Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Aug. 11 to 18:
Permits issued
Stiles Electric, 3123 S. Eastman Road, commercial electric permit
Collie Enterprise, 2427 Clayton St., residential electric permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC., 3802 Hidden Trails Lane, residential electric permit
Chance Electric, 2803 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential electric permit
A&H Electrical Services, 2403 Sago Court, residential electric permit
Climate Controls, 209 Young St., residential mechanical permit
Whitaker Plumbing Inc., 1400 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit
Garrett Plumbing, 406 Claire Lane, residential plumbing permit
Garrett Plumbing, 413 Claire Lane, residential plumbing permit
CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 2105 McDade Place, residential plumbing permit
Applications filed
Texwin Carports, 315 Industrial Drive, commercial addition permit, $4,385
Norman Contracting LLC., 1310 W. Loop 281, commercial alteration permit, $200,000
East Texas Alarm Inc., 2394 H.G. Mosley Parkway, commercial alteration permit, $12,000
Acadiane’ Renovations LTD., 3310 Fourth St. commercial alteration permit, $850,524
4T Enterprises, 2313 N. Eastman Road, commercial alteration permit, $10,000
Citadel Development Services LLC., 3611 McCann Road, commercial demolition permit
Enertech Resources LLC., 308 Sixth St., commercial new construction permit, $20,000
James A. Williams, 1704 Grand Teton Way, development permit
4T Enterprises, 3807 Hidden Trails Lane, development permit
Collie Enterprise, 2425 Clayton St., residential electric permit
CoolSys Commercial & Industrial Solutions Inc., 3310 Fourth St., commercial mechanical permit
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 1304 Montclair St., residential mechanical permit
Goode Brothers Air Conditioning, 702 Hilltop Drive, residential mechanical permit
James A. Williams, 1704, 1706, 1708, 1710 Grand Teton Way, residential single family construction permits
4T Enterprises, 3807 Hidden Trails Lane, residential new construction permit
CD Thomas Utilities, 3606 Brent Road, new commercial water/sewer permit