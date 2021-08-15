Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Aug. 4 to 11:

Permits issued

Avery Family Construction LLC., 103 W. Loop 281, commercial alteration permit, $160,500

Van Meter Construction, 2500 Judson Road Suite E, commercial alteration permit, $8,000

Stonewater Roofing, 3211 Hotel Way, commercial alteration permit, $41,199.55

AVCO Roofing, 3100 Gilmer Road, commercial alteration permit, $5,099.71

East Texas Electric of Longview, 3133 Good Shepherd Way, commercial electric permit

Cobb Electric, 706 W. Cotton St., commercial electric permit

6M Electric, 1303 Mobberly Avenue, commercial electric permit

Official Electric LLC., 401 S. High St., commercial electric permit

Circle S Electric, 400, 401 and 402 Myra Lynn Lane, residential electric permits

Circle S Electric, 414 and 415 Myra Lynn Lane, residential electric permits

Spring Hill Plumbing, 5500 Bill Harris Road, commercial gas permit

Royal Plumbing, 3123 S. Eastman Road, commercial plumbing permit

C D Thomas Utilities, 311 W. Whaley St., commercial plumbing permit

C D Thomas Plumbing Co., 2801 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential plumbing permit

C D Thomas Plumbing Co., 2158 Page Creek Tr., residential plumbing permit

C D Thomas Plumbing Co., 2160 Page Creek Tr., residential plumbing permit

Applications filed

Kane Security, 203 Gum Springs Road, commercial fire alarm permit, $5,977

Deanna Moore, 1429 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial alteration permit, $90,000

AVCO Roofing, 2014 S. Green St., commercial alteration permit, $77,284.13

CTC Contractors, 2400 H.G. Mosley Parkway, commercial new construction accessory permit, $1,500

McGaughey Enterprises LLC., 2112 Oak Hollow St. Units A and B, development permits

BTO Properties, 306, 308, 310 Yale St., development permits

Ameritex Homes, 914 Lawrence Drive, development permit

Wildts Wiring, 301 S. High St., commercial electric permit

Kenny Sims Electric, 311B S. High St., commercial electric permit

Air Command LLC., 1100 Fourth St., commercial mechanical permit

Pither Plumbing, 924 Linco Road, commercial plumbing permit

Pither Plumbing, 3310 Fourth St., commercial plumbing permit

McGaughey Enterprises LLC., 2112 Oak Hollow St. Units A and B, residential new construction permits

BTO Properties, 306, 308 and 310 Yale St., residential new construction permits

RBR Interests LLC., 507 Lost Creek Circle, residential new construction permit

Ameritex Homes, 914 Lawrence Drive, residential new construction permit

C D Thomas Utilities, 311 W. Whaley St., water/sewer fire hydrant meter permit

Genaro Garza, 3310 Fourth St., water/sewer fire hydrant meter permit

J2 Construction Services LLC., 1400 W. Loop 281, commercial new water/sewer permit

Recommended for You