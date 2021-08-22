Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Aug. 11 to 18:

Permits issued

Stiles Electric, 3123 S. Eastman Road, commercial electric permit

Collie Enterprise, 2427 Clayton St., residential electric permit

JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC., 3802 Hidden Trails Lane, residential electric permit

Chance Electric, 2803 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential electric permit

A&H Electrical Services, 2403 Sago Court, residential electric permit

Climate Controls, 209 Young St., residential mechanical permit

Whitaker Plumbing Inc., 1400 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit

Garrett Plumbing, 406 Claire Lane, residential plumbing permit

Garrett Plumbing, 413 Claire Lane, residential plumbing permit

CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 2105 McDade Place, residential plumbing permit

Applications filed

Texwin Carports, 315 Industrial Drive, commercial addition permit, $4,385

Norman Contracting LLC., 1310 W. Loop 281, commercial alteration permit, $200,000

East Texas Alarm Inc., 2394 H.G. Mosley Parkway, commercial alteration permit, $12,000

Acadiane’ Renovations LTD., 3310 Fourth St. commercial alteration permit, $850,524

4T Enterprises, 2313 N. Eastman Road, commercial alteration permit, $10,000

Citadel Development Services LLC., 3611 McCann Road, commercial demolition permit

Enertech Resources LLC., 308 Sixth St., commercial new construction permit, $20,000

James A. Williams, 1704 Grand Teton Way, development permit

4T Enterprises, 3807 Hidden Trails Lane, development permit

Collie Enterprise, 2425 Clayton St., residential electric permit

CoolSys Commercial & Industrial Solutions Inc., 3310 Fourth St., commercial mechanical permit

Jack’s Air Conditioning, 1304 Montclair St., residential mechanical permit

Goode Brothers Air Conditioning, 702 Hilltop Drive, residential mechanical permit

James A. Williams, 1704, 1706, 1708, 1710 Grand Teton Way, residential single family construction permits

4T Enterprises, 3807 Hidden Trails Lane, residential new construction permit

CD Thomas Utilities, 3606 Brent Road, new commercial water/sewer permit

Recommended for You