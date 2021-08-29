Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Aug. 18 to 25:
Permits issued
Van Meter Construction, 2500 Judson Road Suite E, commercial alteration permit, $85,000
Cano Electric, 1513, 1517, 1519 N. Eastman Road, commercial electric permits
Circle S Electric, 407 Caprock Drive, residential electric permit
John Finney Electric, 3812 Suren Way, residential electric permit
Schroder Electric, 305 Hailey Drive, residential electric permit
CTC Contractors, 2400 H.G. Mosley, commercial mechanical permit
Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 3310 Fourth St., commercial mechanical permit
Boogie’s Plumbing, 3817 Killingsworth Circle, residential plumbing permit
Conaway & Sons, 1125, 1127 Mission Creek Drive, residential new construction permits
New Vintage Custom Homes, 505 Lost Creek Circle, residential new construction permit
Applications filed
HCBECK LTD., 301 W. Whaley St., commercial addition permit, $1,950,000
American Fire Protection Group Inc., 5401 Mickey Melton Boulevard, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $2,624,532
Look Development & Construction, 3122 Nealy Way, commercial alteration permit, $45,000
R.J. Harris Construction LP., 4108 W. Loop 281 No. 100, commercial alteration permit, $46,500
Crown Castle USA Inc., 113 E. Grand Avenue, commercial alteration permit, $3,249
Crown Castle USA Inc., 119 E. Grand Avenue, commercial alteration permit, $3,249
Trademark Construction, 203 Gum Springs Road, commercial alteration permit, $165,000
Ameritex Homes, 402 Virgie St., development permit
Conaway & Sons, 402, 404, 406 Caprock Drive, development permits
Conaway & Sons, 1125, 1127, 1129 Mission Creek Drive, development permits
East Texas Homes LLC., 721 Cove Place, development permit
New Vintage Custom Homes, 505 Lost Creek Circle, development permit
Blazer Electric & Satellite Inc., 2900 McCann Road Unit 264, commercial electric permit
Service First Inc., 3096 N. Eastman Road, commercial mechanical permit
Pither Plumbing, 601 Hollybrook Drive, commercial plumbing permit
Pither Plumbing, 3123 S. Eastman Road, commercial plumbing permit
Whitaker Plumbing Inc., 203 Gum Springs Road, commercial plumbing permit
Ameritex Homes, 402 Virgie St., residential new construction permit
Conaway & Sons, 402, 404, 406, residential new construction permits
Conaway & Sons, 1129 Mission Creek Drive, residential new construction permit
JVD General Contractors, 1226 Tenth St., residential new construction permit
East Texas Homes LLC., 721 Cove Place, residential new construction permit
C D Thomas Utilities, 2000 E. Loop 281, commercial water/sewer permit