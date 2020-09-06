Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Aug. 26 to Sept. 2:

Permits issued

Fire Tech Protection Systems, 3500 McCann Road, Suite 102, commercial fire sprinkler permit

Aurelio Vasquez, 3919 Gable Crest Lane, driveway permit

Octavio’s Concrete, 1801 Yosemite Way, driveway permit

Octavio’s Concrete, 1803 Yosemite Way, driveway permit

Octavio’s Concrete, 1805 Yosemite Way, driveway permit

Octavio’s Concrete, 1807 Yosemite Way, driveway permit

Daniels Cement Contractors, 1906 Willis Drive, driveway permit

MN Concrete, 3367 Celebration Way, driveway permit

Wildts Wiring, 319 E. Cotton St., commercial electrical permit

JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC, 5615 W. Marshall Ave., commercial electrical permit

B&D Electrical Contractors, 201 Ford Lane, commercial electrical permit

Comet Signs LLC, 3603 McCann Road, commercial electrical permit

Circle S Electric, 1209 Mission Creek Drive, residential electrical permit

Circle S Electric, 1211 Mission Creek Drive, residential electrical permit

Elite Electric Service, 3901 Hidden Hills Circle, residential electrical permit

Boyce Electric, 4502 Tanglewood Road, residential electrical permit

East Texas Electric of Longview, 1404 Mahlow Drive, residential electrical permit

Kingdom Plumbing, 31 Pegues Place, residential gas permit

Wright-Way Plumbing, 3903 Gable Crest Lane, residential gas permit

Wright-Way Plumbing, 3921 Gable Crest Lane, residential gas permit

HVAC Systems of Texas, 310 E. Hawkins Parkway, Suite 102, commercial mechanical permit, $8,000

Aire Serv of Longview, 1007 W. Marshall Ave., commercial mechanical permit, $7,844

JD’s AC LLC, 705 Towne Lake Drive, residential mechanical permit, $7,200

TJ’s Air Conditioning and Heating, 200 Erskine Drive, residential mechanical permit, $4,000

Jack’s Air Conditioning, 2405 Clayton St., residential mechanical permit, $6,500

Air Cybernetics, 2300 Bill Owens Parkway, residential mechanical permit, $30,000

Air Cybernetics, 1501 Kiowa Court, residential mechanical permit, $5,500

Right Temp, 407 Myra Lynn Lane, residential mechanical permit, $8,000

Right Temp, 409 Myra Lynn Lane, residential mechanical permit, $8,000

Right Temp, 411 Myra Lynn Lane, residential mechanical permit, $8,000

A.C. Contractors, 1711 Wood Place, residential mechanical permit, $16,217

Taylor Mechanical Contractors, 3111 McCann Road, medical gas permit, $75,000

Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, 1809 W. Loop 281, Suite 124, commercial plumbing permit

Springhill Plumbing, 1312 Frankie Lane, residential plumbing permit

Garrett Plumbing, 1231 Mission Creek Drive, residential plumbing permit

Garrett Plumbing, 1233 Mission Creek Drive, residential plumbing permit

Wright-Way Plumbing, 3903 Gable Crest Lane, residential plumbing permit

Wright-Way Plumbing, 3921 Gable Crest Lane, residential plumbing permit

J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 4518 Lone Oak Lane, residential plumbing permit

Randy Langford Construction, 1125 Stillmeadow Lane, tear off and reroof house, $6,500

Gomez Roofing, 1318 Trailwood Lane, tear off and reroof house, $4,200

Wendell Moore Construction, 500 N. Jean Drive, repair house due to fire, $71,900

J.A. Kay Roofing, 1825 Buckner St., tear off and reroof house, $16,455

Chris Langford Roofing, 1405 Centenary Drive, tear off and reroof house, $8,859

AVCO Roofing, 1302 Bluebird Drive, tear off and reroof house, $6,011

AVCO Roofing, 3504 Longmorn Lane, tear off and reroof house, $12,210

Randy Langford Construction, 808 Pine Tree Road, tear off and reroof house, $4,300

D&D Roofing, 2310 Bates St., tear off and reroof house, $8,059

Stonewater Roofing, 1608 Ferndale St., tear off and reroof house, $12,759

Stonewater Roofing, 223 Syble Lane, tear off and reroof house, $9,452

Lampin & Son’s 1205 Ashbourne Lane, replace 6 windows in house, $3,334

Home Depot USA Inc., 1218 S. Fredonia St., replace 10 windows in house, $9,192

Conaway & Sons, 405 Caprock Drive, build 10-room house, $124,934

Applications filed

Trio Fire Systems, 2901 Fourth St., commercial fire sprinkler permit

Verizon Wireless, 101 Gum Springs Road, modification of existing cellular site, $25,000

Julee Rachels, 3501 Gilmer Road, rebuild electrical, HVAC, interior and parking lot for Heartisans Marketplace, $52,100

Jesus Benitez LLC, 2906 Gilmer Road, tear off and reroof Domino’s Pizza, $15,000

P&H Construction, 2102 Judson Road, remodel at Chicken Express, $12,000

P&H Construction, 2702 Gilmer Road, remodel at Chicken Express, $6,000

Conaway & Sons, 405 Caprock Drive, development permit

Real Estate Alternatives, 1320 Frankie Lane, development permit

James A. Williams, 2400 Mohawk St., development permit

Woodbine Electric Co., 3221 Dundee Road, commercial electrical permit

Official Electric LLC, 1304 Cornell St., residential electrical permit

JEV Electric, 2931 LeTourneau Drive, residential electrical permit

J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 1306 Miami Drive, residential plumbing permit

Clay Kumlangngam, 1900 Buckner St., addition of carport to house, $1,000

Window World of NE Texas, 800 Charlotte Drive, replace windows in house, $853

Real Estate Alternatives, 1320 Frankie Lane, build 8-room house, $170,000

James A. Williams, 2400 Mohawk St., build 15-room house, $180,000

Ryan Vinson, 106 E. Loop 281, sign permit

Comet Signs LLC, 3603 McCann Road, sign permit, $5,000

Sprinkler Express, 4006 Hidden Hills Circle, residential sprinkler permit

Sprinkler Express, 4008 Hidden Hills Circle, residential sprinkler permit

CD Thomas Utilities, 3122 Nealy Way, water/sewer new commercial permit

Garrett Plumbing, 405 Caprock Drive, water/sewer new residential permit

Mr. Plumber, 1320 Frankie Lane, water/sewer new residential permit

PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 2400 Mohawk St., water/sewer new residential permit

Bannister Plumbing, 1690 Wood Place, water/sewer new residential permit