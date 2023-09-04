New home construction
Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Aug. 18-25:

Permits issued

JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC., 115 Kodak Boulevard, commercial electric permit

Laxton Electric, 2044 Oak Forest Country Club Drive, commercial electric permit

Jose Ayon, 205 W. Whaley St., commercial electric permit

Schroeder Electric, 5718, 5720 and 5722 Yarborough Road, new residential electric permit

Charlson Electrical Services, 6 Stonegate Drive, new residential electric permit

Kalina Plumbing Inc., 2210 Legacy Parkway, commercial gas permit

Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 300 Service Drive, commercial mechanical permit

Ben Maines Air Conditioning Inc., 2006 Toler Road, commercial mechanical permit

Smith Plumbing, 2006 Toler Road, commercial plumbing permit

On Time Plumbing LLC., 126 Lakeway Lane, new residential plumbing permit

Applications filed

American Fire Protection Group Inc., 2044 Oak Forest Country Club Drive, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $4,800

Conaway's Home Group Ltd., 2100, 2101, 2102. 2103, 2104, 2105, 2106, 2107, 2109 Fairfax Lane, development permits

Conaway's Home Group Ltd., 409, 411, 413, 415, 417, 419, 501, 503, 505 Maplewood Court, development permits

Miguel A Don Juan, 908 Young St., development permit

Reich Builders LTD., 3912 Hidden Hills Circle, development permit

Stiles Electric, 1001 Coleman Drive, new residential electric permit

Jack's Air Conditioning, 1501 S. High St., commercial mechanical permit

Richard Holt Plumbing, 1412 New Forest Drive, new residential plumbing permit

American Fire Protection Group Inc., 2044 Oak Forest Country Club Drive, commercial sprinkler permit

CD Thomas Utilities, 302 Huntsman Way, commercial existing water/sewer permit

Anup Patel, 2006 Toler Road, commercial new water/sewer permit

