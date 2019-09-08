Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Aug. 29 to Sep. 4:

Permits issued

Firetol Protection Systems, 3092 N. Eastman Road, commercial fire alarm

Stonewater Roofing, 102 Lehigh Drive, tear off and reroof The Butcher Shop, $305,447

Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 1019 E. Marshall Ave., tear off and reroof Imperial Motel, $20,000

Sundown Roofing & Construction, 312 Eden Drive, Unit A, tear off and reroof duplex,

CKC Group LLC, 4315 Tanglewood Road, development permit

Smooth Fabrication, 3207 Charron Ave., driveway permit

Official Electric LLC, 401 S. High St., commercial electric permit

Clean Cut General Contractors, 210 Thirteen St., commercial electric permit

A&H Electrical Services, 703 Palms Lane, residential electric permit

A&H Electrical Services, 2404 Sago Court, residential electric permit

Rocking B Electrical Contractor, 1810 McCord St., residential electric permit

Cornerstone Electric LLC, 802 Harmon Drive, residential electric permit

Bondurant Electrical Contractor, 1000 Timpson St., residential electric permit

Eagle Electric, 1103 Windy Ridge Drive, residential electric permit

Generator Supercenter, 2401 Tennessee St., residential electric permit

CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 3522 Fourth St., commercial gas permit

Napps Air Conditioning Plumbing, 422 W. Loop 281, commercial gas permit

Ross Plumbing LLC, 1603 Westover Ave., residential gas permit

Ben Maines Air Conditioning Inc., 1809 Gilmer Road, commercial mechanical permit, $97,000

Jack’s Air Conditioning, 619 Texas St., residential mechanical permit, $5,000

Jack’s Air Conditioning, 2518 Maggie Lane, residential mechanical permit, $6,900

Era Climate Technologies, 609 Terrace Drive, residential mechanical permit, $7,800

CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 3522 Fourth St., commercial plumbing permit

Napps Air Conditioning Plumbing, 4505 Cannon St., commercial plumbing permit

Royal Plumbing, 1213 Pine St., residential plumbing permit

Jensen Plumbing, 123 E. Hoyt Drive, residential plumbing permit

TK and F Contractors, 300 Eden Drive, tear off and reroof house, $10,500

Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 1610 Gilmer Road, tear off and reroof house, $7,800

Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 105 Kings Lane, tear off and reroof house, $6,000

Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 1210 Columbia Drive, tear off and reroof house, $8,000

Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 3709 Linda Kay Drive, tear off and reroof house, $7,000

Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 5313 Judson Road, tear off and reroof house, $7,000

Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 1802 Cardinal St., tear off and reroof house, $9,000

Randy Langford Construction, 3706 Bill Owens Parkway, tear off and reroof house, $11,500

Bam! Home and Commercial Services LLC, 903 Jack Court, tear off and reroof house, $11,000

Cook & Son Roofing, 301 Mill Creek Drive, tear off and reroof house, $6,200

Luis F. Lopez and Yolanda Lopez, 1610 Gilmer Road, tear off and reroof house, $2,500

CKC Group LLC, 4315 Tanglewood Road, install pre-fab modular house, $98,000

JVD General Contractors, 1212 Ridglea Ave., build 8 room house, $70,000

Juan Vazquez, 1214 Ridglea Ave., build 1,607-square-foot house, $69,000

Rusty Tucker Sprinkler Co., 903 Angelina Court, residential sprinkler permit

Applications filed

Pinehurst Apartments, 3401 E. Marshall Ave., Apt. 110, repair fire damages to unit, $40,800

Richard Williams, 5810 W. Marshall Ave., install new paint booth at WPS Services, $30,000

Riley Harris Construction LP, 2001 Judson Road, development permit

John Morris, 514 Berkshire Drive, development permit

Bobbie Ford, 612 Washington St., development permit

Conaway & Sons, Mission Creek, development permit

Hitt Properties LLC, 19 Pegues Place, development permit

Conaway & Sons, Mission Creek Phase III, Lot 10, development permit

Conaway & Sons, Mission Creek Phase III, Lot 12, development permit

Precision Pools Inc., 3402 Oak Hill Trail, development permit

Johnson and Pace, 2394 HG Mosley Parkway, development permit

Dylex Development LLC, 308 Bridgers Hill Road, install 13-foot by 16-foot swimming pool at house, $35,000

John Morris, 514 Berkshire Drive, install 10-foot by 12-foot metal storage building, $3,000

Precision Pools Inc., install 22-foot by 37-foot free form pool with spa at house, $66,798

Bobbie Ford, 612 Washington St., add patio on side of house, $800

Hitt Properties LLC, 19 Pegues Place, install outdoor kitchen at house, $28,000

Windown World of NE Texas, 1708 Buckner St., replace 4 windows at house, $2,121

Conaway & Sons, Mission Creek, build 10 room house, $108,390

Conaway & Sons, Mission Creek Phase III, Lot 12, build 1,806-square-foot house, $107,308

Conaway & Sons, Mission Creek, build 10 room house, $98,479

Conaway & Sons, Mission Creek Phase III, Lot 10, build 1,767-square-foot house, $102,229

Judge Smith Construction Co., 2107 Sophia Lane, $220,000