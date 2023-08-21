Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Aug. 4-11:

Permits issued

Koetter Fire Protection LLC., 120 E. Loop 281, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $19,125

Chance Electric, 2103 Judson Road, commercial electric permit

Stiles Electric, 2301 Judson Road, commercial electric permit

Ware Electrical Services, 215 Watkins St., new residential electric permit

C R Electric, 2006 Toler Road, new residential electric permits

D&R Electrical Services LLC., 2506 and 2508 Windmill Lane, new residential electric permits

JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC., 1302 and 1304 Silver Falls Road Units 100 and 101, new residential electric permits

E.P. Electrical & Electronics, 1909 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, new residential electric permit

JD's AC LLC., 2200 W. Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit

Hays Heating and Air, 1504 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial mechanical permit

JD&P A/C Condition & Heat, 522 E. Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit

Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 1516 W. Fairmont St., commercial mechanical permit

U Graves Plumbing, 1822 Pine Tree Road, commercial plumbing permit

CD Thomas Utilities, 203 Gum Springs Road, commercial plumbing permit

Mink Plumbing Co., 2006 Toler Road, new residential plumbing permit

Applications filed

Interface Security Systems, 215 Teague St., commercial fire alarm permit, $32,610.11

Conaway's Home Group Ltd., 2108 and 2111 Fairfax Lane, development permits

Open Doors Construction, 2304 East St., development permit

Gill Electric, 400 W. Methvin St., commercial electric permit

TDR Contractors Inc., 120 E. Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit

Mink Plumbing Co., 2006 Toler Road, new residential plumbing permit

