Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Aug. 13 to 20:
Permits issued
Cook & Son Roofing, 210 S. Green St., reroof Wiseman Ministries, $54,000
Thrash Construction Services LLC, 709 Estes Drive, install temporary mobile office for RNR Tire, $1,000
RLM Enterprises Inc., 100 HG Mosley Parkway, build new baseball/softball W.G. “Bill” Lear Sports Complex, $7,851,543
PS Construction Services, 201 E. Culver St., driveway permit
PS Construction Services, 203 E. Culver St., driveway permit
PS Construction Services, 1401 Booker St., driveway permit
PS Construction Services, 1403 Booker St., driveway permit
C&J Concrete Co., 1211 Mission Creek Drive, driveway permit
C&J Concrete Co., 1213 Mission Creek Drive, driveway permit
C&J Concrete Co., 1209 Mission Creek Drive, driveway permit
Ortiz Concrete, 701 Palms Lane, driveway permit
Slabs, 1603 Greenleaf St., driveway permit
Cornett Construction Co., 27 Ramblewood Drive, driveway permit
PS Construction Services, 902 Walnut St., driveway permit
PS Construction Services, 617 Sabine St., driveway permit
PS Construction Services, 619 Sabine St., driveway permit
PS Construction Services, 621 Sabine St., driveway permit
RCI Concrete, 1310 Amherst Lane, driveway permit
Feliciano J. Concrete, 1216 Ridgelea Ave., driveway permit
Feliciano J. Concrete, 1217 Ridgelea Ave., driveway permit
Collins Construction Services, 3500 McCann Road, Suite 102, commercial electrical permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC, 315 N. Spur 63, Suite 100
East Texas Electric of Longview, 310 E. Hawkins Parkway, Suite 100, commercial electrical permit
Wildts Wiring, 3118 HG Mosley Parkway, commercial electrical permit
Gill Electric, 612 W. Pliler Precise Road, residential electrical permit
Generator Supercenter, 3 Huntington St., residential electrical permit
Wildts Wiring, 1512 Noble Drive, residential electrical permit
Chance Electric, 2510 Twelfth St., residential electrical permit
Circle S Electric, 1205 Mission Creek Drive, residential electrical permit
Circle S Electric, 1207 Mission Creek Drive, residential electrical permit
Excel Electric, 900 Second St., residential electrical permit
JMH Electric, 1213 Pine St., residential electrical permit
JMH Electric, 1221 Jasmine Lane, residential electrical permit
Official Electric LLC, 1420 Auburn Drive, residential electrical permit
Official Electric LLC, 1712 Sunbeam Drive, residential electrical permit
Kenny Sims Electric, 207 W. Hope Drive, residential electrical permit
Kenny Sims Electric, 206 W. Lynnwood Lane, residential electrical permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC, 4004 Hidden Hills Circle, residential electrical permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC, 26 Bramlette Place, residential electrical permit
CD Parker Electric, 1320 Carnegie Drive, residential electrical permit
Wildts Wiring, 508 E. Methvin St., residential electrical permit
B&J Mechanical Plumbing LLC, 3500 McCann Road, Suite 102, commercial gas permit
H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 4019 Hidden Hills Circle, residential gas permit
Foster Plumbing LLC, 3005 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential gas permit
Ben Maines Air Conditioning Inc., 400 N. Fredonia St., commercial mechanical permit, $2,000
Anchor Safety Inc., 100 Coolant Lane, commercial mechanical permit, $31,775
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 4016 W. Marshall Ave., commercial mechanical permit, $4,950
Express Services Contractors, 3500 McCann Road, Suite 102, commercial mechanical permit, $63,000
Veteran Pride A/C and Heat LLC, 2011 W. Marshall Ave., commercial mechanical permit, $16,500
Mosby Mechanical Co. Inc., 2901 Fourth St., commercial mechanical permit, $66,981
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 1111 Level St., residential mechanical permit, $5,000
Goode Brothers Air Conditioning and Heating, 2811 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential mechanical permit, $7,000
Cooltron, 612 W. Pliler Precise Road, residential mechanical permit, $20,500
ERA Climate Technologies, 913 Evergreen St., residential mechanical permit, $10,000
Goode Brothers Air Conditioning and Heating, 200 Fairview Drive, residential mechanical permit, $3,850
East Texas Climate Control, 3007 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential mechanical permit, $9,000
Davis Heating & Air, 200 Irving, St., residential mechanical permit, $3,200
Aire Serv of Longview, 1320 Carnegie Drive, residential mechanical permit, $9,185
B&J Mechanical Plumbing LLC, 3500 McCann Road, Suite 102, commercial plumbing permit
Mosby Mechanical Co. Inc., 2901 Fourth St., commercial plumbing permit
Garrett Plumbing, 1229 Mission Creek Drive, residential plumbing permit
Garrett Plumbing, 1227 Mission Creek Drive, residential plumbing permit
East Texas Plumbing, 1604 Ferndale St., residential plumbing permit
Bird Dog Plumbing, 5109 Whitaker Circle, residential plumbing permit
H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 4019 Hidden Hills Circle, residential plumbing permit
Foster Plumbing LLC, 3005 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential plumbing permit
Gas and Supply, 1901 Miria Court, set propane tank for generator at house, $1,800
Bemd Deblouw, 4811 Bacle Road, build 2-car garage and game room at house, $30,000
