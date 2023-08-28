Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Aug. 11-18:
Permits issued
AM-PM Alarms LLC., 2006 Toler Road Clubhouse and Buildings 1 and 2 and 4-12, commercial fire alarm permits, $9,323 each
DJ'S Express Trucking Inc., 2011 S. High St., commercial demolition permit
Red Lion Demolition, 811 E. Methvin St., commercial demolition permit
Kenny Sims Electric, 100 Pine Tree Road, commercial electric permit
Pruitt Electrical Services LLC., 4601 Judson Road, commercial electric permit
Boyce Electric, 1514 Judson Road, commercial electric permit
Metcalf Electric, 2392 H.G. Mosley Parkway, commercial electric permit
Wiltse Electric LLC., 515 N. Third St., commercial electric permit
Mike's S and K Electrical LLC., 1519 and 1521 Wellington Lane, new residential electric permits
Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 100 Grand Boulevard, commercial mechanical permit
AES Mechanical Services Group LLC., 5401 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial mechanical permit
AES Mechanical Services Group LLC., 114 Johnston St., commercial mechanical permit
AES Mechanical Services Group LLC., 935 Young St., commercial mechanical permit
Ben Maines Air Conditioning Inc., 1115 Mobberly Avenue, commercial mechanical permit
Ben Maines Air Conditioning Inc., 602 E. Whaley St., commercial mechanical permit
Goettle Plumbing, 5920 Old Highway 80, commercial plumbing permit
CD Thomas Utilities, 2108 S. Eastman Road, commercial plumbing permit
Mink Plumbing Co., 2006 Toler Road Buildings 3-6, new residential plumbing permits
PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC., 1525 Wellington Lane, new residential plumbing permit
Boogie's Plumbing, 6 S. Stonegate Court, new residential plumbing permit
RGB Plumbing, 1021 Shirley Drive, new residential plumbing permit
Applications filed
AM-PM Alarms LLC., 2006 Toler Road, commercial fire alarm permit, $9.323
United Fire Protection LLC., 2006 Toler Road Buildings 1-12, commercial fire sprinkler permits, $25,000 each
Shaw Construction, 3300 Carrie Lane, development permit
JME Construction, 503 Sue St., development permit
Glendon Berry, 1412 New Forest Drive, development permit
P&P Enterprises, 100 S. Access Road, commercial electric permit
TDR Contractors Inc., 2901 Fourth St., commercial mechanical permit
U Graves Plumbing, 3300 Carrie Lane, new residential plumbing permit
CD Thomas Utilities, 2108 S. Eastman Road, commercial new existing water/sewer permit
Royal Plumbing, 1614 E. Fairmont St., commercial new existing water/sewer permit