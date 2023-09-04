Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Aug. 18-25:
Permits issued
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC., 115 Kodak Boulevard, commercial electric permit
Laxton Electric, 2044 Oak Forest Country Club Drive, commercial electric permit
Jose Ayon, 205 W. Whaley St., commercial electric permit
Schroeder Electric, 5718, 5720 and 5722 Yarborough Road, new residential electric permit
Charlson Electrical Services, 6 Stonegate Drive, new residential electric permit
Kalina Plumbing Inc., 2210 Legacy Parkway, commercial gas permit
Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 300 Service Drive, commercial mechanical permit
Ben Maines Air Conditioning Inc., 2006 Toler Road, commercial mechanical permit
Smith Plumbing, 2006 Toler Road, commercial plumbing permit
On Time Plumbing LLC., 126 Lakeway Lane, new residential plumbing permit
Applications filed
American Fire Protection Group Inc., 2044 Oak Forest Country Club Drive, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $4,800
Conaway's Home Group Ltd., 2100, 2101, 2102. 2103, 2104, 2105, 2106, 2107, 2109 Fairfax Lane, development permits
Conaway's Home Group Ltd., 409, 411, 413, 415, 417, 419, 501, 503, 505 Maplewood Court, development permits
Miguel A Don Juan, 908 Young St., development permit
Reich Builders LTD., 3912 Hidden Hills Circle, development permit
Stiles Electric, 1001 Coleman Drive, new residential electric permit
Jack's Air Conditioning, 1501 S. High St., commercial mechanical permit
Richard Holt Plumbing, 1412 New Forest Drive, new residential plumbing permit
American Fire Protection Group Inc., 2044 Oak Forest Country Club Drive, commercial sprinkler permit
CD Thomas Utilities, 302 Huntsman Way, commercial existing water/sewer permit
Anup Patel, 2006 Toler Road, commercial new water/sewer permit