Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3:
Permits issued
Trademark Construction, 3105 Nealy Way, commercial new construction permit, $500,000
Cano Electric, 1431 N. Eastman Road, commercial electric permit
Cano Electric, 1433 N. Eastman Road, commercial electric permit
Cano Electric, 1425 N. Eastman Road, commercial electric permit
Cano Electric, 1427 N. Eastman Road, commercial electric permit
Cano Electric, 1409 N. Eastman Road, commercial electric permit
Lin R Rogers Electrical Contractors Inc., 3313 Fourth St., commercial electric permit
John Finney Electric, 2820 Bill Owens Parkway, commercial electric permit
Roper Electric Co. Inc., 2400 HG Mosley Parkway, commercial electric permit
Wild T’s Wiring, 3500 McCann Road, commercial electric permit
Gill Electric, 310 Mobberly Avenue, commercial electric permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services, 505 and 507 Lost Creek Circle, residential electric permits
Circle S Electric, 1138 and 1140 Mission Creek, residential electric permits
All Time Plumbing, 2400 HG Mosley Parkway, commercial gas permit
Kingdom Plumbing, 410 Calahan Road, commercial plumbing permit
All Time Plumbing, 2400 HG Mosley Parkway, commercial plumbing permit
Smith Plumbing, 2137 E. George Richey Road, commercial plumbing permit
Mosby Mechanical, 3133 Good Shepherd Way, commercial plumbing permit
Peter Paul’s Plumbing, 2518 Marshall Avenue, commercial plumbing permit
Mink Plumbing Co., 604, 606, 608 and 610 Park St., residential plumbing permits
Garrett Plumbing, 401 and 414 Caprock Drive, residential plumbing permits
Applications filed
East Texas Alarm Inc., 2321 W. Loop 281, commercial fire alarm permit, $13,000
M&M Construction & Electrical, 106 E. Tyler St., commercial alteration permit, $6,000
HFH Construction LLC., 4406 Judson Road, commercial new construction permit, $290,000
HFH Construction LLC., 4406 Judson Road, development permit
Waggoner Custom Homes, 2106 Nueces Trail, development permit
East Texas Homes LLC., 322 Alta St., development permit
Ameritex Homes, 1215 Fairway Drive, development permit
M&M Electric, 106 E. Tyler St., commercial electric permit
Ameritex Homes, 1215 Fairway Drive Units A and B, residential two-family new construction permits
Waggoner Custom Homes, 2106 Nueces Trail, residential new construction permit
East Texas Homes LLC., 322 Alta St., residential new construction permit
CD Thomas Utilities, 4905 Judson Road, new commercial water/sewer permit
Cox Builders, 4905 Judson Road, new commercial water/sewer permit