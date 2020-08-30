Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Aug. 20 to 26:

Permits issued

Advanced Roofing Services Inc., 203 W. Loop 281, overlay TPO on flat roof at IHOP, $89,744

Slabs, 1214 Hillcrest Drive, driveway permit

Slabs, 3925 Gable Crest Lane, driveway permit

Salvador Concrete, 4605 Sunnyside Drive, driveway permit

D&R Electric, 2905 Arrow Lane, commercial electrical permit

Cobb Electric, 302 W. Marshall Ave., commercial electrical permit

JMH Electric, 3522 Fourth St., commercial electrical permit

Elite Electric Service, 302 Virgie St., residential electrical permit

Chance Electric, 1204 Masters Way, residential electrical permit

Chance Electric, 3007 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential electrical permit

Kenny Sims Electric, 2818 Fourth St., residential electrical permit

Hunters Electric LLC, 115 E. Sycamore Lane, residential electrical permit

JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC, 5 Huntington Circle, residential electrical permit

JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC, 3210 Player Drive, residential electrical permit

JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC, 2811 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential electrical permit

Foster Plumbing LLC, 1113 Masters Way, residential gas permit

Brian Kelsey, 2910 E. Cotton St., residential gas permit

Maddox Residential & Commercial Services, 3 Huntington St., residential gas permit

Select Air Service, 905 W. Cotton St., commercial mechanical permit, $2,500

CB&K Fire Protection, 117 E. Tyler St., commercial mechanical permit, $1,200

Jack’s Air Conditioning, 1617 Valley Brook Lane, residential mechanical permit, $5,500

East Texas Refrigeration, 1212 Beaumont St., residential mechanical permit, $3,300

Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 18158 Hutchings Blvd., residential mechanical permit, $5,896

Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 1705 Wimberly St., residential mechanical permit, $5,950

All Seasons Heating and Air Conditioning, 4003 Hidden Hills Circle, residential mechanical permit, $8,700

Iliff Heating & Air, 3713 French Drive, residential mechanical permit, $1,000

Foster Plumbing LLC, 410 Ithaca Drive, residential plumbing permit

U Graves Plumbing, 1904 Jane St., residential plumbing permit

Mr. Plumber, 1420 Auburn Drive, residential plumbing permit

Baker Bros. Plumbing, 1311 Inwood Road, residential plumbing permit

All Seasons Window & Door MFG, 902 Regency Drive, replace 17 windows, $8,806

Roofmasters LLC, 1208 Briarwood Lane, tear off and reroof house, $12,000

Commercial Roofing Systems, 3113 Kathleen Drive, tear off and reroof house, $17,853

JZ Affordable Housing LLC, 209 Young St., tear off and reroof house, $30,000

Clint Tuel Roofing, 2905 Mona Drive, tear off and reroof house, $8,190

Clint Tuel Roofing, 2015 Secretariat Trail, tear off and reroof house, $ 8,580

AVCO Roofing, 807 Toler Court, tear off and reroof house, $16,335

AVCO Roofing, 3815 Fern Ridge Drive, tear off and reroof house, $13,931

AVCO Roofing, 228 Remington Trail, tear off and reroof house, $13,979

Clint Tuel Roofing, 2004 E. Warwick Circle, tear off and reroof house, $20,121

Toro Enterprises LP, 1312 Frankie Lane, build 10-room house, $150,000

4 T Enterprises, 3903 Gable Crest Lane, build 13-room house, $220,000

4 T Enterprises, 3921 Gable Crest Lane, build 14-room house, $220,000

Ark La Tex Superior Signs, 431 E. Loop 281, sign permit, $3,000

Sign Masters of Tyler, 3510 McCann Road, sign permit, $10,000

East Texas Sign Service, 2011 W. Marshall Ave. sign permit, $9,450

East Texas Sign Service, 2411 S. High St., sign permit, $8,500

Sprinkler Express, 412 Myra Lynn Lane, residential sprinkler permit

Sprinkler Express, 410 Myra Lynn Lane, residential sprinkler permit

Sprinkler Express, 408 Myra Lynn Lane, residential sprinkler permit

Sprinkler Express, 406 Myra Lynn Lane, residential sprinkler permit

Sprinkler Express, 404 Myra Lynn Lane, residential sprinkler permit

Sprinkler Express, 411 Myra Lynn Lane, residential sprinkler permit

Sprinkler Express, 409 Myra Lynn Lane, residential sprinkler permit

Sprinkler Express, 407 Myra Lynn Lane, residential sprinkler permit

Sprinkler Express, 405 Myra Lynn Lane, residential sprinkler permit

Sprinkler Express, 403 Myra Lynn Lane, residential sprinkler permit

Applications filed

Firetrol Protection Systems Inc., 1448 W. Fairmont St., commercial fire alarm permit, $2,500

Goettle Plumbing, 209 Club Drive, residential gas permit

PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC, 434 E. Loop 281, Suite 105, commercial plumbing permit

U Graves Plumbing, 501 N. Spur 63, Suite C-1, commercial plumbing permit

Baker Bros. Plumbing, 3408 Nikki Court, residential plumbing permit

Larry Gilliam Construction, 602 Sheffield Drive, build new carport to rear of house, $12,900

Custom Pool Designs, 3901 Hidden Hills Circle, install in-ground pool at house, $38,000

Tessa Bradley Homes LLC, 262 Don Koble Lane, build double bay garage at rear of house, $30,000

All Seasons Window & Door MFG, 2200 Oliver Ave., replace 12 windows, $10,101

Reich Builders Ltd., 4002 Hidden Hills Circle, build 12-room house, $269,000

East Texas Homes LLC, 313 Alta St., build 8-room house, $175,000

Rick’s Sign Co., 950 Fourth St., sign permit, $3,400

PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC, 4002 Hidden Hills Circle, water/sewer new commercial permit

CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 3122 Nealy Way, water/sewer new commercial permit

H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 4019 Hidden Hills Circle, water/sewer new residential

J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 313 Alta St., water/sewer new residential permit

CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 404 Myra Lynn Lane, water/sewer new residential permit

CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 406 Myra Lynn Lane, water/sewer new residential permit

CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 408 Myra Lynn Lane, water/sewer new residential permit

CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 410 Myra Lynn Lane, water/sewer new residential permit

CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 412 Myra Lynn Lane, water/sewer new residential permit

Wright-Way Plumbing, 3921 Gable Crest Lane, water/sewer new residential permit

Wright-Way Plumbing, 3903 Gable Crest Lane, water/sewer new residential permit