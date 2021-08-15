Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Aug. 4 to 11:
Permits issued
Avery Family Construction LLC., 103 W. Loop 281, commercial alteration permit, $160,500
Van Meter Construction, 2500 Judson Road Suite E, commercial alteration permit, $8,000
Stonewater Roofing, 3211 Hotel Way, commercial alteration permit, $41,199.55
AVCO Roofing, 3100 Gilmer Road, commercial alteration permit, $5,099.71
East Texas Electric of Longview, 3133 Good Shepherd Way, commercial electric permit
Cobb Electric, 706 W. Cotton St., commercial electric permit
6M Electric, 1303 Mobberly Avenue, commercial electric permit
Official Electric LLC., 401 S. High St., commercial electric permit
Circle S Electric, 400, 401 and 402 Myra Lynn Lane, residential electric permits
Circle S Electric, 414 and 415 Myra Lynn Lane, residential electric permits
Spring Hill Plumbing, 5500 Bill Harris Road, commercial gas permit
Royal Plumbing, 3123 S. Eastman Road, commercial plumbing permit
C D Thomas Utilities, 311 W. Whaley St., commercial plumbing permit
C D Thomas Plumbing Co., 2801 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential plumbing permit
C D Thomas Plumbing Co., 2158 Page Creek Tr., residential plumbing permit
C D Thomas Plumbing Co., 2160 Page Creek Tr., residential plumbing permit
Applications filed
Kane Security, 203 Gum Springs Road, commercial fire alarm permit, $5,977
Deanna Moore, 1429 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial alteration permit, $90,000
AVCO Roofing, 2014 S. Green St., commercial alteration permit, $77,284.13
CTC Contractors, 2400 H.G. Mosley Parkway, commercial new construction accessory permit, $1,500
McGaughey Enterprises LLC., 2112 Oak Hollow St. Units A and B, development permits
BTO Properties, 306, 308, 310 Yale St., development permits
Ameritex Homes, 914 Lawrence Drive, development permit
Wildts Wiring, 301 S. High St., commercial electric permit
Kenny Sims Electric, 311B S. High St., commercial electric permit
Air Command LLC., 1100 Fourth St., commercial mechanical permit
Pither Plumbing, 924 Linco Road, commercial plumbing permit
Pither Plumbing, 3310 Fourth St., commercial plumbing permit
McGaughey Enterprises LLC., 2112 Oak Hollow St. Units A and B, residential new construction permits
BTO Properties, 306, 308 and 310 Yale St., residential new construction permits
RBR Interests LLC., 507 Lost Creek Circle, residential new construction permit
Ameritex Homes, 914 Lawrence Drive, residential new construction permit
C D Thomas Utilities, 311 W. Whaley St., water/sewer fire hydrant meter permit
Genaro Garza, 3310 Fourth St., water/sewer fire hydrant meter permit
J2 Construction Services LLC., 1400 W. Loop 281, commercial new water/sewer permit