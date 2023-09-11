New home construction
Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Aug. 25-Sept. 1:

Permits issued

American Fire Protection Group Inc., 1249 L.L. Mackey Parkway, commercial fire alarm permit, $6,540

Newstar Electric, 1428 McCann Road, commercial electric permit

H&K Electric Inc., 1504 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit

WildTs Wiring, 816 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial electric permit

Lane Valente Industries, 5401 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial electric permit

Mike Watts Electric, 2206 Jahan Trail, commercial electric permit

Guzco Air Conditioning and Heating, 1600 Pine Tree Road Buildings 1-9, commercial mechanical permits

Air Cybernetics, 101 W. Whaley St., commercial mechanical permit

Boogie's Plumbing, 908 Young St., new residential plumbing permit

Applications filed

Crossbeam Contracting LLC., 1108 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial demolition permit

East Texas Homes LLC., 213 Lomond Avenue, development permit

T.L. Holyfield Construction LLC., 1516 and 1518 Mahlow Drive, development permits

Barry Lansford, 408 E. Grand Avenue, development permit

Thomas Vilbig, Eastman Road and 1-20 Access Road, development permit

Arman Solutions LLC., 1902 Greenleaf St., development permit

P&P Enterprises, 1917 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, commercial electric permit

Hunter's Electric LLC., 3110 N. Eastman Road, commercial electric permit

CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 2108 S. Eastman Road, commercial plumbing permit

CSB Contractors Inc., 1504 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit

Foster Plumbing LLC., 1516, 1517 and 1518 Mahlow Drive, new residential plumbing permits

Boogie's Plumbing, 1523 Wellington Lane, new residential plumbing permit

Rusty Tucker Sprinkler Company, 3133 Good Shepherd Way, commercial existing water/sewer permit

Pithecomr Plumbing, 4534 W. Loop 281, residential existing water/sewer permit

