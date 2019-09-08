Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Aug. 29 to Sep. 4:
Permits issued
Firetol Protection Systems, 3092 N. Eastman Road, commercial fire alarm
Stonewater Roofing, 102 Lehigh Drive, tear off and reroof The Butcher Shop, $305,447
Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 1019 E. Marshall Ave., tear off and reroof Imperial Motel, $20,000
Sundown Roofing & Construction, 312 Eden Drive, Unit A, tear off and reroof duplex,
CKC Group LLC, 4315 Tanglewood Road, development permit
Smooth Fabrication, 3207 Charron Ave., driveway permit
Official Electric LLC, 401 S. High St., commercial electric permit
Clean Cut General Contractors, 210 Thirteen St., commercial electric permit
A&H Electrical Services, 703 Palms Lane, residential electric permit
A&H Electrical Services, 2404 Sago Court, residential electric permit
Rocking B Electrical Contractor, 1810 McCord St., residential electric permit
Cornerstone Electric LLC, 802 Harmon Drive, residential electric permit
Bondurant Electrical Contractor, 1000 Timpson St., residential electric permit
Eagle Electric, 1103 Windy Ridge Drive, residential electric permit
Generator Supercenter, 2401 Tennessee St., residential electric permit
CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 3522 Fourth St., commercial gas permit
Napps Air Conditioning Plumbing, 422 W. Loop 281, commercial gas permit
Ross Plumbing LLC, 1603 Westover Ave., residential gas permit
Ben Maines Air Conditioning Inc., 1809 Gilmer Road, commercial mechanical permit, $97,000
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 619 Texas St., residential mechanical permit, $5,000
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 2518 Maggie Lane, residential mechanical permit, $6,900
Era Climate Technologies, 609 Terrace Drive, residential mechanical permit, $7,800
CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 3522 Fourth St., commercial plumbing permit
Napps Air Conditioning Plumbing, 4505 Cannon St., commercial plumbing permit
Royal Plumbing, 1213 Pine St., residential plumbing permit
Jensen Plumbing, 123 E. Hoyt Drive, residential plumbing permit
TK and F Contractors, 300 Eden Drive, tear off and reroof house, $10,500
Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 1610 Gilmer Road, tear off and reroof house, $7,800
Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 105 Kings Lane, tear off and reroof house, $6,000
Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 1210 Columbia Drive, tear off and reroof house, $8,000
Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 3709 Linda Kay Drive, tear off and reroof house, $7,000
Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 5313 Judson Road, tear off and reroof house, $7,000
Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 1802 Cardinal St., tear off and reroof house, $9,000
Randy Langford Construction, 3706 Bill Owens Parkway, tear off and reroof house, $11,500
Bam! Home and Commercial Services LLC, 903 Jack Court, tear off and reroof house, $11,000
Cook & Son Roofing, 301 Mill Creek Drive, tear off and reroof house, $6,200
Luis F. Lopez and Yolanda Lopez, 1610 Gilmer Road, tear off and reroof house, $2,500
CKC Group LLC, 4315 Tanglewood Road, install pre-fab modular house, $98,000
JVD General Contractors, 1212 Ridglea Ave., build 8 room house, $70,000
Juan Vazquez, 1214 Ridglea Ave., build 1,607-square-foot house, $69,000
Rusty Tucker Sprinkler Co., 903 Angelina Court, residential sprinkler permit
Applications filed
Pinehurst Apartments, 3401 E. Marshall Ave., Apt. 110, repair fire damages to unit, $40,800
Richard Williams, 5810 W. Marshall Ave., install new paint booth at WPS Services, $30,000
Riley Harris Construction LP, 2001 Judson Road, development permit
John Morris, 514 Berkshire Drive, development permit
Bobbie Ford, 612 Washington St., development permit
Conaway & Sons, Mission Creek, development permit
Hitt Properties LLC, 19 Pegues Place, development permit
Conaway & Sons, Mission Creek Phase III, Lot 10, development permit
Conaway & Sons, Mission Creek Phase III, Lot 12, development permit
Precision Pools Inc., 3402 Oak Hill Trail, development permit
Johnson and Pace, 2394 HG Mosley Parkway, development permit
Dylex Development LLC, 308 Bridgers Hill Road, install 13-foot by 16-foot swimming pool at house, $35,000
John Morris, 514 Berkshire Drive, install 10-foot by 12-foot metal storage building, $3,000
Precision Pools Inc., install 22-foot by 37-foot free form pool with spa at house, $66,798
Bobbie Ford, 612 Washington St., add patio on side of house, $800
Hitt Properties LLC, 19 Pegues Place, install outdoor kitchen at house, $28,000
Windown World of NE Texas, 1708 Buckner St., replace 4 windows at house, $2,121
Conaway & Sons, Mission Creek, build 10 room house, $108,390
Conaway & Sons, Mission Creek Phase III, Lot 12, build 1,806-square-foot house, $107,308
Conaway & Sons, Mission Creek, build 10 room house, $98,479
Conaway & Sons, Mission Creek Phase III, Lot 10, build 1,767-square-foot house, $102,229
Judge Smith Construction Co., 2107 Sophia Lane, $220,000