Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Aug. 6 to 12:
Permits issued
Clint Tuel Roofing, 2901 Bill Owens Parkway, tear off and reroof commercial building, $11,859
Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 2647 Bill Owens Parkway, roof overlay at Page Pub, $55,000
Wildts Wiring, 107 Magnolia Lane, install 6-foot metal balloon at Pristine Property Management
Wildts Wiring, 4700 Judson Road, commercial electrical permit
Metcalf Electric, 2318 Judson Road, Suite C, commercial electrical permit
Woodbine Electric Co., 3221 Dundee Road, commercial electrical permit
Boyce Electrical, 1808 Yosemite Way, residential electrical permit
Boyce Electrical, 1814 Yosemite Way, residential electrical permit
Boyce Electrical, 1812 Yosemite Way, residential electrical permit
Boyce Electrical, 1810 Yosemite Way, residential electrical permit
Chance Electric, 311 Bogie Drive, residential electrical permit
B&A Electric, 305 Ruthlynn Drive, residential electrical permit
Kenny Sims Electric, 4801 McCann Road, residential electrical permit
Kenny Sims Electric, 127 Jewel Drive, residential electrical permit
Metcalf Electric, 1809 Yellowstone Drive, residential electrical permit
Official Electric LLC, 109 Lakeway Lane, residential electrical permit
Gill Electric, 31 Pegues Place, residential electrical permit
Eagle Electric, 2309 Smith Drive, residential electrical permit
Mike Watts Electric, 211 Longleaf Drive, residential electrical permit
H2 Electrical Contracting, 1 Huntington Circle, residential electrical permit
Earl L. Raibon Jr., 613 Fairway Drive, residential electrical permit
Richard Holt Plumbing, 301 W. Tyler St., commercial gas permit
J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 4013 Hidden Hills Circle, residential gas permit
Diversified Plumbing, 1 Huntington Circle, residential gas permit
Heritage Plumbing, 3812 Hobson Road, residential gas permit
PAA Consulting LLC, 1130 E. Marshall ave., commercial mechanical permit, $55,500
Lifetimes Heating and Air, 1408 McCann Road, commercial mechanical permit, $175,000
Titan Mechanical Inc., 3817 Lavelle Court, residential mechanical permit, $15,000
Titan Mechanical Inc., 251 Don Koble Lane, residential mechanical permit, $10,000
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 517 Sabine St., residential mechanical permit, $3,500
Goode Brothers Air Conditioning and Heating, 1030 Riverwood Drive, residential mechanical permit, $8,175
Doran Mechanical LLC, 2500 Windmill Lane, residential mechanical permit, $3,800
ERA Climate Technologies, 3708 Holly Trail, residential mechanical permit, $10,000
All Seasons Heating and Air Conditioning, 3734 Teri Lynn Drive, residential mechanical permit, $4,000
All Seasons Heating and Air Conditioning, 1213 Pine St., residential mechanical permit, $5,000
Richard Holt Plumbing, 3737 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit
Blue Star Plumbers, 310 E. Hawkins Parkway, Suite 102, commercial plumbing permit
Kingdom Plumbing, 2318 Judson Road, Suite C, commercial plumbing permit
Richard Holt Plumbing, 1309 Lawndale Ave., residential plumbing permit
Ledbetter Plumbing, 2201 Judson Road, residential plumbing permit
PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 1808 Yosemite Way, residential plumbing permit
PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 1810 Yosemite Way, residential plumbing permit
PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 1812 Yosemite Way, residential plumbing permit
PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 1814 Yosemite Way, residential plumbing permit
Diversified Plumbing, 1 Huntington Circle, residential plumbing permit
U Graves Plumbing, 1216 Ridgelea Ave., residential plumbing permit
U Graves Plumbing, 1217 Ridgelea Ave., residential plumbing permit
Heritage Plumbing, 3812 Hobson Road, residential plumbing permit
Rub-A-Dub Plumbing, 300 Locklear Ave., residential plumbing permit
Rub-A-Dub Plumbing, 410 12th St., Unit 101, residential plumbing permit
Rub-A-Dub Plumbing, 410 12th St., Unit 100, residential plumbing permit
AVCO Roofing, 802 Faircreek Lane, tear off and reroof duplex, $10,783
AVCO Roofing, 2010 Majestic Place, tear off and reroof duplex, $9,876
Warren Landcaping Co, 211 Longleaf Drive, install swimming pool, $80,000
Flores Concrete, 305 Irving St., place 24-foot by 40-foot slab foundation at house, $9,500
