Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Aug. 4-11:
Permits issued
Koetter Fire Protection LLC., 120 E. Loop 281, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $19,125
Chance Electric, 2103 Judson Road, commercial electric permit
Stiles Electric, 2301 Judson Road, commercial electric permit
Ware Electrical Services, 215 Watkins St., new residential electric permit
C R Electric, 2006 Toler Road, new residential electric permits
D&R Electrical Services LLC., 2506 and 2508 Windmill Lane, new residential electric permits
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC., 1302 and 1304 Silver Falls Road Units 100 and 101, new residential electric permits
E.P. Electrical & Electronics, 1909 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, new residential electric permit
JD's AC LLC., 2200 W. Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit
Hays Heating and Air, 1504 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial mechanical permit
JD&P A/C Condition & Heat, 522 E. Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit
Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 1516 W. Fairmont St., commercial mechanical permit
U Graves Plumbing, 1822 Pine Tree Road, commercial plumbing permit
CD Thomas Utilities, 203 Gum Springs Road, commercial plumbing permit
Mink Plumbing Co., 2006 Toler Road, new residential plumbing permit
Applications filed
Interface Security Systems, 215 Teague St., commercial fire alarm permit, $32,610.11
Conaway's Home Group Ltd., 2108 and 2111 Fairfax Lane, development permits
Open Doors Construction, 2304 East St., development permit
Gill Electric, 400 W. Methvin St., commercial electric permit
TDR Contractors Inc., 120 E. Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit
Mink Plumbing Co., 2006 Toler Road, new residential plumbing permit