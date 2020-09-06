Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Aug. 26 to Sept. 2:
Permits issued
Fire Tech Protection Systems, 3500 McCann Road, Suite 102, commercial fire sprinkler permit
Aurelio Vasquez, 3919 Gable Crest Lane, driveway permit
Octavio’s Concrete, 1801 Yosemite Way, driveway permit
Octavio’s Concrete, 1803 Yosemite Way, driveway permit
Octavio’s Concrete, 1805 Yosemite Way, driveway permit
Octavio’s Concrete, 1807 Yosemite Way, driveway permit
Daniels Cement Contractors, 1906 Willis Drive, driveway permit
MN Concrete, 3367 Celebration Way, driveway permit
Wildts Wiring, 319 E. Cotton St., commercial electrical permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC, 5615 W. Marshall Ave., commercial electrical permit
B&D Electrical Contractors, 201 Ford Lane, commercial electrical permit
Comet Signs LLC, 3603 McCann Road, commercial electrical permit
Circle S Electric, 1209 Mission Creek Drive, residential electrical permit
Circle S Electric, 1211 Mission Creek Drive, residential electrical permit
Elite Electric Service, 3901 Hidden Hills Circle, residential electrical permit
Boyce Electric, 4502 Tanglewood Road, residential electrical permit
East Texas Electric of Longview, 1404 Mahlow Drive, residential electrical permit
Kingdom Plumbing, 31 Pegues Place, residential gas permit
Wright-Way Plumbing, 3903 Gable Crest Lane, residential gas permit
Wright-Way Plumbing, 3921 Gable Crest Lane, residential gas permit
HVAC Systems of Texas, 310 E. Hawkins Parkway, Suite 102, commercial mechanical permit, $8,000
Aire Serv of Longview, 1007 W. Marshall Ave., commercial mechanical permit, $7,844
JD’s AC LLC, 705 Towne Lake Drive, residential mechanical permit, $7,200
TJ’s Air Conditioning and Heating, 200 Erskine Drive, residential mechanical permit, $4,000
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 2405 Clayton St., residential mechanical permit, $6,500
Air Cybernetics, 2300 Bill Owens Parkway, residential mechanical permit, $30,000
Air Cybernetics, 1501 Kiowa Court, residential mechanical permit, $5,500
Right Temp, 407 Myra Lynn Lane, residential mechanical permit, $8,000
Right Temp, 409 Myra Lynn Lane, residential mechanical permit, $8,000
Right Temp, 411 Myra Lynn Lane, residential mechanical permit, $8,000
A.C. Contractors, 1711 Wood Place, residential mechanical permit, $16,217
Taylor Mechanical Contractors, 3111 McCann Road, medical gas permit, $75,000
Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, 1809 W. Loop 281, Suite 124, commercial plumbing permit
Springhill Plumbing, 1312 Frankie Lane, residential plumbing permit
Garrett Plumbing, 1231 Mission Creek Drive, residential plumbing permit
Garrett Plumbing, 1233 Mission Creek Drive, residential plumbing permit
Wright-Way Plumbing, 3903 Gable Crest Lane, residential plumbing permit
Wright-Way Plumbing, 3921 Gable Crest Lane, residential plumbing permit
J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 4518 Lone Oak Lane, residential plumbing permit
Randy Langford Construction, 1125 Stillmeadow Lane, tear off and reroof house, $6,500
Gomez Roofing, 1318 Trailwood Lane, tear off and reroof house, $4,200
Wendell Moore Construction, 500 N. Jean Drive, repair house due to fire, $71,900
J.A. Kay Roofing, 1825 Buckner St., tear off and reroof house, $16,455
Chris Langford Roofing, 1405 Centenary Drive, tear off and reroof house, $8,859
AVCO Roofing, 1302 Bluebird Drive, tear off and reroof house, $6,011
AVCO Roofing, 3504 Longmorn Lane, tear off and reroof house, $12,210
Randy Langford Construction, 808 Pine Tree Road, tear off and reroof house, $4,300
D&D Roofing, 2310 Bates St., tear off and reroof house, $8,059
Stonewater Roofing, 1608 Ferndale St., tear off and reroof house, $12,759
Stonewater Roofing, 223 Syble Lane, tear off and reroof house, $9,452
Lampin & Son’s 1205 Ashbourne Lane, replace 6 windows in house, $3,334
Home Depot USA Inc., 1218 S. Fredonia St., replace 10 windows in house, $9,192
Conaway & Sons, 405 Caprock Drive, build 10-room house, $124,934
Applications filed
Trio Fire Systems, 2901 Fourth St., commercial fire sprinkler permit
Verizon Wireless, 101 Gum Springs Road, modification of existing cellular site, $25,000
Julee Rachels, 3501 Gilmer Road, rebuild electrical, HVAC, interior and parking lot for Heartisans Marketplace, $52,100
Jesus Benitez LLC, 2906 Gilmer Road, tear off and reroof Domino’s Pizza, $15,000
P&H Construction, 2102 Judson Road, remodel at Chicken Express, $12,000
P&H Construction, 2702 Gilmer Road, remodel at Chicken Express, $6,000
Conaway & Sons, 405 Caprock Drive, development permit
Real Estate Alternatives, 1320 Frankie Lane, development permit
James A. Williams, 2400 Mohawk St., development permit
Woodbine Electric Co., 3221 Dundee Road, commercial electrical permit
Official Electric LLC, 1304 Cornell St., residential electrical permit
JEV Electric, 2931 LeTourneau Drive, residential electrical permit
J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 1306 Miami Drive, residential plumbing permit
Clay Kumlangngam, 1900 Buckner St., addition of carport to house, $1,000
Window World of NE Texas, 800 Charlotte Drive, replace windows in house, $853
Real Estate Alternatives, 1320 Frankie Lane, build 8-room house, $170,000
James A. Williams, 2400 Mohawk St., build 15-room house, $180,000
Ryan Vinson, 106 E. Loop 281, sign permit
Comet Signs LLC, 3603 McCann Road, sign permit, $5,000
Sprinkler Express, 4006 Hidden Hills Circle, residential sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 4008 Hidden Hills Circle, residential sprinkler permit
CD Thomas Utilities, 3122 Nealy Way, water/sewer new commercial permit
Garrett Plumbing, 405 Caprock Drive, water/sewer new residential permit
Mr. Plumber, 1320 Frankie Lane, water/sewer new residential permit
PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 2400 Mohawk St., water/sewer new residential permit
Bannister Plumbing, 1690 Wood Place, water/sewer new residential permit