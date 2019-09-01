Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Aug. 22 to 29:

Permits issued

Transet Co., 5400 W. Loop 281, build new guard house at Nucor Steel, $248,000

Transet Co., 5400 W. Loop 281, build new guard house facility at Nucor Steel, $413,000

Frank Chaney, 211 Cherokee St., development permit

Jim Fisher & Assoc., 4022 Hidden Hills Circle, development permit

Miguel’s Concrete, 508 Berkshire Drive, driveway permit

Terry Edney Building Systems Co. LLC, 3100 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., driveway permit

Scarmardo Electric, 2407 Judson Road, commercial electrical permit

J.R. Electric, 3808 S. Eastman Road, commercial electrical permit

Can Do Electric, 3404 Fourth St., commercial electrical permit

P&P Enterprises, 1217 Dixon St., residential electrical permit

John Finney Electric, 1002 Terra Place, residential electrical permit

Kenny Sims Electric, 502 Coleman Drive, residential electrical permit

P&P Enterprises, 211 Leonard Drive, residential electrical permit

Official Electric LLC, 1401 Wisteria Lane, residential electrical permit

Kenny Sims Electric, 1703 Tulip Lane, residential electrical permit

Arrow Plumbing, 2204 Bandera Trail, residential gas permit

Wright-Way Plumbing, 3907 Gable Crest Lane, residential gas permit

Ledbetter Plumbing, 705 Level St., residential gas permit

Bird Dog Plumbing, 601 E. Melton St., residential gas permit

Ledbetter Plumbing, 1501 Lotus Lane, residential gas permit

Almcoe Refrigeration Co., 1217 E. Marshall Ave., commercial mechanical permit

RES Air Conditioning, 2143 Gilmer Road, commercial mechanical permit, $4,436

Jack’s Air Conditioning, 415 N. Center St., commercial mechanical permit, $29,000

Jack’s Air Conditioning, 401 S. High St., commercial mechanical permit, $6,000

Napps Heating and Air Conditioning, 1123 Jaycee Drive, commercial mechanical permit, $14,900

Iliff Heating & Air, 3823 Fern Ridge Drive, residential mechanical permit, $1,000

Alco Air, 3807 Holly Ridge Circle, residential mechanical permit, $3,000

Hays Heating and Air, 1819 Yosemite Way, residential mechanical permit, $5,970

Hays Heating and Air, 1817 Yosemite Way, residential mechanical permit, $6,175

Martin’s A/C, 1318 Frankie Lane, residential mechanical permit, $5,500

Aire Serv of Longview, 305 Rowe Ave., residential mechanical permit, $6,500

Hays Heating and Air, 1603 Westover Ave., residential mechanical permit, $1,100

Hays Heating and Air, 28 Cedar Hill Road, residential mechanical permit, $3,000

A-US Air Conditioning of Texas Ltd., 1009 Lovers Lane, residential mechanical permit, $1,510

Hays Heating and Air, 308 Alta St., residential mechanical permit, $7,000

Bird Dog Plumbing, 617 Clinic Drive, commercial plumbing permit

Wright-Way Plumbing, 3907 Gable Crest Lane, residential plumbing permit

Super Plumbers, 2111 Balsam St., residential plumbing permit

Springhill Plumbing, 1301 Frankie Lane, residential plumbing permit

Bird Dog Plumbing, 2018 Eden Drive, residential plumbing permit

Charles Chumley, 1101 s. Fredonia St., build new carport on existing slab at house, $2,545

AVCO Roofing, 208 E. Dancer St., tear off and reroof house, $6,359

Soria’s Construction, 1503 Willow Oak Drive, tear off and reroof house, $7,560

BXC Roofing LLC, 1503 Greenbriar Drive, tear off and reroof house, $8,763

BXC Roofing LLC, 306 Lancer St., tear off and reroof house, $6,828

Clint Tuel Roofing, 1801 Miles Drive, tear off and reroof house, $9,519

Clint Tuel Roofing, 3809 Holly Ridge Drive, tear off and reroof house, $11,730

Jesus Benitez LLC, 13 Cedar Hill Road, tear off and reroof house, $5,500

Omni Construciton, 1703 Tulip Lane, repair roof damaged by storm, $48,000

Omni Construction, 2403 Knobcrest Drive, repair roof damaged by storm, $65,000

Stonewater Roofing, 2103 Wimberly St., tear off and reroof house, $14,629

Stonewater Roofing, 306 Rick Drive, tear off and reroof house, $8,670

Pintail Roofing LLC, 2001 Wimberly St., tear off and reroof house, $15,430

Roof Care, 106 Colt St., tear off and reroof house, $18,000

Jim Fisher & Assoc., 4022 Hidden Hills Circle, build new 10 room house, $328,600

All Seasons Landscaping, 1101 Seminole Lane, residential sprinkler permit

Sprinkler Express, 4037 Vintage Trail, residential sprinkler permit

Sprinkler Express, 4009 Hidden Hills Circle, residential sprinkler permit

Applications filed

Transet Co., 2394 HG Mosley Parkway, ophthalmic ambulatory surgery center addition to existing clinic building for Fullsight LLC, $2,900,000

Firetrol Protection Systems Inc., 3092 N. Eastman Road, Suite 102, commercial fire sprinkler permit

Tuff Shed Inc., 202 Progress Blvd., install 8-foot by 12-foot shed at Trinity Industries, $2,100

Pine Tree Lodge Nursing Home, 2711 Pine Tree Road, demolish existing 12-square-foot by 16-square-foot storage building and install 24-foot by 24-foot storage building in same location to left rear of existing commercial building, $10,400

Murphy Express, 301 E. Loop 281, demolish existing commercial structure and erect new 2824-square-foot commercial building, $675,000

East Texas Homes LLC, 205 Reel Road, development permit

Tuff Shed Inc., 202 Progress Blvd., development permit

Longview Alpha Construction Co. LLC, 2809 Fairway Oaks Lane, development permit

Blue Canyon Poolscape, 3917 Gable Crest Lane, development permit

Hugman Construction Inc., 314 Magnolia Lane, development permit

Kevin’s Portable Building, 807 Spring St., development permit

Blue Canon Poolscape, 3917 Gable Crest Lane, install new swimming pool at house, $38,000

Kevin’s Portable Building, 807 Spring St., install portable building in rear of house, $1,748

Advanced Roofing Services Inc., 1003 Sovereign Drive, tear off and reroof house, $5,400

Art-Mex Contractor, 431 Larry Drive, add attached carport/porch to side/front of house, $2,000

Aedifex LLC, 118 Sidney St., remodel house due to damage, $28,000

Longview Alpha Construction Co. LLC, 2809 Fairway Oaks Lane, build new 13 room house, $300,000

Ricks Sign Co., 3000 Gilmer Road, Suite 101, sign permit, $1,400

Barnett Signs Inc., 116 E. Loop 281, sign permit, $6,500

East Texas Sign Service, 3080 N. Eastman Road, Unit 102, sign permit, $2,500

Dave’s Sign & Auto Wraps LLC, 2306 Gilmer Road, sign permit, $1,200