 401 E. Commerce St., residential electrical permit
Hill Electric Co., 6 Canyon Ridge Court, residential electrical permit
Cooper C&E, 3700 Teri Lynn Drive, residential electrical permit
Kim Davis, 1225 Eden Drive, residential electrical permit
Wildts Wiring, 2315 Fourth St., residential electrical permit
Bird Dog Plumbing, 313 Tammy Lynn Drive, Unit A, residential gas permit
Robert Quinn, 505 Greenridge St., install storage building to right side of house, $2,000
Clean Cut Contractors LLC, 2301 Pine Tree Road, tear off and reroof house, $7,200
Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 510 Sheffield Drive, tear off and reroof house, $7,000
Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 3707 Teri Lynn Drive, tear off and reroof house, $7,500
Waggoner Custom Homes, 1221 Jasmine Lane, build new house, $386,715
Sign Masters of Tyler, 1022 McCann Road, sign permit, $11,500
CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 1405 Judson Road, water/sewer new commercial permit
CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 1405 Judson Road, water/sewer new commercial permit
Arrow Plumbing, 1221 Jasmine Lane, water/sewer new residential permit
PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 2127 Page Creek Trail, water/sewer new residential permit
PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 2131 Page Creek Trail, water/sewer new residential permit
PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 2129 Page Creek Trail, water/sewer new residential permit
PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 2133 Page Creek Trail, water/sewer new residential permit