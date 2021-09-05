Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Aug. 25 to Sept. 1:

Permits issued

Texas Coast Interests Inc., 2900 McCann Road Building 2, commercial alteration permit, $6,500

Texas Coast Interests Inc., 2900 McCann Road Building 3, commercial alteration permit, $3,500

Texas Coast Interests Inc., 2900 McCann Road Buildings 6 and 8, commercial alteration permits, $5,000 each

AVCO Roofing, 1301 W. Loop 281, commercial alteration permit, $58,471

Longview Roofing LLC., 901 Walnut Hill Drive, commercial alterations permit, $16,000

Cooper C&E, 3900 W. Marshall Ave., commercial electric permit

Cano Electric, 1437, 1439, 1441, 1443 N. Eastman Road, commercial electric permits

Eagle Electric, 1119 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial electric permit

Van Meter Construction, 2500 Judson Road, commercial electric permit

JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC., 2137 E. George Richey Road Buildings 1 and 2, commercial electric permits

D&R Electric, 3111 McCann Road, commercial electric permit

Cobb Electric, 1402 W. Marshall Ave., commercial electric permit

Lonestar Electric Co., 116 E. South St., commercial electric permit

John Finney Electric, 502 Lost Creek Circle, residential electric permit

JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC., 408 N. Jean Drive, residential electric permit

F&S Electrical Contractor, 108 Hudson Ave., residential electric permit

Felipe Ortega, 110 Hudson Ave., residential electric permit

Ross Plumbing LLC., 217 W. Tyler St., commercial gas permit

C&D Mechanical LLC., 3500 McCann Road, commercial plumbing permit

CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 2500 Judson Road Suite E, commercial plumbing permit

Ledbetter Plumbing, 501 N. Spur 63 Suite D5, commercial plumbing permit

Boogie’s Plumbing, 711 Estes Drive, commercial plumbing permit

PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC., 2215 H.G. Mosley Parkway, commercial plumbing permit

Titan Mechanical Inc., 301 Mamon Drive, commercial plumbing permit

PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC., 1704, 1706, 1708, 1710 Grand Teton Way, residential plumbing permits

Applications filed

Johnson Controls, 104 W. Loop 281, commercial fire alarm permit, $22,542

American Fire Protection Group Inc., 2400 MacArthur St., commercial fire sprinkler permit, $128,000

Flood Out Restoration, 1501 S. High St., commercial alteration permit, $1,095

JAG Building Group Inc., 3098 N. Eastman Road Suite 108, commercial alteration permit, $223,410

RLM Enterprises Inc., 301 Mamon Drive, commercial alteration permit, $550,000

Hickory Ridge LLC., 1506 Judson Road, commercial alteration permit, $50,000

Flood Out Restoration, 301 S. High St., commercial alteration permit, $53,000

Flood Out Restoration, 315 Eden Drive Buildings 305, 311, 313, commercial alteration permits, $45,000 each

Crafton Group, 111 Industrial Drive, commercial alteration permit, $15,000

Tommy Wash, 600 E. Hawkins Parkway, commercial new construction permit, $1,400,000

Beechwood Construction & Development, 1201 N. Eastman Road, commercial new construction permit, $1,500,000

SW57 Construction LLC., 2619 Graystone Road, development permit

Reich Builders LTD., 3805 Hidden Trails Lane, development permit

Tullos Williams Construction, 2164 Page Creek Trail, development permit

Ameritex Homes, 1006 Arvern St., development permit

Ameritex Homes, 112 Myrle Avenue, development permit

Feazel Electrical Contracting Inc., 3813 McCann Road, commercial electric permit

Reich Builders LTD., 3805 Hidden Trails Lane, residential new construction permit, $280,000

Tullos Williams Construction, 2162 and 2164 Page Creek Trail, residential new construction permits

Ameritex Homes, 1006 Arvern St., residential new construction permit

Ameritex Homes, 112 Myrle Ave., residential new construction permit

