Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Aug. 18 to 25:

Permits issued

Van Meter Construction, 2500 Judson Road Suite E, commercial alteration permit, $85,000

Cano Electric, 1513, 1517, 1519 N. Eastman Road, commercial electric permits

Circle S Electric, 407 Caprock Drive, residential electric permit

John Finney Electric, 3812 Suren Way, residential electric permit

Schroder Electric, 305 Hailey Drive, residential electric permit

CTC Contractors, 2400 H.G. Mosley, commercial mechanical permit

Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 3310 Fourth St., commercial mechanical permit

Boogie’s Plumbing, 3817 Killingsworth Circle, residential plumbing permit

Conaway & Sons, 1125, 1127 Mission Creek Drive, residential new construction permits

New Vintage Custom Homes, 505 Lost Creek Circle, residential new construction permit

Applications filed

HCBECK LTD., 301 W. Whaley St., commercial addition permit, $1,950,000

American Fire Protection Group Inc., 5401 Mickey Melton Boulevard, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $2,624,532

Look Development & Construction, 3122 Nealy Way, commercial alteration permit, $45,000

R.J. Harris Construction LP., 4108 W. Loop 281 No. 100, commercial alteration permit, $46,500

Crown Castle USA Inc., 113 E. Grand Avenue, commercial alteration permit, $3,249

Crown Castle USA Inc., 119 E. Grand Avenue, commercial alteration permit, $3,249

Trademark Construction, 203 Gum Springs Road, commercial alteration permit, $165,000

Ameritex Homes, 402 Virgie St., development permit

Conaway & Sons, 402, 404, 406 Caprock Drive, development permits

Conaway & Sons, 1125, 1127, 1129 Mission Creek Drive, development permits

East Texas Homes LLC., 721 Cove Place, development permit

New Vintage Custom Homes, 505 Lost Creek Circle, development permit

Blazer Electric & Satellite Inc., 2900 McCann Road Unit 264, commercial electric permit

Service First Inc., 3096 N. Eastman Road, commercial mechanical permit

Pither Plumbing, 601 Hollybrook Drive, commercial plumbing permit

Pither Plumbing, 3123 S. Eastman Road, commercial plumbing permit

Whitaker Plumbing Inc., 203 Gum Springs Road, commercial plumbing permit

Ameritex Homes, 402 Virgie St., residential new construction permit

Conaway & Sons, 402, 404, 406, residential new construction permits

Conaway & Sons, 1129 Mission Creek Drive, residential new construction permit

JVD General Contractors, 1226 Tenth St., residential new construction permit

East Texas Homes LLC., 721 Cove Place, residential new construction permit

C D Thomas Utilities, 2000 E. Loop 281, commercial water/sewer permit

