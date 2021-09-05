Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Aug. 25 to Sept. 1:
Permits issued
Texas Coast Interests Inc., 2900 McCann Road Building 2, commercial alteration permit, $6,500
Texas Coast Interests Inc., 2900 McCann Road Building 3, commercial alteration permit, $3,500
Texas Coast Interests Inc., 2900 McCann Road Buildings 6 and 8, commercial alteration permits, $5,000 each
AVCO Roofing, 1301 W. Loop 281, commercial alteration permit, $58,471
Longview Roofing LLC., 901 Walnut Hill Drive, commercial alterations permit, $16,000
Cooper C&E, 3900 W. Marshall Ave., commercial electric permit
Cano Electric, 1437, 1439, 1441, 1443 N. Eastman Road, commercial electric permits
Eagle Electric, 1119 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial electric permit
Van Meter Construction, 2500 Judson Road, commercial electric permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC., 2137 E. George Richey Road Buildings 1 and 2, commercial electric permits
D&R Electric, 3111 McCann Road, commercial electric permit
Cobb Electric, 1402 W. Marshall Ave., commercial electric permit
Lonestar Electric Co., 116 E. South St., commercial electric permit
John Finney Electric, 502 Lost Creek Circle, residential electric permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC., 408 N. Jean Drive, residential electric permit
F&S Electrical Contractor, 108 Hudson Ave., residential electric permit
Felipe Ortega, 110 Hudson Ave., residential electric permit
Ross Plumbing LLC., 217 W. Tyler St., commercial gas permit
C&D Mechanical LLC., 3500 McCann Road, commercial plumbing permit
CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 2500 Judson Road Suite E, commercial plumbing permit
Ledbetter Plumbing, 501 N. Spur 63 Suite D5, commercial plumbing permit
Boogie’s Plumbing, 711 Estes Drive, commercial plumbing permit
PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC., 2215 H.G. Mosley Parkway, commercial plumbing permit
Titan Mechanical Inc., 301 Mamon Drive, commercial plumbing permit
PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC., 1704, 1706, 1708, 1710 Grand Teton Way, residential plumbing permits
Applications filed
Johnson Controls, 104 W. Loop 281, commercial fire alarm permit, $22,542
American Fire Protection Group Inc., 2400 MacArthur St., commercial fire sprinkler permit, $128,000
Flood Out Restoration, 1501 S. High St., commercial alteration permit, $1,095
JAG Building Group Inc., 3098 N. Eastman Road Suite 108, commercial alteration permit, $223,410
RLM Enterprises Inc., 301 Mamon Drive, commercial alteration permit, $550,000
Hickory Ridge LLC., 1506 Judson Road, commercial alteration permit, $50,000
Flood Out Restoration, 301 S. High St., commercial alteration permit, $53,000
Flood Out Restoration, 315 Eden Drive Buildings 305, 311, 313, commercial alteration permits, $45,000 each
Crafton Group, 111 Industrial Drive, commercial alteration permit, $15,000
Tommy Wash, 600 E. Hawkins Parkway, commercial new construction permit, $1,400,000
Beechwood Construction & Development, 1201 N. Eastman Road, commercial new construction permit, $1,500,000
SW57 Construction LLC., 2619 Graystone Road, development permit
Reich Builders LTD., 3805 Hidden Trails Lane, development permit
Tullos Williams Construction, 2164 Page Creek Trail, development permit
Ameritex Homes, 1006 Arvern St., development permit
Ameritex Homes, 112 Myrle Avenue, development permit
Feazel Electrical Contracting Inc., 3813 McCann Road, commercial electric permit
Reich Builders LTD., 3805 Hidden Trails Lane, residential new construction permit, $280,000
Tullos Williams Construction, 2162 and 2164 Page Creek Trail, residential new construction permits
Ameritex Homes, 1006 Arvern St., residential new construction permit
Ameritex Homes, 112 Myrle Ave., residential new construction permit