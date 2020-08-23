Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Aug. 13 to 20:

Permits issued

Cook & Son Roofing, 210 S. Green St., reroof Wiseman Ministries, $54,000

Thrash Construction Services LLC, 709 Estes Drive, install temporary mobile office for RNR Tire, $1,000

RLM Enterprises Inc., 100 HG Mosley Parkway, build new baseball/softball W.G. “Bill” Lear Sports Complex, $7,851,543

PS Construction Services, 201 E. Culver St., driveway permit

PS Construction Services, 203 E. Culver St., driveway permit

PS Construction Services, 1401 Booker St., driveway permit

PS Construction Services, 1403 Booker St., driveway permit

C&J Concrete Co., 1211 Mission Creek Drive, driveway permit

C&J Concrete Co., 1213 Mission Creek Drive, driveway permit

C&J Concrete Co., 1209 Mission Creek Drive, driveway permit

Ortiz Concrete, 701 Palms Lane, driveway permit

Slabs, 1603 Greenleaf St., driveway permit

Cornett Construction Co., 27 Ramblewood Drive, driveway permit

PS Construction Services, 902 Walnut St., driveway permit

PS Construction Services, 617 Sabine St., driveway permit

PS Construction Services, 619 Sabine St., driveway permit

PS Construction Services, 621 Sabine St., driveway permit

RCI Concrete, 1310 Amherst Lane, driveway permit

Feliciano J. Concrete, 1216 Ridgelea Ave., driveway permit

Feliciano J. Concrete, 1217 Ridgelea Ave., driveway permit

Collins Construction Services, 3500 McCann Road, Suite 102, commercial electrical permit

JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC, 315 N. Spur 63, Suite 100

East Texas Electric of Longview, 310 E. Hawkins Parkway, Suite 100, commercial electrical permit

Wildts Wiring, 3118 HG Mosley Parkway, commercial electrical permit

Gill Electric, 612 W. Pliler Precise Road, residential electrical permit

Generator Supercenter, 3 Huntington St., residential electrical permit

Wildts Wiring, 1512 Noble Drive, residential electrical permit

Chance Electric, 2510 Twelfth St., residential electrical permit

Circle S Electric, 1205 Mission Creek Drive, residential electrical permit

Circle S Electric, 1207 Mission Creek Drive, residential electrical permit

Excel Electric, 900 Second St., residential electrical permit

JMH Electric, 1213 Pine St., residential electrical permit

JMH Electric, 1221 Jasmine Lane, residential electrical permit

Official Electric LLC, 1420 Auburn Drive, residential electrical permit

Official Electric LLC, 1712 Sunbeam Drive, residential electrical permit

Kenny Sims Electric, 207 W. Hope Drive, residential electrical permit

Kenny Sims Electric, 206 W. Lynnwood Lane, residential electrical permit

JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC, 4004 Hidden Hills Circle, residential electrical permit

JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC, 26 Bramlette Place, residential electrical permit

CD Parker Electric, 1320 Carnegie Drive, residential electrical permit

Wildts Wiring, 508 E. Methvin St., residential electrical permit

B&J Mechanical Plumbing LLC, 3500 McCann Road, Suite 102, commercial gas permit

H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 4019 Hidden Hills Circle, residential gas permit

Foster Plumbing LLC, 3005 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential gas permit

Ben Maines Air Conditioning Inc., 400 N. Fredonia St., commercial mechanical permit, $2,000

Anchor Safety Inc., 100 Coolant Lane, commercial mechanical permit, $31,775

Jack’s Air Conditioning, 4016 W. Marshall Ave., commercial mechanical permit, $4,950

Express Services Contractors, 3500 McCann Road, Suite 102, commercial mechanical permit, $63,000

Veteran Pride A/C and Heat LLC, 2011 W. Marshall Ave., commercial mechanical permit, $16,500

Mosby Mechanical Co. Inc., 2901 Fourth St., commercial mechanical permit, $66,981

Jack’s Air Conditioning, 1111 Level St., residential mechanical permit, $5,000

Goode Brothers Air Conditioning and Heating, 2811 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential mechanical permit, $7,000

Cooltron, 612 W. Pliler Precise Road, residential mechanical permit, $20,500

ERA Climate Technologies, 913 Evergreen St., residential mechanical permit, $10,000

Goode Brothers Air Conditioning and Heating, 200 Fairview Drive, residential mechanical permit, $3,850

East Texas Climate Control, 3007 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential mechanical permit, $9,000

Davis Heating & Air, 200 Irving, St., residential mechanical permit, $3,200

Aire Serv of Longview, 1320 Carnegie Drive, residential mechanical permit, $9,185

B&J Mechanical Plumbing LLC, 3500 McCann Road, Suite 102, commercial plumbing permit

Mosby Mechanical Co. Inc., 2901 Fourth St., commercial plumbing permit

Garrett Plumbing, 1229 Mission Creek Drive, residential plumbing permit

Garrett Plumbing, 1227 Mission Creek Drive, residential plumbing permit

East Texas Plumbing, 1604 Ferndale St., residential plumbing permit

Bird Dog Plumbing, 5109 Whitaker Circle, residential plumbing permit

H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 4019 Hidden Hills Circle, residential plumbing permit

Foster Plumbing LLC, 3005 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential plumbing permit

Gas and Supply, 1901 Miria Court, set propane tank for generator at house, $1,800

Bemd Deblouw, 4811 Bacle Road, build 2-car garage and game room at house, $30,000

Longview Roofing LLC, 3204 Fairway Oaks Lane, tear off and reroof house, $12,300

Four S Construction, 1331 Dale St., install vinyl siding at house, $5,200

Dan O’Daniel, 1320 Carnegie Drive, enclose garage to make game room at house, $10,070

