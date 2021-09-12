Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3:

Permits issued

Trademark Construction, 3105 Nealy Way, commercial new construction permit, $500,000

Cano Electric, 1431 N. Eastman Road, commercial electric permit

Cano Electric, 1433 N. Eastman Road, commercial electric permit

Cano Electric, 1425 N. Eastman Road, commercial electric permit

Cano Electric, 1427 N. Eastman Road, commercial electric permit

Cano Electric, 1409 N. Eastman Road, commercial electric permit

Lin R Rogers Electrical Contractors Inc., 3313 Fourth St., commercial electric permit

John Finney Electric, 2820 Bill Owens Parkway, commercial electric permit

Roper Electric Co. Inc., 2400 HG Mosley Parkway, commercial electric permit

Wild T’s Wiring, 3500 McCann Road, commercial electric permit

Gill Electric, 310 Mobberly Avenue, commercial electric permit

JG Buckland Electrical Services, 505 and 507 Lost Creek Circle, residential electric permits

Circle S Electric, 1138 and 1140 Mission Creek, residential electric permits

All Time Plumbing, 2400 HG Mosley Parkway, commercial gas permit

Kingdom Plumbing, 410 Calahan Road, commercial plumbing permit

All Time Plumbing, 2400 HG Mosley Parkway, commercial plumbing permit

Smith Plumbing, 2137 E. George Richey Road, commercial plumbing permit

Mosby Mechanical, 3133 Good Shepherd Way, commercial plumbing permit

Peter Paul’s Plumbing, 2518 Marshall Avenue, commercial plumbing permit

Mink Plumbing Co., 604, 606, 608 and 610 Park St., residential plumbing permits

Garrett Plumbing, 401 and 414 Caprock Drive, residential plumbing permits

Applications filed

East Texas Alarm Inc., 2321 W. Loop 281, commercial fire alarm permit, $13,000

M&M Construction & Electrical, 106 E. Tyler St., commercial alteration permit, $6,000

HFH Construction LLC., 4406 Judson Road, commercial new construction permit, $290,000

HFH Construction LLC., 4406 Judson Road, development permit

Waggoner Custom Homes, 2106 Nueces Trail, development permit

East Texas Homes LLC., 322 Alta St., development permit

Ameritex Homes, 1215 Fairway Drive, development permit

M&M Electric, 106 E. Tyler St., commercial electric permit

Ameritex Homes, 1215 Fairway Drive Units A and B, residential two-family new construction permits

Waggoner Custom Homes, 2106 Nueces Trail, residential new construction permit

East Texas Homes LLC., 322 Alta St., residential new construction permit

CD Thomas Utilities, 4905 Judson Road, new commercial water/sewer permit

Cox Builders, 4905 Judson Road, new commercial water/sewer permit