Longview Roofing LLC, 3204 Fairway Oaks Lane, tear off and reroof house, $12,300
Four S Construction, 1331 Dale St., install vinyl siding at house, $5,200
Dan O’Daniel, 1320 Carnegie Drive, enclose garage to make game room at house, $10,070
Stonewater Roofing, 501 Castlemaine Circle, tear off and reroof house, $20,408
Red Rocks Roofing, 1608 Auburn Drive, tear off and reroof house, $10,134
MT Construction, 4002 Ida St., tear off and reroof house, $3,500
New Vintage Custom Homes, 26 Bramlette Place, remodel master bathroom in house, $12,000
AVCO Roofing, 911 Coushatta Trail, tear off and reroof house, $10,691
East Texas Roofing Specialists, 113 Heights Park Drive, tear off and reroof house, $9,580
East Texas Roofing Specialists, 1816 Clinton St., tear off and reroof house, $9,486
Marshall Hometown Roofing, 305 Wain Drive, tear off and reroof house, $9,061
Longview Roofing LLC, 200 Ray Creek Drive, tear off and reroof house, $6,150
Platinum Contracting LLC, 3730 Mark Drive, tear off and reroof house, $9,960
Red Rocks Roofing, 1311 Greenbriar Drive, tear off and reroof house, $9,932
Barr-G Equipment, 2201 Judson Road, residential demolition permit
Patrick Lopez Building Services, 1219 Yates Drive, residential demolition permit
Andrew Traylor Construction, 1113 Masters Way, build 14-room house, $430,286
East Texas Homes LLC, 4518 Lone Oak Lane, build 9-room house, $250,000
Sprinkler Express, 1702 Riviera Drive, residential sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 701 Palms Lane, residential sprinkler permit
Applications filed
Wendell Moore Construction, 327 N. Spur 63, extend awning an extra 2 feet to the front of Daiquiri Express, $7,000
AVCO Roofing, 4121 Gilmer Road, reroof/maintenance at Kenneth Travis, $31,038
Seven’s General Contracting Inc., 1600 Pine Tree, tear off and reroof office at Longview Square Apartments, $23,031
Seven’s General Contracting Inc., 1600 Pine Tree, tear off and reroof building 1 at Longview Square Apartments, $23,031
Seven’s General Contracting Inc., 1600 Pine Tree, tear off and reroof building 2 at Longview Square Apartments, $23,031
Seven’s General Contracting Inc., 1600 Pine Tree, tear off and reroof building 3 at Longview Square Apartments, $23,031
Seven’s General Contracting Inc., 1600 Pine Tree, tear off and reroof building 4 at Longview Square Apartments, $23,031
Seven’s General Contracting Inc., 1600 Pine Tree, tear off and reroof building 5 at Longview Square Apartments, $23,031
Seven’s General Contracting Inc., 1600 Pine Tree, tear off and reroof building 6 at Longview Square Apartments, $23,031
Seven’s General Contracting Inc., 1600 Pine Tree, tear off and reroof building 7 at Longview Square Apartments, $23,031
Thrash Construction Services LLC, 709 Estes Drive, development permit
Andrew Traylor Construction, 1113 Masters Way, development permit
East Texas Homes LLC, 4518 Lone Oak Lane, development permit
Bemd Deblouw, 4811 Bacle Road, development permit
Gas and Supply, 1901 Miria Court, development permit
Precision Pools Inc., 2811 Fairway Oaks Lane, development permit
Precision Pools Inc., 3210 Player Drive, development permit
Tuff Shed Inc., 1208 Pine St., development permit
Vestal Construction, 2105 Stardust Drive, development permit
Don Woods, 1207 Marigold Lane, development permit
Tuff Shed Inc., 100 Hurst Place, development permit
Romek Cawich, 309 Northcutt Ave., development permit
Tuff Shed Inc., 1823 Miles Drive, development permit
Safeguard Metal Buildings Inc., 108 Fenton Road, development permit
Safeguard Metal Buildings Inc., 305 Irving St., development permit
APS Fireco, 203 Gum Springs Road, commercial mechanical permit, $6,000
Richardson Fire Equipment Co., 219 Industrial Drive, commercial mechanical permit, $10,000
Precision Pools Inc., 3210 Player Drive, install in ground pool at house, $60,000
Precision Pools Inc., 2811 Fairway Oaks Lane, install in ground pool at house, $96,000
Tuff Shed Inc., 1208 Pine St., install 10-foot by 12-foot by 10.5-foot shed at house, $3,769
Don Woods, 1207 Marigold Lane, build outdoor cedar structure kitchen with landscaping, $70,000
Tuff Shed Inc., 100 Hurst Place, install 8-foot by 12-foot portable shed at house, $3,237
Safeguard Metal Buildings Inc., 305 Irving St., install 984-square-foot storage shed at house, $9,140
Tuff Shed Inc., 1823 Miles Drive, install 10-foot by 8-foot portable shed at house, $2,627
Safeguard Metal Buildings Inc., 108 Fenton Road, install 228-square-foot carport at house, $1,723
Vestal Construction, 2105 Stardust Drive, build dining room addition at house, $21,000
Romek Cawich, 309 Northcutt Ave., build addition at front and rear of house, $22,000
Sergio Martinez, 304 W. Nelson St., foundation level for pier and beam house, $1,300
Platinum Contracting LLC, 102 Northhill Court, tear off and reroof house, $16,094
Mark’s Home Repair LLC, 115 E. Sycamore Lane, remodel 2 bathrooms and rearrange fixture in house, $10,000
Titan Solar Power TX, 415 E. Edgefield Ave., install solar panels at house, $37,136
C.D. Thomas Utilities, 402 HG Mosley Parkway, water/sewer new commercial permit
C.D. Thomas Utilities, 2002 W. Loop 281, water/sewer new commercial permit
Heritage Plumbing, 3812 Hobson Road, water/sewer new residential permit
J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 4518 Lone Oak, water/sewer new residential permit