Stonewater Roofing, 501 Castlemaine Circle, tear off and reroof house, $20,408

Red Rocks Roofing, 1608 Auburn Drive, tear off and reroof house, $10,134

MT Construction, 4002 Ida St., tear off and reroof house, $3,500

New Vintage Custom Homes, 26 Bramlette Place, remodel master bathroom in house, $12,000

AVCO Roofing, 911 Coushatta Trail, tear off and reroof house, $10,691

East Texas Roofing Specialists, 113 Heights Park Drive, tear off and reroof house, $9,580

East Texas Roofing Specialists, 1816 Clinton St., tear off and reroof house, $9,486

Marshall Hometown Roofing, 305 Wain Drive, tear off and reroof house, $9,061

Longview Roofing LLC, 200 Ray Creek Drive, tear off and reroof house, $6,150

Platinum Contracting LLC, 3730 Mark Drive, tear off and reroof house, $9,960

Red Rocks Roofing, 1311 Greenbriar Drive, tear off and reroof house, $9,932

Barr-G Equipment, 2201 Judson Road, residential demolition permit

Patrick Lopez Building Services, 1219 Yates Drive, residential demolition permit

Andrew Traylor Construction, 1113 Masters Way, build 14-room house, $430,286

East Texas Homes LLC, 4518 Lone Oak Lane, build 9-room house, $250,000

Sprinkler Express, 1702 Riviera Drive, residential sprinkler permit

Sprinkler Express, 701 Palms Lane, residential sprinkler permit

Applications filed

Wendell Moore Construction, 327 N. Spur 63, extend awning an extra 2 feet to the front of Daiquiri Express, $7,000

AVCO Roofing, 4121 Gilmer Road, reroof/maintenance at Kenneth Travis, $31,038

Seven’s General Contracting Inc., 1600 Pine Tree, tear off and reroof office at Longview Square Apartments, $23,031

Seven’s General Contracting Inc., 1600 Pine Tree, tear off and reroof building 1 at Longview Square Apartments, $23,031

Seven’s General Contracting Inc., 1600 Pine Tree, tear off and reroof building 2 at Longview Square Apartments, $23,031

Seven’s General Contracting Inc., 1600 Pine Tree, tear off and reroof building 3 at Longview Square Apartments, $23,031

Seven’s General Contracting Inc., 1600 Pine Tree, tear off and reroof building 4 at Longview Square Apartments, $23,031

Seven’s General Contracting Inc., 1600 Pine Tree, tear off and reroof building 5 at Longview Square Apartments, $23,031

Seven’s General Contracting Inc., 1600 Pine Tree, tear off and reroof building 6 at Longview Square Apartments, $23,031

Seven’s General Contracting Inc., 1600 Pine Tree, tear off and reroof building 7 at Longview Square Apartments, $23,031

Thrash Construction Services LLC, 709 Estes Drive, development permit

Andrew Traylor Construction, 1113 Masters Way, development permit

East Texas Homes LLC, 4518 Lone Oak Lane, development permit

Bemd Deblouw, 4811 Bacle Road, development permit

Gas and Supply, 1901 Miria Court, development permit

Precision Pools Inc., 2811 Fairway Oaks Lane, development permit

Precision Pools Inc., 3210 Player Drive, development permit

Tuff Shed Inc., 1208 Pine St., development permit

Vestal Construction, 2105 Stardust Drive, development permit

Don Woods, 1207 Marigold Lane, development permit

Tuff Shed Inc., 100 Hurst Place, development permit

Romek Cawich, 309 Northcutt Ave., development permit

Tuff Shed Inc., 1823 Miles Drive, development permit

Safeguard Metal Buildings Inc., 108 Fenton Road, development permit

Safeguard Metal Buildings Inc., 305 Irving St., development permit

APS Fireco, 203 Gum Springs Road, commercial mechanical permit, $6,000

Richardson Fire Equipment Co., 219 Industrial Drive, commercial mechanical permit, $10,000

Precision Pools Inc., 3210 Player Drive, install in ground pool at house, $60,000

Precision Pools Inc., 2811 Fairway Oaks Lane, install in ground pool at house, $96,000

Tuff Shed Inc., 1208 Pine St., install 10-foot by 12-foot by 10.5-foot shed at house, $3,769

Don Woods, 1207 Marigold Lane, build outdoor cedar structure kitchen with landscaping, $70,000

Tuff Shed Inc., 100 Hurst Place, install 8-foot by 12-foot portable shed at house, $3,237

Safeguard Metal Buildings Inc., 305 Irving St., install 984-square-foot storage shed at house, $9,140

Tuff Shed Inc., 1823 Miles Drive, install 10-foot by 8-foot portable shed at house, $2,627

Safeguard Metal Buildings Inc., 108 Fenton Road, install 228-square-foot carport at house, $1,723

Vestal Construction, 2105 Stardust Drive, build dining room addition at house, $21,000

Romek Cawich, 309 Northcutt Ave., build addition at front and rear of house, $22,000

Sergio Martinez, 304 W. Nelson St., foundation level for pier and beam house, $1,300

Platinum Contracting LLC, 102 Northhill Court, tear off and reroof house, $16,094

Mark’s Home Repair LLC, 115 E. Sycamore Lane, remodel 2 bathrooms and rearrange fixture in house, $10,000

Titan Solar Power TX, 415 E. Edgefield Ave., install solar panels at house, $37,136

C.D. Thomas Utilities, 402 HG Mosley Parkway, water/sewer new commercial permit

C.D. Thomas Utilities, 2002 W. Loop 281, water/sewer new commercial permit

Heritage Plumbing, 3812 Hobson Road, water/sewer new residential permit

J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 4518 Lone Oak, water/sewer new residential permit