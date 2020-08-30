Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Aug. 20 to 26:
Permits issued
Advanced Roofing Services Inc., 203 W. Loop 281, overlay TPO on flat roof at IHOP, $89,744
Slabs, 1214 Hillcrest Drive, driveway permit
Slabs, 3925 Gable Crest Lane, driveway permit
Salvador Concrete, 4605 Sunnyside Drive, driveway permit
D&R Electric, 2905 Arrow Lane, commercial electrical permit
Cobb Electric, 302 W. Marshall Ave., commercial electrical permit
JMH Electric, 3522 Fourth St., commercial electrical permit
Elite Electric Service, 302 Virgie St., residential electrical permit
Chance Electric, 1204 Masters Way, residential electrical permit
Chance Electric, 3007 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential electrical permit
Kenny Sims Electric, 2818 Fourth St., residential electrical permit
Hunters Electric LLC, 115 E. Sycamore Lane, residential electrical permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC, 5 Huntington Circle, residential electrical permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC, 3210 Player Drive, residential electrical permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC, 2811 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential electrical permit
Foster Plumbing LLC, 1113 Masters Way, residential gas permit
Brian Kelsey, 2910 E. Cotton St., residential gas permit
Maddox Residential & Commercial Services, 3 Huntington St., residential gas permit
Select Air Service, 905 W. Cotton St., commercial mechanical permit, $2,500
CB&K Fire Protection, 117 E. Tyler St., commercial mechanical permit, $1,200
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 1617 Valley Brook Lane, residential mechanical permit, $5,500
East Texas Refrigeration, 1212 Beaumont St., residential mechanical permit, $3,300
Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 18158 Hutchings Blvd., residential mechanical permit, $5,896
Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 1705 Wimberly St., residential mechanical permit, $5,950
All Seasons Heating and Air Conditioning, 4003 Hidden Hills Circle, residential mechanical permit, $8,700
Iliff Heating & Air, 3713 French Drive, residential mechanical permit, $1,000
Foster Plumbing LLC, 410 Ithaca Drive, residential plumbing permit
U Graves Plumbing, 1904 Jane St., residential plumbing permit
Mr. Plumber, 1420 Auburn Drive, residential plumbing permit
Baker Bros. Plumbing, 1311 Inwood Road, residential plumbing permit
All Seasons Window & Door MFG, 902 Regency Drive, replace 17 windows, $8,806
Roofmasters LLC, 1208 Briarwood Lane, tear off and reroof house, $12,000
Commercial Roofing Systems, 3113 Kathleen Drive, tear off and reroof house, $17,853
JZ Affordable Housing LLC, 209 Young St., tear off and reroof house, $30,000
Clint Tuel Roofing, 2905 Mona Drive, tear off and reroof house, $8,190
Clint Tuel Roofing, 2015 Secretariat Trail, tear off and reroof house, $ 8,580
AVCO Roofing, 807 Toler Court, tear off and reroof house, $16,335
AVCO Roofing, 3815 Fern Ridge Drive, tear off and reroof house, $13,931
AVCO Roofing, 228 Remington Trail, tear off and reroof house, $13,979
Clint Tuel Roofing, 2004 E. Warwick Circle, tear off and reroof house, $20,121
Toro Enterprises LP, 1312 Frankie Lane, build 10-room house, $150,000
4 T Enterprises, 3903 Gable Crest Lane, build 13-room house, $220,000
4 T Enterprises, 3921 Gable Crest Lane, build 14-room house, $220,000
Ark La Tex Superior Signs, 431 E. Loop 281, sign permit, $3,000
Sign Masters of Tyler, 3510 McCann Road, sign permit, $10,000
East Texas Sign Service, 2011 W. Marshall Ave. sign permit, $9,450
East Texas Sign Service, 2411 S. High St., sign permit, $8,500
Sprinkler Express, 412 Myra Lynn Lane, residential sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 410 Myra Lynn Lane, residential sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 408 Myra Lynn Lane, residential sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 406 Myra Lynn Lane, residential sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 404 Myra Lynn Lane, residential sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 411 Myra Lynn Lane, residential sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 409 Myra Lynn Lane, residential sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 407 Myra Lynn Lane, residential sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 405 Myra Lynn Lane, residential sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 403 Myra Lynn Lane, residential sprinkler permit
Applications filed
Firetrol Protection Systems Inc., 1448 W. Fairmont St., commercial fire alarm permit, $2,500
Goettle Plumbing, 209 Club Drive, residential gas permit
PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC, 434 E. Loop 281, Suite 105, commercial plumbing permit
U Graves Plumbing, 501 N. Spur 63, Suite C-1, commercial plumbing permit
Baker Bros. Plumbing, 3408 Nikki Court, residential plumbing permit
Larry Gilliam Construction, 602 Sheffield Drive, build new carport to rear of house, $12,900
Custom Pool Designs, 3901 Hidden Hills Circle, install in-ground pool at house, $38,000
Tessa Bradley Homes LLC, 262 Don Koble Lane, build double bay garage at rear of house, $30,000
All Seasons Window & Door MFG, 2200 Oliver Ave., replace 12 windows, $10,101
Reich Builders Ltd., 4002 Hidden Hills Circle, build 12-room house, $269,000
East Texas Homes LLC, 313 Alta St., build 8-room house, $175,000
Rick’s Sign Co., 950 Fourth St., sign permit, $3,400
PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC, 4002 Hidden Hills Circle, water/sewer new commercial permit
CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 3122 Nealy Way, water/sewer new commercial permit
H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 4019 Hidden Hills Circle, water/sewer new residential
J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 313 Alta St., water/sewer new residential permit
CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 404 Myra Lynn Lane, water/sewer new residential permit
CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 406 Myra Lynn Lane, water/sewer new residential permit
CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 408 Myra Lynn Lane, water/sewer new residential permit
CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 410 Myra Lynn Lane, water/sewer new residential permit
CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 412 Myra Lynn Lane, water/sewer new residential permit
Wright-Way Plumbing, 3921 Gable Crest Lane, water/sewer new residential permit
Wright-Way Plumbing, 3903 Gable Crest Lane, water/sewer new residential permit