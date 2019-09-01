Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Aug. 22 to 29:
Permits issued
Transet Co., 5400 W. Loop 281, build new guard house at Nucor Steel, $248,000
Transet Co., 5400 W. Loop 281, build new guard house facility at Nucor Steel, $413,000
Frank Chaney, 211 Cherokee St., development permit
Jim Fisher & Assoc., 4022 Hidden Hills Circle, development permit
Miguel’s Concrete, 508 Berkshire Drive, driveway permit
Terry Edney Building Systems Co. LLC, 3100 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., driveway permit
Scarmardo Electric, 2407 Judson Road, commercial electrical permit
J.R. Electric, 3808 S. Eastman Road, commercial electrical permit
Can Do Electric, 3404 Fourth St., commercial electrical permit
P&P Enterprises, 1217 Dixon St., residential electrical permit
John Finney Electric, 1002 Terra Place, residential electrical permit
Kenny Sims Electric, 502 Coleman Drive, residential electrical permit
P&P Enterprises, 211 Leonard Drive, residential electrical permit
Official Electric LLC, 1401 Wisteria Lane, residential electrical permit
Kenny Sims Electric, 1703 Tulip Lane, residential electrical permit
Arrow Plumbing, 2204 Bandera Trail, residential gas permit
Wright-Way Plumbing, 3907 Gable Crest Lane, residential gas permit
Ledbetter Plumbing, 705 Level St., residential gas permit
Bird Dog Plumbing, 601 E. Melton St., residential gas permit
Ledbetter Plumbing, 1501 Lotus Lane, residential gas permit
Almcoe Refrigeration Co., 1217 E. Marshall Ave., commercial mechanical permit
RES Air Conditioning, 2143 Gilmer Road, commercial mechanical permit, $4,436
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 415 N. Center St., commercial mechanical permit, $29,000
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 401 S. High St., commercial mechanical permit, $6,000
Napps Heating and Air Conditioning, 1123 Jaycee Drive, commercial mechanical permit, $14,900
Iliff Heating & Air, 3823 Fern Ridge Drive, residential mechanical permit, $1,000
Alco Air, 3807 Holly Ridge Circle, residential mechanical permit, $3,000
Hays Heating and Air, 1819 Yosemite Way, residential mechanical permit, $5,970
Hays Heating and Air, 1817 Yosemite Way, residential mechanical permit, $6,175
Martin’s A/C, 1318 Frankie Lane, residential mechanical permit, $5,500
Aire Serv of Longview, 305 Rowe Ave., residential mechanical permit, $6,500
Hays Heating and Air, 1603 Westover Ave., residential mechanical permit, $1,100
Hays Heating and Air, 28 Cedar Hill Road, residential mechanical permit, $3,000
A-US Air Conditioning of Texas Ltd., 1009 Lovers Lane, residential mechanical permit, $1,510
Hays Heating and Air, 308 Alta St., residential mechanical permit, $7,000
Bird Dog Plumbing, 617 Clinic Drive, commercial plumbing permit
Wright-Way Plumbing, 3907 Gable Crest Lane, residential plumbing permit
Super Plumbers, 2111 Balsam St., residential plumbing permit
Springhill Plumbing, 1301 Frankie Lane, residential plumbing permit
Bird Dog Plumbing, 2018 Eden Drive, residential plumbing permit
Charles Chumley, 1101 s. Fredonia St., build new carport on existing slab at house, $2,545
AVCO Roofing, 208 E. Dancer St., tear off and reroof house, $6,359
Soria’s Construction, 1503 Willow Oak Drive, tear off and reroof house, $7,560
BXC Roofing LLC, 1503 Greenbriar Drive, tear off and reroof house, $8,763
BXC Roofing LLC, 306 Lancer St., tear off and reroof house, $6,828
Clint Tuel Roofing, 1801 Miles Drive, tear off and reroof house, $9,519
Clint Tuel Roofing, 3809 Holly Ridge Drive, tear off and reroof house, $11,730
Jesus Benitez LLC, 13 Cedar Hill Road, tear off and reroof house, $5,500
Omni Construciton, 1703 Tulip Lane, repair roof damaged by storm, $48,000
Omni Construction, 2403 Knobcrest Drive, repair roof damaged by storm, $65,000
Stonewater Roofing, 2103 Wimberly St., tear off and reroof house, $14,629
Stonewater Roofing, 306 Rick Drive, tear off and reroof house, $8,670
Pintail Roofing LLC, 2001 Wimberly St., tear off and reroof house, $15,430
Roof Care, 106 Colt St., tear off and reroof house, $18,000
Jim Fisher & Assoc., 4022 Hidden Hills Circle, build new 10 room house, $328,600
All Seasons Landscaping, 1101 Seminole Lane, residential sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 4037 Vintage Trail, residential sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 4009 Hidden Hills Circle, residential sprinkler permit
Applications filed
Transet Co., 2394 HG Mosley Parkway, ophthalmic ambulatory surgery center addition to existing clinic building for Fullsight LLC, $2,900,000
Firetrol Protection Systems Inc., 3092 N. Eastman Road, Suite 102, commercial fire sprinkler permit
Tuff Shed Inc., 202 Progress Blvd., install 8-foot by 12-foot shed at Trinity Industries, $2,100
Pine Tree Lodge Nursing Home, 2711 Pine Tree Road, demolish existing 12-square-foot by 16-square-foot storage building and install 24-foot by 24-foot storage building in same location to left rear of existing commercial building, $10,400
Murphy Express, 301 E. Loop 281, demolish existing commercial structure and erect new 2824-square-foot commercial building, $675,000
East Texas Homes LLC, 205 Reel Road, development permit
Tuff Shed Inc., 202 Progress Blvd., development permit
Longview Alpha Construction Co. LLC, 2809 Fairway Oaks Lane, development permit
Blue Canyon Poolscape, 3917 Gable Crest Lane, development permit
Hugman Construction Inc., 314 Magnolia Lane, development permit
Kevin’s Portable Building, 807 Spring St., development permit
Blue Canon Poolscape, 3917 Gable Crest Lane, install new swimming pool at house, $38,000
Kevin’s Portable Building, 807 Spring St., install portable building in rear of house, $1,748
Advanced Roofing Services Inc., 1003 Sovereign Drive, tear off and reroof house, $5,400
Art-Mex Contractor, 431 Larry Drive, add attached carport/porch to side/front of house, $2,000
Aedifex LLC, 118 Sidney St., remodel house due to damage, $28,000
Longview Alpha Construction Co. LLC, 2809 Fairway Oaks Lane, build new 13 room house, $300,000
Ricks Sign Co., 3000 Gilmer Road, Suite 101, sign permit, $1,400
Barnett Signs Inc., 116 E. Loop 281, sign permit, $6,500
East Texas Sign Service, 3080 N. Eastman Road, Unit 102, sign permit, $2,500
Dave’s Sign & Auto Wraps LLC, 2306 Gilmer Road, sign permit, $1,200