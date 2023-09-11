Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Aug. 25-Sept. 1:
Permits issued
American Fire Protection Group Inc., 1249 L.L. Mackey Parkway, commercial fire alarm permit, $6,540
Newstar Electric, 1428 McCann Road, commercial electric permit
H&K Electric Inc., 1504 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit
WildTs Wiring, 816 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial electric permit
Lane Valente Industries, 5401 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial electric permit
Mike Watts Electric, 2206 Jahan Trail, commercial electric permit
Guzco Air Conditioning and Heating, 1600 Pine Tree Road Buildings 1-9, commercial mechanical permits
Air Cybernetics, 101 W. Whaley St., commercial mechanical permit
Boogie's Plumbing, 908 Young St., new residential plumbing permit
Applications filed
Crossbeam Contracting LLC., 1108 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial demolition permit
East Texas Homes LLC., 213 Lomond Avenue, development permit
T.L. Holyfield Construction LLC., 1516 and 1518 Mahlow Drive, development permits
Barry Lansford, 408 E. Grand Avenue, development permit
Thomas Vilbig, Eastman Road and 1-20 Access Road, development permit
Arman Solutions LLC., 1902 Greenleaf St., development permit
P&P Enterprises, 1917 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, commercial electric permit
Hunter's Electric LLC., 3110 N. Eastman Road, commercial electric permit
CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 2108 S. Eastman Road, commercial plumbing permit
CSB Contractors Inc., 1504 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit
Foster Plumbing LLC., 1516, 1517 and 1518 Mahlow Drive, new residential plumbing permits
Boogie's Plumbing, 1523 Wellington Lane, new residential plumbing permit
Rusty Tucker Sprinkler Company, 3133 Good Shepherd Way, commercial existing water/sewer permit
Pithecomr Plumbing, 4534 W. Loop 281, residential existing water/sewer permit