Clint Tuel Roofing, 214 Bramlette Lane, tear off and reroof house, $8,347
Clint Tuel Roofing, 5 Wellington Drive, tear off and reroof house, $8,580
Lampin & Son’s, 2017 Cumberland Drive, replace 6 windows at house, $3,074
AVCO Roofing, 911 Joyce St., tear off and reroof house, $10,080
AVCO Roofing, 1329 Yates Drive, tear off and reroof house, $61,637
Cover 3 Roofing, 1904 Hughey Drive, tear off and reroof house, $11,299
Stonewater Roofing, 632 Green Oak Drive, tear off and reroof house, $10,626
Stonewater Roofing, 3223 Lopez Court, tear off and reroof house, $20,738
J.A. Kay Roofing, 1305 Spring Hill Road, tear off and reroof house, $10,994
Noble Roofing, 210 Remington Trail, tear off and reroof house, $16,927
AVCO Roofing, 1006 W. Cheryl St., tear off and reroof house, $5,526
AVCO Roofing, 810 Faircreek Lane, tear off and reroof house, $12,209
Longview Roofing LLC, 4 Wellington Drive, tear off and reroof house, $5,400
Conaway & Sons, 405 Claire Lane, build 12 room house, $123,217
Conaway & Sons, 403 Claire Lane, build 13 room house, $135,128
Longview Alpha Construction Co. LLC, 3005 Fairway Oaks Lane, build 13-room house, $320,000
East Texas Sign Service, 1300 Fourth St., sign permit, $38,822
Diversified Signs & Graphics, 1408 McCann Road, sign permit, $26,717
Sprinkler Express, 2429 Clayton St., residential sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 2415 Clayton St., residential sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 2411 Clayton St., residential sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 2407 Clayton St., residential sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 2405 Clayton St., residential sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 2103 Sophia Lane, residential sprinkler permit
Applications filed
LPS Fire, 201 Ford Lane, commercial fire alarm permit, $60,000
Top Gun Fire Systems, 1130 E. Marshall ave., commercial fire alarm permit, $6,989
Jesus Benitez LLC, 302 S. Mobberly Ave., tear off and reroof Zavi Investments LLC, $10,000
Ruben Martinez, 1809 W. Loop 281, Suite 124, commercial demolition permit
Accent Graphics, 600 N. High St., commercial electrical permit
Anchor Safety Inc., 3919 Gilmer Road, commercial mechanical permit, $3,200
Bird Dog Plumbing, 1817 Northwood Court, residential plumbing permit
Aquamarine Pools of DFW LLC, 4230 Savannah Hills Lane, install swimming pool, $36,000
Tuff Shed Inc., 11 Bermuda Lane, place 8-foot by 10-foot portable shed at house, $2,808
Carolina Carports Inc., 410 Harrison St., install 12-foot by 26-foot carport at house, $1,850
CD Storage, 2113 Page Creek Trail, install 8-foot by 12-foot shed at house, $2,200
CD Storage, 2913 Clinton St., install 8-foot by 12-foot shed at house, $2,200
Jose Chaves, 706 Clingman Drive, remove porch and replace with 528-square-foot porch at house, $8,000
All Seasons Window & Door MFG, 604 Regency Drive, replace 17 windows at house, $9,097
East Texas Roofing Specialists, 1322 Chad St., tear off and reroof house, $8,131
Davis Property Management, 1400 Rayburn Drive, tear off and reroof house, $6,000
Window World of NE Texas, 1206 S. Fredonia St., replace 7 windows at house, $5,115
Total Home Solution, 311 Bogie Drive, install 1 window at house, $490
Hendrick Construction and Design, 311 Locklear Ave., build 8 room house, $155,000
Conaway & Sons, 1233 Mission Creek Drive, build 13-room house, $119,147
Conaway & Sons, 1231 Mission Creek Drive, build 120-room house, $111,852
Conaway & Sons, 411 Claire Lane, build 13 room-house, $123,094
Conaway & Sons, 409 Claire Lane, build 13 room-house, $131,410
Garrett Plumbing, 1233 Mission Creek Drive, water/sewer new residential permit
Garrett Plumbing, 1231 Mission Creek Drive, water/sewer new residential permit
Garrett Plumbing, 411 Claire Lane, water/sewer new residential permit
Garrett Plumbing, 409 Claire Lane, water/sewer new residential permit
Garrett Plumbing, 407 Claire Lane, water/sewer new residential permit
Garrett Plumbing, 405 Claire Lane, water/sewer new residential permit
Garrett Plumbing, 403 Claire Lane, water/sewer new residential permit
CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 1207 Fairway Drive, water/sewer new residential permit
Foster Plumbing LLC, 3005 Fairway Oaks Lane, water/sewer new residential permit
Mr. Plumber, 3817 Lavelle Court, water/sewer new residential permit