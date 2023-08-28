New home construction
Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Aug. 11-18:

Permits issued

AM-PM Alarms LLC., 2006 Toler Road Clubhouse and Buildings 1 and 2 and 4-12, commercial fire alarm permits, $9,323 each

DJ'S Express Trucking Inc., 2011 S. High St., commercial demolition permit

Red Lion Demolition, 811 E.  Methvin St., commercial demolition permit

Kenny Sims Electric, 100 Pine Tree Road, commercial electric permit

Pruitt Electrical Services LLC., 4601 Judson Road, commercial electric permit

Boyce Electric, 1514 Judson Road, commercial electric permit

Metcalf Electric, 2392 H.G. Mosley Parkway, commercial electric permit

Wiltse Electric LLC., 515 N. Third St., commercial electric permit

Mike's S and K Electrical LLC., 1519 and 1521 Wellington Lane, new residential electric permits

Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 100 Grand Boulevard, commercial mechanical permit

AES Mechanical Services Group LLC., 5401 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial mechanical permit

AES Mechanical Services Group LLC., 114 Johnston St., commercial mechanical permit

AES Mechanical Services Group LLC., 935 Young St., commercial mechanical permit

Ben Maines Air Conditioning Inc., 1115 Mobberly Avenue, commercial mechanical permit

Ben Maines Air Conditioning Inc., 602 E. Whaley St., commercial mechanical permit

Goettle Plumbing, 5920 Old Highway 80, commercial plumbing permit

CD Thomas Utilities, 2108 S. Eastman Road, commercial plumbing permit

Mink Plumbing Co., 2006 Toler Road Buildings 3-6, new residential plumbing permits

PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC., 1525 Wellington Lane, new residential plumbing permit

Boogie's Plumbing, 6 S. Stonegate Court, new residential plumbing permit

RGB Plumbing, 1021 Shirley Drive, new residential plumbing permit

Applications filed

AM-PM Alarms LLC., 2006 Toler Road, commercial fire alarm permit, $9.323

United Fire Protection LLC., 2006 Toler Road Buildings 1-12, commercial fire sprinkler permits, $25,000 each

Shaw Construction, 3300 Carrie Lane, development permit

JME Construction, 503 Sue St., development permit

Glendon Berry, 1412 New Forest Drive, development permit

P&P Enterprises, 100 S. Access Road, commercial electric permit

TDR Contractors Inc., 2901 Fourth St., commercial mechanical permit

U Graves Plumbing, 3300 Carrie Lane, new residential plumbing permit

CD Thomas Utilities, 2108 S. Eastman Road, commercial new existing water/sewer permit

Royal Plumbing, 1614 E. Fairmont St., commercial new existing water/sewer permit

